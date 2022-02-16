Story continues below advertisement

The push to create this new national hub is sparking competition between lawmakers and industry groups eager to land it for their home states, where it could create thousands of new jobs and bring in billions in federal funding.

The prospect of building out a burgeoning tech hub in their backyard is proving so tantalizing that public officials are openly campaigning to bring it home.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — who has spearheaded the Senate bill on U.S. competitiveness — for months have been pitching an educational complex in Albany as the best landing spot for the hub. Last month, they toured the facility with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, whose department will be tasked with overseeing the creation of the chip hub, including where it ends up.

Schumer said in July that bringing the center to Albany could create “over one thousand jobs” and “establish the region as the nation’s leading hub for next generation chip R&D.” Schumer cited semiconductor giant IBM’s investment in the region and partnership with the complex, Albany Nanotech, as a reason it’s the “ideal location for the new NSTC.”

They’re not alone. Sen. John Cornyn (R), who authored the original bill to fund the NSTC, is lobbying to bring the semiconductor hub to his state of Texas. He and a slew of other Texas lawmakers wrote to Raimondo in November urging the Commerce Department to “consider selecting Texas for the future sites” of the NSTC.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Tex.), who chairs the House Science Committee, echoed the remarks in a statement Monday to The Technology 202, urging that “Texas be given strong consideration as potential sites are being evaluated.”

Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who co-sponsored the original U.S. competitiveness measure alongside Schumer, suggested another contender outside of his own district.

“Given the extraordinary cooperation between Ohio and Silicon Valley in facilitating the new Intel investment, I’d love for it to be in Columbus, Ohio,” said Khanna, citing the tech giant’s recent announcement it will invest $20 billion to build two new chip factories in the Midwestern state.

If funded, there are still open questions about how the new hub would take shape.

Instead of creating one new central hub, the Commerce Department could opt to disperse its investments across initiatives in several states, generating a series of mini-hubs. And instead of trying to stand up new facilities, they could pump investment into existing ones.

The department — as it waits on congressional negotiations over the $52 billion in funding for semiconductor initiatives — is currently fielding public comment on how to deploy the investments, including the billions allocated for the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

To that end, IBM, Microsoft and a slew of companies, nonprofits and academic institutions from around the country released a white paper Wednesday laying out a proposal for how the NSTC could work.

The paper, shared exclusively with The Technology 202, calls for creating a series of hubs around the U.S. in regions that “have a proven chip innovation ecosystem” and that they be housed in facilities with “advanced tools and support,” including the Albany Nanotech facility that Schumer has touted.

“Hubs should be in advanced, publicly-owned, R&D facilities in the U.S. where global leaders collaborate currently with engineers and scientists on technological breakthroughs,” according to the white paper.

It also calls for creating a “technology network including leading companies, universities, consortia, and national labs” that the hubs can tap into for expertise.

Darío Gil, senior vice president and director of research at IBM, said in an interview Tuesday that by focusing on upgrading existing research centers, the government could more quickly stand up the effort to meet the surging chip demand.

“The beauty of leveraging existing infrastructure is that you can be up and running and having one of the major hubs in NSTC within months — within six months,” he told me.

Speed is key because the need is dire, he said.

“This is existential to us and this has to be passed,” Gil said. “There’s a massive urgency to this.”

Blumenthal, Blackburn announce bill targeting effects of social media on children

The bipartisan legislation would require social media platforms to turn on parental tools by default, let children opt out of algorithmic recommendations and provide a place for children and parents to report harmful content, Cat Zakrzewski reports. It would also set up a program for researchers to apply for social media companies’ data sets, so they can examine the effects of social media on children.

“The bill is the result of months of hearings and a congressional probe into tech companies’ handling of children’s safety, following documents disclosed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen last year,” Cat writes. “Though the documents touched on a variety of topics, internal research examining how Instagram may impact the mental health of teen girls, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, sparked new political will to update safeguards for children and teens online.”

Google is overhauling Android ad targeting

Google will get rid of long-standing ad trackers on Android, changing how ads and data collection work on phones used by more than 2.5 billion people, Gerrit De Vynck reports. The company says the changes will boost user privacy, but they could also strengthen Google’s grip on digital advertising and deepen regulatory concerns about the tech giant’s competitive practices.

Google contrasted its changes with Apple’s, saying the company will work collaboratively with app developers and the advertising industry to develop new ways to target ads and measure how effective they are before drastic changes are made.

“We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers,” said Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android security and privacy. “We believe that without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path, such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses.”

The FCC unanimously approved apartment broadband rules

The Federal Communications Commission regulations aim to boost competition in U.S. apartment buildings, where residents often don’t have a choice of broadband providers, Bloomberg News’s Todd Shields reports. The rules ban broadband companies from entering into some revenue-sharing agreements with building owners that keep other providers out of the building. They also require broadband providers to tell residents if they have entered into exclusive marketing arrangements with their building.

“The rules we adopt today will crack down on practices that prevent competition and effectively block a consumer’s ability to get lower prices or higher quality services,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. The move comes seven months after President Biden urged Rosenworcel in an executive order to begin the “rulemaking [process] to prevent landlords and cable and Internet service providers from inhibiting tenants’ choices among providers.”

Facebook parent Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced that the teams at the company will be called “metamates,” Elizabeth Dwoskin reports. GGV Capital’s Jeff Richards and TechCrunch’s Alex Wilhelm:

“join meta, meet your mate”



…. i mean kiiiiiiiinda — alex (@alex) February 15, 2022

The New Statesman’s Emily Tamkin:

Imagine if you were at an all staff and your boss told you "you're now to be known as metamates" https://t.co/JHAmNuywkm — Emily 🗣️ Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) February 15, 2022

Here’s how Facebook chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth described the process of creating the term:

Fun fact: Metamates was coined by none other than Douglas Hofstadter himself after an employee cold emailed him for ideas after our rebrand. I love it!



Also the saying is a reference to a Naval phrase which Instagram has used for a while "Ship, Shipmates, Self" — Boz (@boztank) February 15, 2022

