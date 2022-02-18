“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” she said. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”
Hagedorn, who was elected to the House in 2018, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and began receiving care at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., according to KSTP, a St. Paul, Minn., television station.
Hagedorn announced he had a kidney removed along with cancerous tissues surrounding the kidney, the station reported. In July, he announced a reoccurrence of his kidney cancer.
Hagedorn’s father, Tom Hagedorn, also served in Congress, representing a Minnesota district from 1975 to 1983.
The younger Hagedorn served on the Agriculture and Small Business Committees.