I was curious how often the release of exonerated individuals actually led to a conviction of someone else for the crime that had occurred. So I reached out to Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project and president of the Innocence Network.

“Of the nearly 400 DNA exonerations,” she told me, noting that the current figure is 375, “the actual perpetrator was identified in 165 cases.” In other words, 375 people who were imprisoned improperly were granted freedom — and 165 criminals who had escaped culpability were identified.

What’s more, she noted, those criminals had not simply committed one crime.

“Those people, because they were not convicted in the cases the wrong person was,” she said, “went on to be convicted of 154 additional violent crimes, including 83 sexual assaults, 36 murders and 35 other types of violent crimes.” In other words, had the right person been caught in the first place, those 154 crimes wouldn’t have occurred. Three dozen people would be alive. And this, she added, was solely considering DNA exonerations, not the thousands of other people who had been freed after being improperly convicted.

I raise all of this at the moment because of a hearing conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in which its members considered the nomination of Nina Morrison to serve as a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Morrison serves as senior litigation counsel at the Innocence Project; her public advocacy for establishing more robust processes for reconsidering convictions, as articulated in a column she co-authored in 2019, follows from that work.

It also meant that she provided a useful target for senators aiming to criticize the Biden administration as soft on crime.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), for example, tried to tie President Biden to rising crime rates using Morrison’s nomination.

“Your nomination is part of a pattern from this administration, and Democrats in the Senate, if they follow their pattern, will vote to [confirm] yet another judge who will let more violent criminals go,” Cruz said, summarizing his view. The argument that Morrison would “let more violent criminals go” apparently derived from her having advised the transitions of two district attorneys who’ve advocated for less onerous bail requirements. And those policies were failures, Cruz argued, because murder rates in those attorneys’ cities, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, had climbed dramatically in recent years.

In the abstract, we understand Cruz’s rhetorical throughline. He is expressing concern about an increase in crime that’s shared by presumably every American. He then attributes that rise to specific policies from those district attorneys — though, as Morrison pointed out in response, the rise in violent crime has happened nationally and isn’t demonstrably downstream from those policy changes.

Then Cruz tried to link Morrison to the policy changes by noting her involvement with the district attorneys’ transition teams. But Morrison was clear about her work in that regard, when asked: “My role in those transition committees were only on the issue of what’s called conviction integrity, not the front-end prosecution policies but on the review of old cases. That is the limited capacity in which I worked. I played no role in formulating the front-end policies.” In other words, she was part of a team to offer her expertise on evaluating past convictions.

Cruz’s target was not Morrison, however, but Biden and the left. So even after her explanation of her role and her pointing out the lack of a causal link between the policies of those she had advised and the rise in crime, Cruz went ahead and used her as an example of unacceptably soft-on-crime nominees.

“I take a strong interest in the successful prosecution of murder cases because —” Morrison said at one point in response to Cruz, but he interrupted her.

“I actually don’t believe your record reflects that,” he said — despite the obvious value in identifying wrongful convictions as explained at the outset of this article.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) played a similar rhetorical card as Cruz. He isolated the mention of a Missouri prosecutor in that 2019 column as a way to tie Morrison to her — and by extension, his presentation of how that prosecutor had failed in the wake of incidents of violence that followed racial justice protests in the region in 2020.

“You describe her as part of a cohort of prosecutors who seek a new approach to justice, and in particular seek to reform current tough-on-crime practices,” Hawley alleged. “Now I, actually, I do agree with that characterization. I think you accurately have described the behavior of prosecutors in my state. They have reformed ‘tough on’ current practices. In fact, I’d say they’re pro-crime. They’re pro-criminal practices.”

What Morrison and her co-author had written about the prosecutor, circuit attorney Kim Gardner, was that she was one of a number of prosecutors who was “seeking a new approach to justice. While they have aimed to reform current tough-on-crime practices, they have also begun to acknowledge mistakes of the past.”

In other words, the focus was not on the tough-on-crime part, though easing the ability to overturn false convictions is certainly a contrast with a more traditional throw-away-the-key approach. Morrison and her co-author are specifically elevating the “acknowledging mistakes” factor.

Again, though, Hawley wasn’t really aiming at Morrison.

“I will not support the nominations of judges or any other individual sent to us by this administration,” he said at the end of his questions, “who are soft on crime and soft on criminals.”

All of this gets at a fundamental challenge with the overlap of politics and justice. It is always politically easier to lock more people up than to advocate for a more cautious approach. There will always be an anecdotal example of someone freed on bail who then goes on to commit some other crime that can be used to chest-thump about the dangers of opening cell doors. It is unquestionably easier for an elected official to tell a story about one robbery that could have been prevented by not making it easier to be released before trial than it is to tell a story about the quiet benefits of letting the accused — not all of whom will ultimately be convicted! — lead their lives as normal while waiting for their presumed innocence to be adjudicated.

Traditional tough-on-crime posturing elevates punishing the guilty over protecting the innocent. Cruz framed the approach of those liberal district attorneys (or, at least, straw representations of them) as elevating protecting the innocent over punishing the guilty. It’s a real line that’s hard to draw in the judiciary, much less in politics. And that’s why Morrison is such an interesting case to consider. Despite the political framing of Cruz and Hawley, Morrison’s work has elevated both aspects of seeking justice: protecting the innocent to more effectively punish the guilty.