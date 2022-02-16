The big idea

Democrats wrestle with their midterm messaging

President Biden’s Democrats don’t have a lot of time to settle on a messaging strategy for this year’s midterm elections, in which the president's bad job-approval numbers, historical trends, a stubbornly deadly pandemic and inflation could combine to shatter their fragile hold on Congress.

Their narrow majorities — and, on many major issues, lockstep GOP obstruction — have sometimes left Democrats looking a bit like a fractious European coalition government that is notionally in charge but forced to negotiate with itself to advance meaningful policies.

They may end up campaigning that way too, as the advice pours in for how to defeat energized Republicans: Support progressive policies! No, tack moderate! Ignore the GOP “culture war” chaff! No, hit back! Show empathy! For pete’s sake, give voters a villain to blame! Forget former president Donald Trump! No, put him (metaphorically) on the ballot!

In the end, even with the nationalization of races at every level, each member will have to decide on a strategy tailored to their district or their state, Democrats say. But it helps when most of the party is singing from the same hymnal, on-key, amplifying each other’s message.

Some of the lyrics are obvious: Tens of millions of vaccinated Americans, historic job growth. But many have yet to be written.

Culture wars …

Tuesday night, Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Ally Mutnick reported on Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee research that “had a stark warning for Democrats: Unless they more forcefully confront the GOP’s ‘alarmingly potent’ culture war attacks, from critical race theory to defunding the police, they risk losing significant ground to Republicans in the midterms.”

“In presentations over the past two weeks, party officials and operatives used polling and focus group findings to argue Democrats can’t simply ignore the attacks, particularly when they’re playing at a disadvantage. A generic ballot of swing districts from late January showed Democrats trailing Republicans by 4 points, according to the polling,” Sarah and Ally scooped.

If Democrats don’t hit back on issues like the border or schools, the DCCC said, the Republican edge on the generic ballot widens from four points to 14, they reported.

Last week, my colleague Paul Kane reported on a slightly different approach: Vulnerable Democrats who want to run on so-called kitchen-table issues — “not Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

“That message has echoes of 2018 when Democrats won the House majority on a similar message, imploring candidates to avoid the bright lights that Trump messaging brings.”

But in 2018, Democrats didn’t need to say anything about Trump, who was an inescapable presence in American politics. And not all Democrats agree, according to Paul, who noted some interesting poll data.

“A CNN poll released Friday showed a small silver lining for Democrats advocating a get-tough-on-Trump message. Yes, by 42 percent to 32 percent, voters said they preferred a congressional candidate who opposes Biden. But by a bigger margin, 44 percent to 27 percent, voters prefer candidates who oppose Trump.”

And Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chairman, sees potential success in a hybrid approach, Paul reported.

“‘I think it’s incredibly important to clearly focus on things that are impacting families today, which are the bread-and-butter issues, and candidates need to lean into those issues,’ Peters said. ‘But they should also bring up the fundamental threat to our constitutional democracy being posed by all too many Republicans.’”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) seemed to echo that sentiment on ABC News this past Sunday: “Nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”

… vs. kitchen-table issues

“But, very important in all that is what it means personally to the American people, to their kitchen-table issues. Whether it's whether they're going to be able to pay for food, for medicine, for rent, children's education, and the rest,” she said. “What unifies us is the empathy that we have for America's working families and the priority of meeting their needs.”

“And who is more empathetic than Joe Biden?” she asked. (Interestingly, the DCCC told Democrats they need to show they “fully understand and care about stressors in people’s lives.”)

Then there’s the argument that Democrats need to find a villain, or villains, to blame. On the stubbornly deadly pandemic, Biden and his aides have repeatedly blamed Republican governors who undermined his vaccination campaign.

That tactic could apply to inflation, if Democrats would only train their fire on corporate greed as a factor in higher prices, according to Dan Pfeiffer, who served as President Barack Obama’s communications director and then senior adviser.

“In a smart move, Republicans focus on an ‘economically persuadable’ voter cohort, meaning people who support Biden’s economic agenda but disapprove of his handling of the economy. That universe of voters is open to the idea that corporate greed is responsible (in part) for the rise in costs,” he wrote.

“If Democrats can convince the public that corporations are profiting at their expense, they might sell the idea that Republicans are an unacceptable alternative,” Pfeiffer said.

This is already something of a feature of Biden’s rhetoric: The White House blames profiteering abetted by consolidation in the meatpacking industry for higher grocery prices. (The relationship between greed and inflation is complicated.)

Other Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have made the argument more forcefully.

It’s appalling, and it’s nothing new: Working people are paying the price for corporate greed.https://t.co/iZAZOMkg25 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 14, 2022

Once they settle more or less on a message, Democrats will have to decide how much they want to rely on Biden as the messenger.

