The big idea

What does society owe the immunocompromised?

As more and more state and local governments ease pandemic requirements for masks and vaccines, two populations increasingly feel left behind: immunocompromised Americans, for whom vaccines often don’t build strong resistance to covid, and parents of kids under five, who can’t yet get the shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s start with the 7 million or so Americans with weakened immune systems, because they face a far higher risk of hospitalization and death. About one in 10 of those hospitalized with covid have died, about five times more than other people in the United States.

Advertisement

The Daily 202 has written a few times about the trade-offs inherent to covid policymaking, even making the case that politicians, informed by data and health experts, need to shoulder big decisions because elected officials, unlike infectious-disease specialists, are answerable to the voters.

Those voters get their say in midterm elections half a year away, a kind of referendum on the response to the pandemic since 2020 and the way forward. Polls show eroding but still respectable support for mitigation efforts, coupled with frustration toward government officials and public health scientists. Governors are already lifting mask and vaccine mandates.

An at-risk population

But those with compromised immune systems live in a twilight place. For them, the vaccines don’t build strong or lasting resistance to covid, leaving them especially vulnerable.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The question of what society owes this group is a deeply political one, a question of what we’re willing to sacrifice, if anything, to mitigate their risks. In Washington, D.C., resistance to lifting mask and vaccine rules is partly rooted in concerns about the immunocompromised.

This week brought a number of pieces focused on both populations in the context of a drive back to normal — “normal” even with about 2,300 daily covid deaths in the United States — that has the support of both parties though not (yet) of top government health experts or the White House.

Freelance writer Jenn Morson, battling cancer, asked in Time: “What does the ‘We’ve done enough and we’re moving on from COVID-19’ crowd say to the toddler with Down syndrome, or the teenager who had a heart transplant as a baby? Should they be left in the dust of those who have decided to throw up their hands and let COVID-19 do what it wants to do?”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Writing in the Atlantic, Ed Yong noted: “policies that protected … immunocompromised people, including mask mandates and vaccination requirements, are disappearing, while accommodations that benefited them, such as flexible working options, are being rolled back.”

“This isn’t a small group. Close to 3 percent of U.S. adults take immunosuppressive drugs, either to treat cancers or autoimmune disorders or to stop their body from rejecting transplanted organs or stem cells. That makes at least 7 million immunocompromised people—a number that’s already larger than the populations of 36 states, without even including the millions more who have diseases that also hamper immunity, such as AIDS and at least 450 genetic disorders,” Yong wrote.

Other groups

And then there are children under 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Very young children account for a tiny proportion of all coronavirus deaths, and a very small percentage of covid cases in children lead to death, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On the other hand, the CDC reported the omicron variant led to a spike in pediatric hospitalizations, and there is much uncertainty about potential long-term health effects.

Advertisement

And don’t forget Americans with preexisting medical conditions.

Writing in the New York Times, Amanda Morris and Maggie Astor observed it’s not just the immunocompromised who are nervously watching mitigation measures go away.

“Tens of millions more Americans have at least one medical condition, such as asthma or diabetes, that puts them at greater risk from Covid. How much greater can vary widely; many live with little worry, while others at higher risk have felt the need to isolate from society.”

A path forward

Could there be accommodations for high-risk Americans, the way the Americans With Disabilities Act made life better for millions? New treatments? Extended workplace flexibility to minimize unnecessary in-person contact?

Story continues below advertisement

Morris and Astor cited Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and academic dean at the School of Public Health at Brown University, with an obvious solution that is also somehow the unkindest cut: Vaccinate almost everyone.

Advertisement

“The best protection in the long term, Dr. Ranney said, is to keep overall infections low: The less the virus is circulating, the less likely someone will be exposed,” they reported. “Vaccinating almost everyone would help, she said, but millions of Americans refuse, and not enough funding has been forthcoming for improved ventilation systems in public places.”

Millions of Americans have already proven they won’t get vaccinated to protect themselves — they’re 20 times less likely to die from covid if they do. The idea they’d get the shots to spare others seems far-fetched.

What's happening now

Russian-backed leader announces evacuation of civilians from breakaway Ukrainian region

“The Russian-backed leader of a separatist-controlled area of eastern Ukraine said Friday that officials there were launching a mass evacuation of civilians into neighboring Russia, citing the threat of military action in the region by Ukrainian troops,” Steve Hendrix reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“A mass exodus into Russia, which could not be immediately confirmed, would be seen as a worrisome signal that major military activities are imminent.”

Facebook whistleblower alleges executives misled investors about climate, covid hoaxes in new SEC complaints

“A pair of whistleblower complaints filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this month allege Facebook misled investors about its efforts to combat climate change and covid-19 misinformation, according to redacted copies of the documents viewed by The Washington Post,” Cat Zakrzewski reports.

GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59 of kidney cancer

“Hagedorn, who was elected to the House in 2018, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and began receiving care at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., according to KSTP, a St. Paul, Minn., television station,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Biden still touts Build Back Better, but what does that mean?

“At times, Biden and the White House use the phrase ‘Build Back Better agenda’ to promote his plans in a larger sense, similar to the way ‘New Deal’ captured the sweep of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legislative program. At other moments, it is clear Biden is talking specifically about the plan that once totaled $1.9 trillion,” Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim report.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Asked this week about Biden’s intent in repeatedly bringing up ‘Build Back Better,’ White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to the rising costs of goods and services … Sometimes the White House appears to be rebranding Build Back Better as an inflation-fighting plan.”

GOP lawmakers are pushing high-tech ‘fraud-proof’ ballots. A Texas company could be the only supplier.

