But when the newspaper reached out to the state, Gov. Michael Parson (R) began a ludicrous effort to portray the reporter, Josh Renaud, as a hacker. He insisted that the state would bring charges against Renaud for engaging in a “multistep” process that included having “decoded the HTML source code,” which is a bit like saying you hacked a car to secretly learn how it worked by lifting its hood. Despite broad outcry about both the flimsiness of the allegation and the effort to leverage state power against a media entity, Parson pressed forward.

Prosecutors, though, didn’t. On Saturday, the Post-Dispatch reported that no charges would be filed. The county prosecutor pointed to the issue having been “resolved through nonlegal means,” but it’s very hard to believe that it would be useful to charge a reporter who hadn’t hacked anything at all with any sort of crime. It seems very likely that, should charges have been filed, the First Amendment would have very quickly rolled up, loudly cleared its throat and tapped the prosecuting attorney on the shoulder.

Or, perhaps not. The other recent development was that the judge overseeing former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s (R) defamation lawsuit against the New York Times said he would dismiss the case, finding that Palin had failed to prove that the newspaper had acted with “actual malice” when it incorrectly linked a political mailer from her political action committee to the shooting of Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords (D) in 2011. The editorial at issue was quickly corrected, but Palin nonetheless sought to demonstrate that the paper had been reckless.

Had Palin triumphed in her case, it could have undercut a protection against lawsuits that the press has enjoyed since 1964. To respect the protections provided to the press under the First Amendment, the Supreme Court at that point set a high bar for when public figures could sue. A Palin victory might have lowered that bar significantly.

As it still might. The trial was being adjudicated by a jury; the judge’s announcement that he intended to dismiss the case came as the jury was deliberating. He indicated that he would only dismiss the case once the verdict had been returned, in order for any appeals to consider the jury’s position. In other words, this victory was somewhat qualified.

Update: Shortly after this article published, the jury returned its verdict. It sided with the Times.

It’s important to understand these two fights as linked. Parson may sincerely have believed that the state’s website was somehow hacked or compromised, but I’ll be charitable in my assessment of his intelligence and assume instead that he was being cynical. A Republican governor in a heavily Republican state is not going to pay a price for attacking a reporter as biased and dishonest. We’ve experienced more than five years in which the loudest voice in the Republican Party has attacked the press as not only dishonest but as an enemy of the American public. Data from Gallup shows that Republican trust in the mass media dropped from the low 30s in 2015 to about a third of that by 2021.

Pew Research Center’s analysis finds a similar pattern. In 2018, 55 percent of Americans said they had at least some confidence that journalists acted in the public’s best interest. By December, that had fallen to 40 percent.

That’s driven in part — but not entirely — by a huge decline in confidence among Republicans, a decline actively stoked by Donald Trump and leveraged by members of his party. Why accept responsibility for a mistake in a government system when you can instead blame the whole thing on nefarious activity from a devious reporter?

The Palin lawsuit comes from a slightly different angle. Her legal team was helmed by two attorneys who successfully sued the site Gawker on behalf of the wrestler Hulk Hogan. That lawsuit was explicitly retaliatory, one of several funded by (Trump ally) Peter Thiel in an ultimately successful effort to kneecap an outlet he hated. It’s not clear whether Palin’s lawsuit is being funded by an outside party, but there’s no question that the former governor would be happy to see the media hobbled. From the time she emerged on the national stage, she chafed at the scrutiny she faced. While the suit against the Times might simply be an effort to exact some retribution against the mainstream media, it’s easy to see how this might have been viewed by others as a vehicle for effecting the sort of restrictions on the press that Trump and others have long sought.

These small victories for the press are less victories than they are not-losses. The press didn’t gain anything here but — happily, in my opinion — it didn’t lose anything more.

There have been countless books on how the media got to the place it is now. I and probably any number of my colleagues receive constant complaints that it is our own work that’s led to the decline in public confidence in reporting; a media ecosystem in which there’s always someone willing to validate a reader’s already held opinion is an ecosystem in which those who offer reporting and analysis that conflict with those opinions are dismissed as themselves being biased or flawed. No one wants to go back to the three-news-channels-and-two-newspapers model of reporting, nor could we if we did. But part of the erosion in confidence is certainly that there are always news sources that hew more closely to your subjective view, making objective news sources seem divergent.

Then, of course, there’s that deliberate effort, particularly on the right, to undermine confidence in objective reporting. It’s a long-standing effort, but one that has accelerated as complaints about the media’s coverage from the 1970s and 1980s contributed to the fracturing of available sources for information. The overall decline in confidence in authority figures, measured in that Pew analysis, increases people’s willingness to trust their peers, allies and themselves instead. I am not perfect and I am subject to my own biases, like anyone else, but I would offer that my assessments of current events are generally more assiduous than a guy who relishes retweets for his memes or whose income depends on subscribers to his anti-media newsletter.