Kristof, who had vowed to challenge the secretary of state’s decision last month, appeared to reluctantly accept the justices’ decision Thursday.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling excluding me from the ballot is, of course, very disappointing,” Kristof tweeted. “But while I won’t be on the ballot, I’m not giving up on our State. I know we can be better. I will continue working to help people who are struggling, who lack opportunity and hope.”

Story continues below advertisement

The decision comes a month after Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her office was rejecting Kristof’s filing to run for governor, noting a gubernatorial candidate must have been a “resident within this state” for three years before the election.

Advertisement

Among their reasons, officials noted that Kristof had voted as a New York resident and held a New York driver’s license from 2000 to 2020, state elections director Deborah Scroggin wrote in a letter to Kristof last month. Though Kristof owned and maintained homes in New York and Oregon, officials said he spent most of his time away from Oregon, Scroggin added.

“The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon,” Fagan, a fellow Democrat, said in January. “I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kristof appealed the decision to the Oregon Supreme Court and accused the “establishment” and the “political class” of grounding their decision in politics.

Advertisement

“My willingness to challenge the status quo is the reason state officials are trying to toss me from the ballot,” Kristof said last month.

Today’s Supreme Court ruling excluding me from the ballot is, of course, very disappointing. But while I won’t be on the ballot, I’m not giving up on our State. I know we can be better. I will continue working to help people who are struggling, who lack opportunity and hope. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 17, 2022

A representative for his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for further comment Thursday.

In their decision, the Oregon Supreme Court justices noted that their role “was not to evaluate the depth of [Kristof’s] emotional connection to Oregon or whether he was sufficiently ‘Oregonian’; rather, the case required the Court to decide two legal questions.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of those legal questions was the meaning of being a “resident within this State,” according to the Oregon constitution. The second was whether the Oregon secretary of state was required to conclude Kristof met that legal standard.

“The Court explained that uses of the term ‘residence’ to set a residency requirement for voting in Article II of the Oregon Constitution linked the meaning of that term to domicile,” the justices wrote, adding that in the mid-19th century, laws that included residency requirements for voting or holding public office were not only common, they were “overwhelmingly interpreted to require domicile.”

Advertisement

In launching his campaign, Kristof spoke of his roots in Yamhill, Ore., the opportunities he felt his Oregon upbringing had given him and the decline in prospects for those with whom he grew up. He repeatedly referred to Oregon as his home state. In his filing to organize a candidate committee, Kristof listed his occupation as “Journalist, Author, Farmer.” On his campaign website, Kristof wrote that he and his wife, writer Sheryl WuDunn, have been revitalizing their family apple and grape farm.

Story continues below advertisement

Kristof, who had no political experience before launching his campaign, leaned heavily on his 37-year career at the New York Times — where he was a foreign correspondent and a columnist who won the Pulitzer Prize — saying he “spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe.” He resigned from the newspaper in October, just before announcing his run.

Kristof’s departure from the race will upend the contest to replace Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D). Other Democrats running in the May primary include former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state treasurer Tobias Read.