“Holographic foil. Special ink designed to be sensitive to temperature changes. Nearly invisible ‘stealth numbers’ that can be located only using special ultraviolet or infrared lights. Those are among the high-tech security features that would be required to be embedded on ballots under measures proposed in at least four states by Republican lawmakers — all promoters of false claims that the 2020 election was marred by mass fraud — in an attempt to make the ballots as hard to counterfeit as passports or currency,” Rosalind S. Helderman reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Who could profit: “The specialized inks and watermarks also would limit the number of companies capable of selling ballot paper — potentially to just one Texas firm with no previous experience in elections that consulted with the lawmakers proposing the measures.”

Why it matters: “The proposals face stiff battles before they can become law, but they demonstrate the potentially lucrative business opportunities created by suspicions that Donald Trump and his allies have spread about the security of elections. They also vividly illustrate how a loose network of die-hard Trump supporters is coordinating to push concerns about mass electoral fraud, including through conference calls that one participant said has included regular discussion of the nearly identically worded anti-counterfeit bills.”

… and beyond

Biden’s diplomacy-forward Ukraine strategy

“President Biden’s response to Russia’s military aggression along the border with Ukraine is testing whether his career-long reliance on alliance-building can help avert a potential catastrophe in Europe, and so far he has avoided the diplomatic mistakes that dogged his first year in office,” the Wall Street Journal's Ken Thomas and Gordon Lubold report.

Susan Collins: A case for reforming the Electoral Count Act

“Imagine my surprise when on Jan. 6, 2017, I found out that I had received one electoral vote to be vice president of the United States — an office for which I was not a candidate — from a ‘faithless elector’ from the state of Washington. Four years later, on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob overran the Capitol, I realized that my unearned vote in the Electoral College was not amusing,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) writes for the New York Times.

“This seemingly innocuous vote was an indication that our system of counting and certifying votes for president and vice president had deep and serious structural problems. These unfortunate flaws are codified in the Electoral Count Act, which guides the implementation of part of the presidential election process included in the Constitution.”

The latest on omicron

California unveils plan to become first state to treat coronavirus as ‘endemic’ risk

“California’s governor announced a milestone Thursday, saying his state would become the first in the nation to treat the coronavirus as a manageable, endemic risk. His decision marks a significant new phase in the state’s covid response and could be a bellwether as officials elsewhere in the country look to resume a level of normalcy,” Lateshia Beachum and Adela Suliman report.

The Biden agenda

The president’s shifting message on inflation

“President Biden is shifting his message on inflation to show he understands Americans’ economic woes, in the midst of mounting public frustration over rising prices and after pleas from worried Democrats to change his tune,” the WSJ’s Catherine Lucey and Andrew Restuccia report.

“In recent weeks, Mr. Biden has made personal appeals in his speeches to families facing higher prices for food, gasoline and cars. Addressing county officials this week he said: ‘I grew up in a family where the price at the pump was felt in the kitchen. Everybody knew. Everybody felt it. I understand.’ In Virginia last week, he said: ‘I know food prices are up, and we’re working to bring them down.’ That is a change from the way the president addressed inflation earlier in his term.”

Congress invited to attend SOTU in person

"All members of Congress are being invited to attend President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, crowding the House chamber for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as the White House tries to nudge COVID-19 toward the nation’s rear-view mirror,” the Associated Press’s Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro report.

Biden will allow California to set climate limits on cars. The move could influence the rest of the country.

“The Biden administration is expected to restore California’s authority to set its own limits on climate-warming emissions from cars, pickups and SUVs,” Dino Grandoni reports.

“Long an environmental leader among states, California often sets precedent that the rest of the country follows. But when it came to combating climate change, the Trump administration hamstrung the Golden State by stripping it of the right to set its own rules around carbon pollution for the thousands of cars cramming the state’s freeways. Now, the Biden administration is preparing to undo that Trump-era decision. And the reversal will resonate beyond California to the whole nation’s transportation sector.”

Home buying by investors, visualized

“Last year, investors bought nearly one in seven homes sold in America’s top metropolitan areas, the most in at least two decades, according to the realty company Redfin.” Our colleagues show you where.

Hot on the left

Michael Starr Hopkins: Biden deserves a primary challenger

“If Democrats stand a chance in 2024, it will take an inspirational candidate who understands that whether you’re poor and Black or poor and white, you’re still poor in a country that lobbies for the rich and exploits the vulnerable,” Michael Starr Hopkins writes for the Daily Beast.

“Biden has served his purpose, which is to not be Trump. We as a nation should be eternally grateful. But his belief that the arsonists attempting to burn down our country are his “friends” demands a primary challenge. That wasn’t a gaffe, it’s how the president actually feels.”

Hot on the right

Josh Mandel’s big rightward step

“For all the intraparty strife defining today’s fraught, tectonic politics, there is no current primary like the Ohio Republican Senate primary — because of the sums of money being spent, because of the number of candidates involved, because of the practically tactile longing with which at least four of those candidates are jostling for Trump’s endorsement,” Politico's Michael Kruse reports.

“Within, though, this primary like no other, there is no other candidate like Mandel. He stands out because of his stubborn status as the polling pacesetter. He stands out because of his brazen tweets, his penchant for antics and the evident relish with which he delivers his provocations. But what makes him stand out the most is the length of his political arc.”

Today in Washington

Biden will hold a call with Transatlantic leaders at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

At 4 p.m., Biden will give an update on “continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.”

In closing

Russia? Being sneaky? That may be a shock to you, but not to Trevor Noah.