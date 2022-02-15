While many policymakers look to shiny new technologies to solve the climate crisis, advocates say that safeguarding trees has long been a simple way to store carbon dioxide, preventing the potent greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere and warming the planet.

"We often call it the climate solution you don't have to invent," Ellen Montgomery, public lands campaign director for Environment America, told The Climate 202. "Trees are literally standing right there in front of us."

In addition to Environment America, the groups launching the campaign include the Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Natural Resources Defense Council and Wild Heritage. Their specific demand is for the U.S. Forest Service to begin crafting a rule to protect all old-growth trees on federal lands from logging.

In 2001, under President Bill Clinton , the Forest Service enacted a “roadless rule,” which prohibited road construction and timber harvesting on nearly 50 million acres in national forests.

However, most trees on federal lands are located elsewhere, according to the groups.

"Right now, there isn't anything that protects older parts of our nation's forests," Kirin Kennedy, director of people and nature policy at the Sierra Club, told The Climate 202. "So we're looking to put those protections in place."

U.S. forests stored about 58.7 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2020, according to the Congressional Research Service.

While the data was not broken down by the age of forests, experts say that older trees store more carbon than younger trees.

Old-growth forests can also prevent erosion, protect drinking water, and provide a habitat for fish and wildlife.

Asked for comment on the campaign, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Suzanne Flory said in an email, “The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The Forest Service is an agency based in science. Decision-making is complex and based on variety of factors, including local economies, multiple-use needs and the best-available science.”

Troubles in the Tongass

The campaign comes after the Clinton-era roadless rule sparked a years-long battle over logging in Alaska's Tongass National Forest, The Washington Post's Juliet Eilperin reported last year.

The Tongass holds the equivalent of 9.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide — nearly twice what the United States emits from burning fossil fuels each year.

In 2020, under President Donald Trump , the Forest Service exempted more than 9 million acres in the Tongass from the roadless rule in response to a petition from former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker . The decision drew praise from timber companies and Republicans, while it prompted fierce pushback from many Alaska Natives and Democrats.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) also emerged as a vocal champion of the Trump-era rule, saying it would provide greater economic opportunities for residents of southeastern Alaska. A spokeswoman for Murkowski did not respond to a request for comment.

Under Biden, the Forest Service announced last year that it was taking steps to restore protections to the roadless areas of the Tongass. The agency recently solicited public comments on a proposed rule, and a final rule is expected this summer.

“We're really in favor of protecting the Tongass because of what it holds as a natural resource — and because of the benefits it provides not only to Alaska, but to the United States as a whole,” Kennedy said.

Criswell Davis, a consultant and founding director of the Timber & Forestry Foundation, a group that advocates for a more sustainable U.S. timber industry, told The Climate 202 that he also opposes logging in the Tongass.

“When you get an email that says ‘Don’t print this email' at the bottom, that leaves people with the impression that we're running out of trees," Davis said. “But that's really not the case. We actually have 50 percent more trees growing now than we did 50 years ago."

He added: “We are all for the preservation of these old-growth forests. These trees will stand for hundreds — if not thousands — of years. They are iconic.”

Extreme events

Western mega-drought is the worst in 1,200 years, study finds

The mega-drought in the American West, which began in 2000, was fueled by climate change and now ranks as the driest 22 years in the region in at least 1,200 years, Diana Leonard reports for The Washington Post.

A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Monday found that human-induced global warming played a huge role in intensifying the drought — which has diminished water supplies, devastated farmers and ranchers, and helped spread wildfires across the region — and will probably encourage it to continue.

Researchers said that temperature, more than precipitation, plays a key role in driving such severe and extended droughts, the New York Times’s Henry Fountain reports. While precipitation fluctuates and varies regionally, temperatures are rising across the board as greenhouse gases continue to be pumped into the atmosphere. Hotter air is better able to pull water out of the soil, crops and forests, generating just enough extra dryness to make droughts extreme.

International climate

U.N. to finalize report on how global warming alters lives

Scientists and governments met on Monday to wrap up a major United Nations report on how climate change interferes with people’s lives, disrupts the environment and alters the Earth itself, Seth Borenstein and Frank Jordans report for the Associated Press.

The U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, made up of hundreds of top scientists across the globe, releases three huge reports on climate change every five to seven years. The current update, to be released publicly on Feb. 28, will describe how global warming is already dangerously affecting humans and the planet, explain what to expect in the future, and outline the risks and benefits in adapting to a warmer world.

In August, the first report found that humans have pushed the climate into “unprecedented territory," with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres calling the findings “a code red for humanity."

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine roil global energy markets

Oil and gas prices could rise dramatically as energy markets brace for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the New York Times’s Clifford Krauss reports. An invasion could deal a blow to any country reliant on Russia for energy, as it is Europe’s largest source of natural gas and the world’s third-largest oil producer.

Although the United States is not a big importer of Russian oil, Americans would still be affected by high gasoline prices, which are rooted in global markets. Soaring prices could also pose a threat to climate policies if lawmakers become more willing to increase domestic oil and gas production to compensate, rather than investing in renewable energy.

On the Hill

Key Democrat backs Sarah Bloom Raskin for top banking regulator

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said Monday that he will support Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin’s to be the Federal Reserve's top banking cop, Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung reports.

The comments from Tester, a moderate Democrat in a 50-50 Senate, probably mean that Raskin's nomination will advance out of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, when it is set to vote.

At her confirmation hearing before the committee this month, Raskin faced questions from Republicans wary of her longtime focus on climate. But Tester said he expected “that she will be confirmed by the full Senate" following the committee vote.

Pressure points

Biden administration looks to decarbonize heavy industry, promote hydrogen

In a briefing with reporters on Monday, senior administration officials said the White House is taking several steps to implement the provisions in the infrastructure law aimed at making heavy industry less carbon-intensive, according to our colleague Steven Mufson, who tuned in to the briefing.

The officials said that the First Movers Coalition, a public-private partnership that Biden unveiled at the United Nations climate summit in Scotland last year, would expand to include aluminum, cement, chemicals and carbon removal. The coalition already includes steelmakers, shipping, trucking and aviation.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Department announced that it would promote the use of low-carbon materials in construction projects funded by the infrastructure law. And the Energy Department said it would press ahead with efforts to establish “hydrogen hubs” to promote the development of clean hydrogen, for which the law provided $8 billion.

Clean hydrogen was the subject of a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing last week, where Michael J. Graff, chief executive of American Air Liquide Holdings, said that the company would explore hubs in the Gulf Coast, California and the Northeast.

“Hydrogen isn’t the only answer to the energy transition,” Graff said in an interview with Mufson, “but we won’t get there without it.”

Environmentalists urge SEC to include carbon offset reporting in climate rule

Environmental groups are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to require companies to report whether they purchase carbon offsets to meet emissions targets as part of a new climate risk rule, Bloomberg Green’s Natasha White and Akshat Rathi report.

In a letter, the Sierra Club, Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund said that disclosures about offsets are crucial because they have “significant environmental, accounting and social integrity problems” that contradict companies' climate pledges.

