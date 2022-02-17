More than 140 lawmakers have co-sponsored Rep. Andy Levin’s (D-Mich.) resolution granting congressional aides the right to organize and bargain collectively. The resolution was introduced last week and the CWU wants the House Administration Committee to act now. No hearing date has yet been set.

“I think it would have been very easy for the House [Administration] Committee to announce that they were going to do regular order and have a hearing on the books,” a member of the CWU organizing committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told The Early. “The fact that they haven’t even announced the hearing date for the resolution is a little concerning.”

House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) last week asked the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to review the regulations it proposed 26 years ago to govern how Hill aides can organize. “It is my hope that an expeditious review will inform the House’s consideration of how to better improve the workplace for our Congressional staff,” Lofgren wrote in a letter to the OCWR.

The context: After Congress passed the Congressional Accountability Act, the OCWR — then known as the Office of Compliance — proposed a set of regulations in 1996 to extend federal protections for employees to form unions. But Congress never adopted them.

“Lofgren directed the [OCWR] to review the proposed regulations, in part, because they were proposed more than a quarter century ago in the Newt Gingrich-era of Congress,” committee spokesperson Peter Whippy said in a statement to The Early. “Much in the workplace has changed from 1996 to 2022, and the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995, which extended statutory protections to the legislative branch expressly providing for employees to organize and bargain collectively, has similarly undergone substantial changes.”

“It is the Chairperson’s hope that an expeditious review of the proposed 1996 regulations by the OCWR will help ensure the House ultimately provides maximum contemporaneous protections for all legislative branch employees seeking to organize and bargain collectively under the law.”

But the CWU member who spoke with The Early argued the letter was unnecessary because the proposed “regulation was pretty comprehensive.” The member thinks it’s a stalling tactic and wants House Democrats to prioritize passing Levin’s resolution.

Levin, for his part, told The Early that he isn’t aware of “any legislation that gets proposed and then voted on in a matter of days.”

But he does want lawmakers to act quickly.

“Congress can move fast when it wants to, especially the House,” he said. “And, so, I am certainly calling for this to be an occasion where the House moves as expeditiously as possible.”

The CWU member pointed out that House “leadership can suspend regular order for a bill that’s going to be fast-tracked,” which the member hopes Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will do once the House is back in session next month. “When the House wants to move quickly, they can do it very easily. It would be lovely if they did that with respect to the rights of their own staff.”

“Given the fact that this doesn’t have to go through the Senate, the House can just pass it with respect to us,” the member continued. “They can’t blame [Sens.] Joe Manchin or [Kyrsten] Sinema or the Senate Republicans for not being able to do it. The buck stops with them.”

Next steps

The CWU is encouraging all Hill staffers to organize in their own offices while they wait for movement on the resolution. “Given the fact that this isn’t getting quite as swift action as we had hoped, we’re still going to be pursuing voluntary recognition by individual members,” the member said.

Without the resolution, though, nothing prevents a lawmaker from refusing to recognize that union or from retaliating against staffers for organizing. Despite the risks, the CWU member hopes to have offices engaged in collective bargaining by the end of the year.

At the White House

VP Harris heads to Munich Security Conference amid potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

Vice President Harris will fly to Germany today to lead the American delegation to the Munich Security Conference — an annual event that's taken on new meaning this year with 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders ahead of a potential invasion.

She'll meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday as well as the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — all of which are NATO members, and two of which share a border with Russia. She'll give a speech on Saturday and will huddle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to senior administration officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Ambassador Julie Smith and a delegation of lawmakers will join Harris in Munich — but if Russian President Vladimir Putin moves to invade Ukraine during the conference, all eyes are likely to be on Harris.

“If this war starts, everybody will be looking to her for ‘Where are these sanctions?’ and ‘What are these sanctions?’ and ‘What are you guys prepared to do?’” Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration, told our colleagues Cleve Wootson, Ashley Parker and John Hudson. “And she could be the tip of the spear of a U.S. response.”

In the agencies

Washington watchdogs to tighten scrutiny of $6 trillion in emergency coronavirus spending as fraud and identity theft cases pile up

Show me the money: “In Stamford, Conn., a 46-year-old resident pleaded guilty after putting a portion of $4 million in coronavirus aid toward the purchase of a Porsche. And a Mercedes. And a BMW,” our colleague Tony Romm writes.

“In Somerset, N.J., a 51-year-old woman allegedly invented employees, inflated wages and fabricated entire tax filings to collect $1 million in loans.”

“And in St. Petersburg, Fla., a federal judge sentenced to prison a 63-year-old man who obtained $800,000 on behalf of businesses that did not exist.”

“The cases and charges, each announced over the past month, count among hundreds involving a slew of programs enacted by Congress in the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic — money dispatched with an urgency at the time that it is now putting Washington’s watchdogs to the test.”

“Roughly two years after lawmakers approved their first tranche of rescue funds, the U.S. government is grappling with an unprecedented challenge: how to oversee its own historic stimulus effort.”

“Totaling nearly $6 trillion, the loans, grants, direct checks and other emergency assistance summed to more than entire federal budget in the fiscal year before the coronavirus arrived, creating a unique and long-term strain on the nation’s policymakers to ensure the funds have been put to good use.”

The campaign

Political shifts in Pennsylvania depict larger midterm elections problems as Democrats struggle to mobilize rural America

‘The brand is so toxic’: “Some Democrats in rural Pennsylvania are afraid to tell you they’re Democrats,” AP News’s Steve Peoples reports.

“The party’s brand is so toxic in the small towns 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh that some liberals have removed bumper stickers and yard signs and refuse to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly.”

“These Democrats are used to being outnumbered by the local Republican majority, but as their numbers continue to dwindle, the few that remain are feeling increasingly isolated and unwelcome in their own communities.”

“The climate across rural Pennsylvania is symptomatic of a larger political problem threatening the Democratic Party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Beyond losing votes in virtually every election since 2008, Democrats have been effectively ostracized from many parts of rural America, leaving party leaders with few options to reverse a cultural trend that is redefining the nation’s political landscape.

“The shifting climate helped Republicans limit Democratic gains in 2020 — the GOP actually gained House seats despite former president Donald Trump’s loss — and a year later, surging Republican rural support enabled Republicans to claim the Virginia governorship.”

“A small but vocal group of party officials now fears the same trends will undermine Democratic candidates in Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, states that will help decide the Senate majority in November, and the White House two years after that.”

The Data

The looooong list of congressional retirements, visualized: “Dozens of House members have announced they will not seek re-election and are retiring from Congress, with some having served for decades and ascended to powerful committee perches,” our colleagues Daniela Santamariña and Dave Clarke report.

“The reasons offered vary — some are pursuing other offices, others have cited changes made to the areas they represent through redistricting, and several have said they simply want to leave the grind of Congress and spend more time with their families.”

“So far, 30 Democrats have announced their retirements compared with 13 Republicans. This has led GOP officials to charge that Democrats are heading for the exits because they are afraid of tough re-election fights this fall or because they believe Republicans will gain control of the House next year, relegating Democrats to the minority.”

“Regardless of the reason, the retirements mean there will be a large group of new House members walking the halls of Congress next year.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

What the American people really want

