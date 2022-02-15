“Then that leads to another problem: prostitution,” he said. “And now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

Online derision followed. So did criticism from colleagues. Hudson City Councilwoman Nicole Kowalski said people were upset that Shubert “continually embarrasses our town with wild claims.”

On Monday, Shubert resigned.

“My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community, what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience,” the Republican said in a statement on his website. He suggested that his attempt at “dry humor” was misunderstood, though his tone in the meeting seemed serious.

This was not Shubert’s first viral controversy. He drew national attention in November for likening a book of writing ideas to “child pornography” — echoing other conservative book-banning efforts — and for threatening charges over the text’s distribution to high school students in a college-level course. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh investigated and rebuked Shubert rather than educators: The “allegations were false and caused numerous public servants to be victimized,” she said.

Kowalski, the councilwoman, said in an email that Shubert “made the right decision” to resign after his latest gaffe, even though she says he “genuinely cares about Hudson,” a city of about 22,000 people just north of Akron.

“It has been difficult for many for Hudson to be the butt of the joke, but the people of Hudson have a great sense of humor,” Kowalski said. “While I worry about the damage done to our city’s reputation in the short term, I know that our community has so much to offer and people will see it for how wonderful it truly is.”

Shubert, who took office in 2019, did not respond to a request for further comment. His abrupt departure means Council President Chris Foster will take over until the council can appoint a replacement by majority vote. Then, in November, a new mayor will be elected.

Foster said in a statement that the City Council “appreciates the time and dedication that Mayor Shubert has put in to serving the citizens of Hudson.”

Explaining his resignation online, Shubert said he has “given considerable thought to the next stage of my life” since the death of his wife. With retirement nearing and city hall “entering a new era” amid turnover, he wrote, his “role as a change agent is complete.”

He also took aim at his critics in the ice-fishing episode.

“Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote,” Shubert said.

At last week’s meeting, city leaders sat in silence after Shubert raised his prostitution concerns. (“Just data points to consider,” the mayor added.) They quickly moved to other agenda items.

But the moment exploded on social media, with one video clip viewed more than 840,000 times by Tuesday afternoon. In a statement shared with Fox 8 News, the mayor defended his comments and said there have been arrests for “acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties.”

Fox 8 had its investigative team check out the claim under the headline, “Does ice fishing lead to prostitution?”

“I don’t think an ice fishing hut would be ideal for that type of activity,” Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand told the news station. “We never had that problem.”

Hudson police denied having prostitution problems anywhere in the city, and officials in several counties told Fox 8 that they had no reports of prostitution linked to ice-fishing shanties — even in areas with lots of ice fisherman.

“In over 38 years, I have never heard of that,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.