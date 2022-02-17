While in Lorain, which borders Lake Erie, Biden is expected to say that the funding will accelerate an effort to restore sites known as “areas of concern” in the region that have been polluted by agriculture and manufacturing. The funding bolsters an effort, known as the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, that was launched in 2010.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, who will accompany Biden on the trip, said the infusion of new funding — the largest in the program’s history — will allow “unprecedented progress” in his agency’s cleanup efforts.
“The Great Lakes are a vital economic engine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting nearly 1.5 million jobs, and sustaining life for thousands of species,” Regan said in a statement.
While Democrats are looking for accomplishments to tout ahead of the November elections, the new funding also drew praise from retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who was heavily involved in negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year.
In a statement, Portman noted that the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to date has provided nearly $3 billion for restoration projects throughout the Great Lakes Basin to address “algal blooms, invasive species, pollution, and habitat degradation.”
“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, this additional $1 billion ... will go a long way in strengthening our Great Lakes preservation and restoration efforts,” Portman said.