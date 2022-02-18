“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” she said. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

Hagedorn, who was elected to the House in 2018, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and began receiving care at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., according to KSTP, a St. Paul, Minn., television station.

Hagedorn announced he had a kidney removed along with cancerous tissues surrounding the kidney, the station reported. In July, he announced a reoccurrence of his kidney cancer.

Hagedorn’s father, Tom Hagedorn, also served in Congress, representing a Minnesota district from 1975 to 1983.

The younger Hagedorn served on the Agriculture and Small Business Committees.

Following the news of Hagedorn’s death, lawmakers from both parties offered condolences.

Hagedorn “bravely endured the personal challenge of cancer treatment with dignity and grace while serving our country and his constituents,” Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) said in a statement. “Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) described Hagedorn as “a fighter for his constituents and a friend to so many, including me.”

“Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all,” she said on Twitter.