The Florida bill mirrors the Mississippi law currently before the U.S. Supreme Court that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks. It is the most direct challenge to abortion rights in decades.

Republican-led states are racing to tighten access to abortion, with the Arizona state Senate and West Virginia state House passing similar 15-week bans this week, in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s actions. Abortion opponents are hopeful that the conservative 6-to-3 majority will decide to severely weaken or overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which held that a woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy was protected by the Constitution and protects the right to abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb, around 22 to 24 weeks.

By mimicking the Mississippi law, Republican lawmakers in Florida hope to maximize the chance that their legislation will take effect as soon as the Supreme Court rules this summer in the Mississippi case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I believe we have a unique opportunity in the fact that the Supreme Court is considering 15 weeks right now,” said state Rep. Erin Grall (R), who sponsored the bill. “This would allow Florida to save as many babies as possible as soon as possible after that decision is made.”

Just before midnight, state Rep. Anna Eskamani, among the most outspoken Democratic opponents of the bill, rose to voice her final objections.

“We should trust the women of Florida to make this decision,” she said. “This is not something with which the government should be involved.”

The Florida bill includes exceptions for the life of the mother and for “fatal fetal anomalies” but not for rape, incest or human trafficking.

Debate on the House floor lasted six hours Wednesday night, with the vote finalized just after midnight. Planned Parenthood bused in abortion rights advocates, filling most of the gallery.

Republicans have described the ban as a “very reasonable” and “generous” alternative to the six-week ban currently in effect in Texas — even though a 15-week ban represents a dramatic rollback of the standard established by Roe.

With a 24-week cutoff for abortions, significantly later than other states in the Southeast, Florida has long been a reliable access point for people seeking later-term abortions throughout the region. People travel to Florida from Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and beyond, abortion providers say.

Antiabortion advocates say they’re thrilled to see the bill moving so swiftly through the legislature.

“We do have a late-term abortion issue in Florida, and this bill addresses that issue. This is a step in the right direction,” said John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, an antiabortion advocacy group. Eventually, he added, he hopes to see abortion banned outright in Florida.

A 15-week ban in Florida will be “devastating” for low-income patients across the region, who can’t afford to fly to another state for care, said Samantha Deans, associate medical director for Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida. Patients seeking later-term abortions in Florida and surrounding states will likely have to travel to North Carolina, Deans said — and even those clinics may soon be subject to similar legislation.

“Everyone is saying North Carolina will be the next closest, but let’s be honest,” she said.

“If we do this in Florida, North Carolina will be right behind us. Then patients will have to go to Maryland, Virginia, Chicago. It will continue like that, getting further and further away, becoming less and less accessible.”

As lawmakers neared the end of debate, a group of abortion rights advocates, many of whom were students, began to chant from the gallery, yelling, “Shame!” and “The people united will never be defeated!”

Capitol police forcibly removed several people from their seats, grabbing their arms and ushering them out of the gallery. Abortion rights advocates saw the move as an attempt to “silence” young Floridians.