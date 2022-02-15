Rice, a former prosecutor and Nassau County district attorney, said she would continue to focus on “protecting our democracy and serving my constituents” for the remainder of her term.

Story continues below advertisement

She gave no indication as to what she might do next. She made her announcement on her 57th birthday.

Advertisement

Twenty-nine other Democrats have announced they will retire or seek another office, according to the House Press Gallery. Thirteen Republicans have done the same. Control of the chamber will be at stake in the November midterms.

In 2020, Rice was reelected with more than 56 percent of the vote against Republican Douglas Truman. Before Rice’s election in 2014, the seat was held by longtime Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-N.Y.).

New York Democrats bolstered incumbents and drew new pickup opportunities for themselves in redistricting the state’s congressional map but left Rice’s seat relatively untouched. Biden won the district by 12 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Rice’s seat is among 70 that the National Republican Congressional Committee has announced it is targeting for potential pickups in November.

In a statement Tuesday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, wished Rice “the very best in her next chapter.”

Advertisement

“Rep. Rice has dedicated over three decades to public service, rising up the legal and political ranks from prosecutor to district attorney to United States representative,” Maloney said. “During that time, she has admirably fought public corruption, advocated for veterans, and been a leader on national security.”

Rice was a Republican until she switched parties in 2005.