So far, 30 Democrats have announced their retirements compared with 13 Republicans. This has led GOP officials to charge that Democrats are heading for the exits because they are afraid of tough re-election fights this fall or because they believe Republicans will gain control of the House next year, relegating Democrats to the minority.

Regardless of the reason, the retirements mean there will be a large group of new House members walking the halls of Congress next year.

Congressional departures per election cycle

Total departures expected to produce an open seat in the November election, by month.

Historically, the number of retirements within a party has served as a good indication of how the midterm elections will go. For instance, ahead of the 2018 midterms, when the electoral terrain was favorable to Democrats, 41 Republicans announced their retirement or their seats were open for other reasons compared with 22 Democrats. Republicans suffered a loss of 40 seats in that election.

But it’s not always a perfect barometer of what will happen during the midterms. Ahead of the 2010 midterms during the Obama administration, 20 Democrats announced their retirements or their seats were open for other reasons compared with 23 Republicans. Democrats suffered a net loss of 63 seats in that election.

Lawmakers who say they’ll leave at the end of this term

