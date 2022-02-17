According to the letter, it is “strongly recommended” but not required that attendees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and have received a booster shot.
The speech will be Biden’s first State of the Union address since he was elected. Last April, Biden addressed a joint session of Congress in an event that was even more restricted, owing to pandemic precautions and security concerns after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Only about 200 people were allowed in the House chamber last year during Biden’s joint address.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said this month that her goal would be to invite every member of Congress to this year’s State of the Union address, noting that members had wanted a return to “fuller participation” in the speech.
“With vaccinations and so much happening since last year, I think the people are ready to pivot in a way that shows to the American people we largely have been vaccinated here,” Pelosi said then. “We think that many more people can participate. But it’s not anything that we can do. It’s up to the Capitol physician.”