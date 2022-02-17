“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed,” conceded a statement from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and 10 colleagues. They cited a poll showing 4 in 10 people — mostly Republicans — believed the election was “rigged.” And since both that belief and “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud” were out there, they said, they needed to block Biden’s win on Jan. 6 to give the process more time.

The GOP had long positioned itself as the “facts don’t care about your feelings” party, but it was suddenly quite interested in acting on people’s feelings in the absence of facts.

More than a year later, there is still no proof of widespread voter fraud or really anything to call into question Biden’s 2020 win. But the argument that people’s feelings should be accounted for — both in the legislative process and in court cases against those who spearheaded efforts to overturn the election — continues to live a long life.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is the latest to invoke the importance of what people (wrongly) believe as he fends off his seditious conspiracy charge. Judges have cited Trump’s ongoing claims of an illegitimate election in preventing the pretrial release of Jan. 6 figures who promoted and acted on such claims. The judges have argued that the continued campaign poses a danger because people might again act out violently.

But as Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein note, Rhodes’s lawyer tried to reverse that logic. He argued that the fact that lots of people still believe what Rhodes has been saying is actually a reason not to detain him:

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told congressional investigators earlier this month that he still considers the 2020 election “illegitimate,” his defense attorney revealed Wednesday in court. But Rhodes’ attorney, fighting to keep his client out of jail while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges, said this shouldn’t count against Rhodes since lots of Republicans say the same thing. “There’s plenty of public leaders that are still saying that on a regular basis,” Rhodes’ attorney James Bright said.

The Rhodes tactic follows on another leader of the effort to overturn the election — former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell — making much the same argument in a court case just last week.

While fighting off professional sanctions for her legal career, Powell noted in a filing that, “Millions of Americans believe the central contentions of the complaint to be true …" Then the filing added (tellingly when it comes to Powell’s lack of actual proof) “ … and perhaps they are.”

The same filing also alludes to another arena in which this widespread belief has been used to justify certain actions. It states that “dozens of laws have been enacted by state legislatures in response to concerns similar to those raised in the complaint.”

And it’s right. GOP leaders in key swing states across the country have repeatedly cited the perception of fraud — rather than actual widespread fraud — as legitimizing their efforts to add new voting restrictions. One Iowa state senator went so far as to say, “The ultimate voter suppression is a very large swath of the electorate not having faith in our election systems.”

To be clear, this is hardly the first time Republicans have argued that perception is something amounting to reality when it comes to voter fraud — and that the perception itself must be acted upon. They did much the same thing with their voter ID push over the past decade-plus. And they’ve done so while recognizing that this argument can pass muster with the courts.

Check out these three paragraphs from a 2017 New York Times piece:

“It is true that there isn’t widespread voter fraud,” said State Rep. Ken Rizer, who steered a bill requiring voters to display IDs through the Iowa House of Representatives this month. “But there is a perception that the system can be cheated. That’s one of the reasons for doing this.” In Arkansas, State Representative Mark Lowery said his voter ID bill aimed to prevent fraud. But even more important, he added, is that “a large percentage of Americans do not trust the integrity of the electoral system, and that in and of itself is a problem that needs to be solved, because that undermines the basic tenet of democracy.” There is history to this, said Allegra Chapman, the director of voting and elections at the advocacy group Common Cause. The first Supreme Court ruling to support voter ID laws, in an Indiana case called Crawford v. Marion County Election Board, acknowledged in 2008 that there was zero evidence of voter fraud in the state. But as long as the law inconvenienced everyone equally, it could be legal — even if it deterred “significant numbers” of voters from voting — if it had a “sufficiently weighty” justification. Trust in elections met that standard, the court added, because confidence could be low “if no safeguards exist to deter or detect fraud.”

It’s not difficult to say where this kind of justification can go awry. It incentivizes creating a pretext for something you already wanted to do, as long as you can find enough people to embrace it.

Powell wanted to overturn the election, so she cited all kinds of dodgy supposed evidence for that, and she earned credulous media coverage from others who wanted to believe (or at least allow other people to believe) the election had been stolen from their side. Likewise, Republicans writ large haven’t generally subscribed to Trump’s most far-reaching claims of fraud, but they’ve done virtually nothing to rebut them, allowing the situation to fester.

What results is a bunch of legislators and extreme actors in the effort to overturn the election citing the very perception they’ve fomented as somehow legitimizing their original argument — and justifying the particular bandage they had already wanted to apply to the perceived wound. If a lie makes its way into the mainstream, is it really a lie? Or just a difference of valid opinions? Who can know!? And how can you sanction someone or block a voting restriction if both were predicated on a sincere belief held by so many people?