The media, she said, was not interested in talking about “the truth about what’s actually happening in our country.” Instead, she said, “they’d rather talk about Russia, Russia, Russia and Ukraine, and talk about possible war than talk about the real truth that Ukraine — don’t forget this, Ukraine was the number-one donor to Hillary Clinton when she was running for president.”

Hmm?

It can at times be hard to extract Greene’s point from her words, but it seems clear both from context and what followed that she was referring broadly to the way in which Ukraine and Russia were corralled into partisan camps during the 2019 impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“In Ukraine, Hunter Biden had his business deals,” Greene continued. “And, don’t forget, Vice President — Vice President Joe Biden made very dirty deals to cover up things for his son Hunter Biden.” This isn’t true, not that such things serve as constraints on either Trump or Greene. But, again, it reinforces that Greene was aiming at this particular point of dispute.

You will recall that Trump’s first impeachment centered on his efforts to leverage American power to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce that his country was investigating Joe and Hunter Biden’s interactions with a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. Hunter Biden sat on Burisma’s board, pretty clearly due to his family name rather than any particular expertise. When Joe Biden, then vice president, called for the ouster of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor, that prosecutor claimed it was due to his interest in probing Burisma, which available evidence suggests is the opposite of true.

But because the accusation against Trump was about his efforts to influence the 2020 election by undercutting Biden, perceived as his most likely opponent — an effort that was itself well documented during the impeachment process — there was a countervailing attempt to present Ukraine as a bad actor. Republicans cobbled together an allegation that not only was Trump’s interaction with Zelensky beyond reproach but, looping in the other shadow hanging over Trump’s presidency, it was Ukraine that had tried to interfere in the 2016 election, on Clinton’s behalf. This claim centered on a 2017 Politico article that was clearly framed as a counterweight to the Russia-aided-Trump story that was at that point just starting to emerge. Though the article pointed out that there was “little evidence of … a top-down effort by Ukraine” to influence the election, instead articulating alleged individual actions driven by Democrats, the utility of the opposing narrative was hard to resist for Republicans seeking to defend Trump’s behavior.

Greene’s false claim derives from a corollated bit of misinformation. Part of the 2019 effort to impugn Ukraine included analyses of contributions to the Clinton Foundation. Ukraine didn’t give heavily to the foundation; one wealthy Ukrainian, Viktor Pinchuk, did. This predated the campaign by years and was itself controversial, but it’s the genesis for Greene’s allegation.

Again, though, it’s important to recognize why she made that allegation. She’s attempting to downplay media interest in the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine by suggesting that Ukraine is somehow a bad actor or not worthy of defense — when viewed through a partisan lens. She’s saying, in essence: Ukraine is sketchy and backed Clinton, so why is what Russia’s doing worth worrying about?

Other Republicans have echoed similar indifference to the situation in Ukraine, if not actively bolstering Russia’s position. Writing for the Bulwark, Charlie Sykes delineated a number of them: Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, Greene and pundit Candace Owens among them. The Kansas City Star criticized former secretary of state (and prominent Kansan) Mike Pompeo for his words of generosity toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s a pattern that stretches back to 2014, when Putin first seized Crimea from Ukraine. Then, President Barack Obama was criticized by the political right for his weakness in the face of Putin’s perceived strength. This flowed, in part, from the Obama campaign’s scoffing response in 2012 when Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney identified Russia as a top geopolitical threat. That Russia was flexing its muscles was seen as bolstering the Republican’s position — and it was leveraged to complain that Obama hadn’t prevented the seizure from occurring.

When Trump assumed control of the GOP in 2016, the party’s position on Russia became much more complicated. Trump obviously embraced Putin in particular, at one point insisting that Putin wasn’t his enemy, even if he was the country’s. Given the allegations about how Russia tried to boost his candidacy, Trump was often forced to claim that he’d taken a hard line against Russia, though his evidence to that point generally consisted of things outside of his control. Then came the impeachment, and “Ukraine is bad” became a subtext to Trump’s and his party’s response. In October 2019, he tried to blame Ukraine for the dossier of reports that became the centerpiece of his efforts to downplay Russia’s efforts. At the same time, his allies were promoting the idea that Ukraine had tried to make him lose in 2016.

Trump and his allies have in recent days tried to argue that, were he still president, his purported capabilities (according to Trump) or unpredictability (according to defenders) would have meant that Putin would have declined to act aggressively. Of course, it’s just as likely that Putin, highly attuned to American politics, understood that invading Ukraine under a Democratic president would mean a political right in the United States more inclined to criticize any robust response from the executive. Most likely of all, certainly, is that Putin’s decision-making was entirely independent of what’s happening in America, but if we’re considering how Putin might have used American politics as a trigger, it’s useful to consider all feasible answers to the question.

Regardless of how Putin might view American politics, it’s nonetheless obvious that domestic perceptions of the Russia-Ukraine situation are heavily colored by partisanship. For at least eight years, Putin has enjoyed a relatively generous relationship with the right, one that’s broken into the public conversation in at times subtle ways.

And, at times, it has broken through in unsubtle ones.