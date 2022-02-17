Freedom has become something of a cause celebre on the right, with his comments about China earning him invitations from Republicans and groups like the Conservative Political Action Conference — and with all of it overlapping with what could be the end of his career, at just 29 years old.

“China-basher Enes Kanter Freedom gets traded, then waived by the Houston Rockets. Coincidence?” read a recent headline from Fox News.

Ben Shapiro intoned this week that Freedom has “been run out of the NBA for the sin of saying out loud that the league is doing China’s propaganda work.” Other conservatives have agreed.

But just how similar are the two situations? It’s worth looking at the particulars — both the circumstances surrounding their exits and how they performed in the lead up to them.

The exits of both Kaepernick and Freedom (he recently changed his last name from Kanter after becoming a U.S. citizen) came relatively shortly after they began speaking out on hot-button issues for their respective leagues.

Kaepernick began sitting and then kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 preseason to bring attention to police brutality and social injustice; after the season, the quarterback reached a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to opt out of the final year of his contract, and Kaepernick hasn’t caught on with another team since.

Freedom has been outspoken on human rights before, particularly in his home country of Turkey. But at the beginning of the current season, he became more focused on China, whose market has become an increasingly important one for the NBA — a situation which had already touched off controversy in recent years.

On the NBA’s trade deadline day last week, Freedom was dealt from the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets and promptly cut by Houston. (The Rockets happen to be a big team in China, given former NBA star Yao Ming played for them. The team also provided the scene the 2019 controversy, when the Rockets’ general manager briefly tweeted in support of Hong Kong’s independence.)

The salary implications of both are worth noting.

Kaepernick was a highly paid NFL quarterback, earning $14.5 million per year, but he had begun the 2016 season as a backup. The 49ers made clear they didn’t want to pay him that much, and the two sides reached an agreement for Kaepernick to become a free agent rather than get cut.

Freedom was once paid handsomely as well — even more than Kaepernick at his peak, in fact. But in his late 20s, he had seen a decline in both stats and playing time, and he signed with the Celtics this past offseason for the veteran’s minimum of $2.7 million. Despite the relatively small salary he was making, Houston opted not to keep him on.

One thing you’ll notice is that both of these players were not in the primes of their careers. But there are gradations to that.

Kaepernick had led the 49ers to the Super Bowl as recently as the 2012 season and also the conference championship game the following year. Comparing him to other quarterbacks is somewhat difficult, in that he never put up huge passing stats but was more of a running threat than most. But his numbers had clearly been on the decline. His passer rating declined every year between his Super Bowl season (98.3) and the year before which he was named a backup (78.5), when it was near the bottom of the league. He stats improved when he regained the starting job in 2016, but he quarterbacked the team to just a 1-10 record in his 11 starts.

Freedom is also somewhat difficult to pin down statistically, in that he has put up good numbers — at least offensively, and at least when he plays. He earned his big contract in 2015, for four years and $70 million, after scoring 18.7 points per game and pulling down 11 rebounds per game in a partial season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and averaging 15.5 points for the full season. He’s struggled to match those numbers since then, but even as he has generally been a backup in recent years, Freedom has often put up good offensive numbers when he’s been on the court. Last season, he was eighth in the league in rebounds per 48 minutes and 20th in player efficiency rating.

But even at the time his big contract was signed, it was something of a head-scratcher. While putting up good offensive numbers, Freedom has long been viewed as a significant and even major liability on the defensive end, and that has significantly cut into his playing time.

In no season has his playing time been as cut, though, as it was this season. Following his China criticisms, he played in just two of the team’s first 13 games, leading him to tweet, “Keep limiting me on the court, I will expose you off the court.” He has played more since then, but has still averaged just 11.7 minutes per game for the Celtics in the games he has played, scoring 4.6 points and pulling in 3.7 rebounds. After Freedom’s November tweet, Celtics coach Ime Udoka dismissed the idea that it was due to Freedom’s activism and spotlighted what others had before: defense — and particularly the slow-footed Freedom’s inability to switch quickly in a particular brand of defense that requires a lot of it.

Freedom’s playing time this year isn’t hugely different from a separate stint he had with the Celtics two seasons ago, when he averaged 17 minutes per game — what was then his lowest number since his second year in the league.

Another key similarity between the two is in how they leaned into the idea that they might be blackballed. When Kaepernick began his protests during the anthem in the 2016 preseason, he said, “If they take football away, my endorsements from me, I know that I stood up for what is right.” Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin wrote a potentially prescient piece in December that said Freedom “could lose his career as a consequence — perhaps as soon as next week, when the Celtics will be able to trade or waive him.” In the piece, Freedom was quoted as saying, “I don’t know how long I’m going to be in the league, but I’m going to expose these horrible people as much as I can.”

