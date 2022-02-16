Their comments referred to ConocoPhillips's Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, which poses a significant test of the Biden administration's willingness to block fossil fuel drilling and mining on public lands — activities that account for nearly a quarter of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions.

The climate context: As the largest oil and gas project on the horizon in the United States, Willow could have a significant impact on the climate. It would pump nearly 600 million barrels of oil over 30 years — equivalent to the annual emissions of about a third of all coal plants in the country.

The legal context: While Willow was approved in the final months of the Trump administration, the Biden administration initially defended the project in court, angering many climate activists.

However, after a federal judge voided Trump-era permits and approvals for the project last year, the Biden administration declined to appeal the ruling.

The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management is now soliciting public comments on a court-ordered supplemental environmental review of the project under the National Environmental Policy Act .

Climate advocates are urging the administration to conduct a sweeping review of Willow's climate effects, including its greenhouse gas emissions. They argue that such a review would show the project should not go forward at all.

Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said the department has no further comment on Willow beyond its announcement of the public comment period this month.

“As with all public comment periods, all perspectives are welcome,” Schwartz said in an email.

What Republicans and industry are saying

At the House Natural Resources Committee hearing yesterday, GOP lawmakers argued that the White House and Democrats have failed to consult with Alaskans who support Willow because of its economic benefits for their communities. The lawmakers urged the Bureau of Land Management to press ahead with Willow, given its potential to fill local coffers.

“Ninety-five percent of the revenues coming into this community come from oil and gas,” said Rep. Pete Stauber (D-Minn.). “Where else are they going to get that?”

As their witness, Republicans called Harry K. Brower Jr., mayor of the North Slope borough, where Willow would be located. Brower testified that he was not consulted before House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland expressing concerns about the project.

Stauber criticized the lack of consultation as “hypocritical,” noting that Grijalva has championed outreach to low-income and minority communities affected by pollution. (The nominal focus of the hearing was Grijalva's Environmental Justice for All Act, which would require federal agencies to give disadvantaged communities greater involvement in the environmental review process for projects affecting them.)

“The hypocrisy here on this particular project is astounding,” Stauber said. His comments were later echoed by Reps. Don Young (R-Alaska) and Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.).

According to the Alaska congressional delegation, Willow is expected to generate $10 billion in revenue for state, local and federal governments during its lifespan, along with 2,000 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs.

Rebecca Boys, a spokeswoman for ConocoPhillips, said in an email that the company “remains committed to the Willow project” and is “encouraged by the progress being made toward completion” of a supplemental environmental impact statement.

“Willow is an important project for Alaska with a broad distribution of benefits, and it has strong support across Alaska North Slope communities, the state of Alaska, organized labor and others,” Boys said.

What climate advocates are saying

Climate advocates argue that the Biden administration must conduct a comprehensive analysis of Willow's climate effects, as demonstrated by two recent court decisions.

In her ruling last year that voided the approval of Willow, Judge Sharon L. Gleason of the U.S. District Court for Alaska wrote that the approval was “arbitrary and capricious” because it failed to account for the full scope of greenhouse gas emissions associated with the project.

Judge Rudolph Contreras of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote that the Interior Department failed to adequately consider the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico. Similarly, in his ruling last month that invalidated the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history,of thewrote that the Interior Department failed to adequately consider the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kristen Miller, acting executive director of the Alaska Wilderness League, told The Climate 202 that these court decisions demonstrate the Biden administration must complete a rigorous analysis of the emissions from Willow. She said such an analysis would show that the project “can't move forward” because it's incompatible with Biden's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

As for Republicans' concerns, Miller emphasized that “all of this work to address the climate crisis has to come with a conversation about what it means to have an equitable transition for fossil-fuel-dependent communities in Alaska. And this conversation has to be about providing a transition for these communities that allows for regenerative economic opportunities.”

On the Hill

Sen. John Barrasso urges FERC to act on natural gas projects

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the ranking member on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission not to delay its certification of new natural gas facilities.

In a letter to the commission on Tuesday, Barrasso argued that a failure to act on pending natural gas pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations would lead to higher energy prices and less reliability.

At its meeting on Thursday, FERC is set to discuss how greenhouse gas emissions are assessed in natural gas project reviews.

Asked for comment, FERC spokeswoman Mary O'Driscoll said Commissioner Richard Glick “will respond to Senator Barrasso in due course.”

As Build Back Better stalls, private investments in clean energy are left in limbo

The uncertain future of the Build Back Better Act has frozen hundreds of billions of dollars in private capital that could fuel America's transition toward clean energy, The Washington Post's Jeff Stein and Steve Mufson report.

As Build Back Better legislation stalls in the Senate, investors are unsure whether they will be able to take advantage of the measure's tax credits for clean energy. Eric Dresselhuys, the chief executive of Oregon battery company ESS, said he has paused the company's plans to expand production by as much as eight-fold, fearing the projects will only pay off if Congress enacts the subsidies.

“Investors are waiting in the wings to deploy capital for clean energy, with this industry poised to be the major engine of 21st-century prosperity," said Leah Stokes, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California at Santa Barbara. "Without these government incentives, that capital won’t get deployed. With them, we are poised to have a prosperous clean energy economy.”

Republicans block vote on Biden Fed nominees, turning up heat on Sarah Bloom Raskin

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee delayed a Tuesday vote on Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve, intensifying their fight against Sarah Bloom Raskin, the president’s pick for a 10-year term as the nation’s top banking cop, The Post’s Rachel Siegel reports.

Raskin, a former governor for the Fed, has faced criticism from Republicans for vowing to focus on how climate change threatens economic stability. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) has expressed particular concern about her nomination, saying climate is an area outside of the Fed’s narrow mandate.

Without a single Republican in attendance on Tuesday, the committee held an unofficial roll-call vote but could not proceed further.

Agency alert

Biden administration to restore California’s authority on clean cars

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to soon restore California’s authority to set its own limits on tailpipe pollution, the New York Times’s Coral Davenport reports.

California, which exerts a major influence on the nation's climate policy, had the authority to set its own vehicle pollution standards for more than 40 years before the Trump administration revoked the state's Clean Air Act waiver. The EPA is preparing to restore the waiver, according to people familiar with the matter.

In addition, the Biden administration is planning to unveil new federal regulations based on truck pollution rules recently enacted in California. The new regulations would apply to delivery vans, tractor-trailers and other heavy trucks, marking the first time federal tailpipe rules have been strengthened for these vehicles since 2001.

Extreme events

Sea levels to rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report says

America’s shorelines could face an additional foot of sea-level rise in the next three decades, according to a report report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, The Post’s Sarah Kaplan and Brady Dennis report.

The report warns that climate change has intensified the threat of flooding and erosion to coastal communities to the point that they will be hit almost every other week, even in the absence of a storm or heavy rainfall. This would put about 140,000 homes across the country at risk of chronic, regular inundation.

William Sweet, an oceanographer at the NOAA National Ocean Service, said that even if the world takes swift climate action today, the trajectory for sea-level rise is generally locked in over the next 30 years. But he said rapidly reducing global emissions can prevent sea-level rise from becoming even more catastrophic after 2050.

Viral

