On Wednesday, the company took its biggest step yet toward achieving that goal by promoting Nick Clegg, a former British politician, to the role of president of global affairs. It’s a position that stands to make Clegg Meta’s public face to policymakers worldwide.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the new role, Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post, Clegg will be in charge of “all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work.”

By design, the job will place Clegg at the center of a political maelstrom years in the making — which up until now has zeroed in to extreme lengths on Zuckerberg.

Naturally, it will allow the more public faces of the company to step back. Zuckerberg wrote that the move will allow him “to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future.” And as Bloomberg News’s Kurt Wagner reported, it’s a move that will mean “less involvement in future policy decisions for the CEO and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While serving as the company’s public face to policymakers, Zuckerberg has faced historic scrutiny. Zuckerberg has testified before Congress more times than many of his fellow tech CEOs combined, as we reported last year. These frequent appearances have helped make him particularly reviled among politicians. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have taken the rare step of calling on him to resign. Some have suggested that he should face jail time for misleading users about Facebook’s privacy practices, and crafted legislation around the idea.

“Other than Microsoft in the '90s and what Bill Gates was … Mark has definitely borne the bigger brunt of people’s criticism,” former Facebook public policy director Katie Harbath told me.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She added, “Just the mere mention of his name I think makes people just really angry … in a way that I just don’t even see [with] other CEOs.”

And even as Meta’s larger peers like Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have doubled and even tripled Facebook’s parent company in value, the name most often uttered by politicians when bashing the tech industry has remained Zuckerberg.

Like with the company’s recent name change, by elevating Clegg, Meta may be looking to distance itself from its past scandals, which have largely revolved around Zuckerberg and his decisions.

And by promoting Clegg to the top policy role, Harbath said, Facebook could be trying to shift a perception among some public officials that the buck ultimately stops with Zuckerberg.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s an issue that at times made it harder to secure “high-level meetings,” she said, because some officials insist on seeing only C-suite level executives. (Lawmakers have often called on Zuckerberg to testify and rejected offers by the company to send other representatives.)

Advertisement

“This elevates [Clegg] to a place where I think he can take some more of those meetings [and] also probably testify a bit more,” she said. “They’re trying to, I think, show to the world too that if you get Nick, it's the equivalent of getting a Mark or Sheryl.”

But the success of that strategy may hinge on whether public leaders believe that Clegg has enough authority to significantly impact the company’s decision-making.

Story continues below advertisement

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said he’s skeptical. “As long as Mark Zuckerberg keeps his iron grip on Meta’s voting shares, he bears responsibility for Facebook’s many failures. … Until he hands over control, I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that Meta does the right thing for users, instead of continuing to pad his own wallet,” Wyden told The Technology 202.

Based on policymakers’s dismissive reactions to the Meta rebrand, it’ll likely be a tough sell.

Our top tabs

Democratic lawmakers asked the FTC to ‘protect children in the Metaverse’

The Federal Trade Commission should monitor the issue and use its authority to protect children who use virtual-reality technology, Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said in a letter with Reps. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.). Under FTC Chair Lina Khan, the commission has already taken note of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse ambitions, arguing in its bolstered antitrust complaint against Facebook that the company would likely use anticompetitive practices as tech companies increasingly turn to new technologies like the Metaverse.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Children appear to be some of Facebook virtual-reality app Horizon Worlds’s earliest adopters despite not being allowed on the platform, my colleague Will Oremus wrote this month. That could inadvertently make the platform a hunting ground for sexual predators, experts say. Kristina Milian, a spokesperson for Facebook parent Meta, told Will that the company’s goal “is to make Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues safe, and we are committed to doing that work.” The company did not respond to a question about whether it had received reports of child exploitation on the app and declined to say whether it had taken up measures to protect children against grooming and sexual exploitation.

Clearview AI says it’s on track to collect 100 billion face photos within a year

The controversial facial recognition company is positioning itself for a major expansion — one that will be funded largely by government contractors and taxpayers who its systems would be used to monitor, Drew Harwell reports. Drew obtained a financial presentation by the company that said $50 million in investor money could help fund more data collection, new products, a bigger international sales team and more spending on lobbying policymakers to “develop favorable regulation.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Clearview AI has built its database of images by taking photos from social media sites and other websites without the consent of those websites or the people photographed. Major sites like Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube have demanded that Clearview stop collecting photos and delete any that had previously been taken. The company has argued that its data collection is protected by the First Amendment.

California lawmakers propose legislation aimed at boosting children’s safety online

The bill is modeled after British regulations that seek to automatically give children a “built-in baseline of data protection,” Cat Zakrzewski reports. One of the lawmakers who introduced the bill, California Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D), told Cat that the bill could have ripple effects across the country if it passes.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have European standards and California standards, chances are you’re going to follow those standards even in other parts of the country,” said Wicks, who previously worked for Common Sense Media, a group that has advocated for more child protections online.

The legislation came as lawmakers in Washington introduced their own proposal. The bill by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) would “require online platforms to provide parents and minors younger than 16 with ‘easy-to-use’ tools to keep them safe, limit screen time and protect their data,” Cat writes.

Rant and rave

People are thinking about Facebook when it comes to Google's planned revamp of ad tracking on Android phones. The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern:

Breaking… Facebook / Meta’s business model https://t.co/noxlPm5E3B — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) February 16, 2022

Morning Brew's Josh Sternberg:

If Apple was dealing body blows to Facebook, Google just delivered a massive uppercut. — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) February 16, 2022

Mobile Dev Memo's Eric Seufert theorized who one winner of the announcement is:

2/ If anything, Privacy Sandbox for Android is a gift to advertisers. Google is saying: We'll wait at least *2* years to deprecate the GAID, we'll take input from the ecosystem in so doing, and we are committed to not revoking GAID until a performant alternative is surfaced — Eric Seufert (@eric_seufert) February 16, 2022

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Trending

Mentions

Alondra Nelson , a deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will be OSTP's acting director until a new director is named, Tyler Pager reports. , a deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will be OSTP's acting director until a new director is named,

Former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert is joining Samsung Electronics America as head of North America public affairs effective March 1.

More than 100 start-ups, organizations and investors told Capitol Hill leaders to preserve a tax break for start-up stock shares.

Twenty-one groups urged Congress to immediately reconcile the CHIPS Act and send it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. They also want Congress to adopt a “strengthened” proposal for tax credits for semiconductor investment.

Daybook

The Atlantic Council hosts an event on European data policy today at 11:30 a.m.

Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson speak at the George Mason Law Review's 25th annual antitrust International antitrust enforcers and FTC Commissionersandspeak at the George Mason Law Review's 25th annual antitrust symposium , which takes place from Monday to Friday.

The showrunners and executive producers of “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” speak at a Washington Post Live event on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Before you log off