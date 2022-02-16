To replace him on an interim basis, Biden selected Francis Collins to serve as science adviser to the president and co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Alondra Nelson, who is a deputy director in the office, will temporarily lead the office until permanent leadership is named. The director of the office requires Senate confirmation.

Lander held both roles and was also a member of Biden’s Cabinet, but his conduct was at odds with a promise the president made on his first day in office. He told staffers at the swearing-in ceremony: “If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot — no if, ands or buts.”

Collins recently stepped down as director of the National Institutes of Health, after leading the agency for more than 12 years. He played an integral role in the administration’s covid-19 response as he oversaw the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world. Collins will continue to run a research lab at NIH, which he has overseen since 1993.

Nelson serves as the office’s deputy director of science and society. She is a professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, an independent research center in Princeton, N.J., and was previously the president of the Social Science Research Council.