Lindell wants in. He wants in on the energy and, more specifically, he wants in to Canada so that he can hand out those pillows. But that’s harder than it seems, given that he was barred from entry for the same reason that the truckers are protesting: his truck couldn’t cross the border unless its driver was vaccinated, which he apparently wasn’t, or if he had a negative PCR coronavirus test to offer, which he apparently didn’t.

So now Lindell has a new plan. He told the Daily Beast on Wednesday night that, instead of trucking the pillows in, he’d fly them in — via helicopter, then chuck them out the window.

Now, look. I’m not sure how much Lindell has thought this through, certainly, or if he was joking or what. I suspect that Canada is somewhat stringent with its rules about aircraft smuggling things into the country specifically in order to avoid border controls. It seems like the sort of thing they will police, quite literally.

But then my colleague Sarah Dunton asked another, related question: What, exactly, is the airspeed of an unladen MyPillow, plunging through the frosty Canadian air onto a trucker? And, secondarily, what would the effects on that trucker be?

To answer, we turn to physics.

As it turns out, a lot of people online have had related questions about pillows in the past. In 2018, for example, someone asked on Quora whether a pillow dropped from an airplane would break on hitting the ground. The question received a thorough — and (for our purposes at least) useful — response.

The answer, offered by a mechanical engineering student named Alaudin Awang Noor, began with the physics of a falling object. As you may recall from high school, objects don’t simply fall faster and faster and faster. At some point, they reach terminal velocity, the point when the downward pull of gravity is offset by the drag of the air around it. So a pillow (or anything else) will fall through air faster and faster until it reaches the point that it’s going as fast as it is going to go.

Noor estimated a number of variables in order to calculate the maximum velocity at which the pillow would fall. Happily, he showed his work, so we can recreate his calculations.

According to Amazon, a “classic series” MyPillow is 26 inches by 16 inches by 4.1 inches and weighs 1.5 pounds. (This is apparently the pillow that Lindell plans to drop, along with some Bible pillows for kids.) Noor used basic estimates of air density at sea level to evaluate drag. I found a table of air pressure calculations for Ottawa from 1967 that probably allow us to refine this further, but there is a limit on how much math I’m going to do for a post about a pillow bombardment. So we’ll use Noor’s number.

He assumed the pillow at issue would be a cube. I think we should assume it will, instead, be a long cylinder, reducing its drag coefficient slightly. So we end up with the following:

This gives us a terminal velocity of about 7 meters per second — or 15.7 miles per hour.

So now the question is how much damage that would do. In order to answer this, I first tried to figure out what it looked like when a pillow was moving at that speed (a speed that Wolfram Alpha helpfully informs us is about 80 percent the speed of a falling raindrop). I downloaded an app for my phone and tried to get my 5-year-old son to swing a pillow around, a skill I am very confident he possesses. But some combination of the app being fluky and the kid being tired conspired against me.

Then I tried to figure out if there were data considering the speed of pillows when used for their naturally intended purpose: pillow fights. I found a very interesting study from 2009 in which the effect on head movement of various roller coasters was compared with a fender bender car accident and with a pillow fight. While the study did not include an indication of how fast the pillows were when they hit the research participants, it did offer an amusing photo of how the head movement was tracked, showing a boy with a weird metal thing in his mouth. (And here I thought I was the one conducting weird experiments with the assistance of children.) I can report that the study found that the effects of roller coasters were minimal, surely a relief to Six Flags Theme Parks, which helped conduct the research.

Finally, though, I realized I was overthinking it. Instead of measuring pillows, we could just compare the effect to other moving objects. Like, say, a baseball bat. It turns out that baseball bats swing at about 70 miles an hour when swung by a major leaguer, more than four times as fast as our falling pillow. In other words, getting hit by a pillow moving at a bit under 16 miles an hour probably wouldn’t do a lot of damage.

(Over at Reddit, being Reddit, someone estimated that you would need to swing a pillow in a pillow fight at about 1,900 miles an hour to break someone’s skull. I’m adding that here just for the sake of completeness.)

Wolfram Alpha also pointed out that 15.7 miles an hour is a bit more than half as fast as Usain Bolt can run at his fastest. So imagine a pillow coming at you about half as fast as this and hitting you. Probably wouldn’t hurt much.

Now, we come to the last point we need to consider. When announcing this definitely-going-to-happen plan to the Daily Beast, Lindell included a qualifier: the pillows would be dropped “with little parachutes.” Ergo, more drag; ergo, slower terminal velocity.

While Mike Lindell giving an anti-vaccine trucker a concussion after striking him with a pillow bearing his own face would be an unhappy but fittingly surreal coda to the moment, we can nonetheless conclude that the risks posed to those on the ground from Lindell’s pillow-drop will be minimal.