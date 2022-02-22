A year ago, Biden signed an executive order creating a review of vulnerabilities in the nation’s mineral and material supply chains.
According to a White House fact sheet, Tuesday’s event will include multiple announcements, including a $35 million award by the Department of Defense to MP Materials to separate and process heavy rare earth elements at its facility in Mountain Pass, Calif. The company is expected to announce it is investing $700 million to create more than 350 jobs in the magnet supply chain.
Biden is expected to cast the company’s announcement and federal assistance as key to countering a market dominated by China. Such magnets are used in electric vehicle motors, defense systems, electronics, wind turbines and other products.
Tuesday’s event is also expected to highlight an announcement from Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables that it plans to break ground this spring on a new demonstration facility in Imperial County, Calif., to test the commercial viability of its sustainable lithium extraction process from geothermal brine.
Officials from Redwood Materials also plan to discuss a pilot project with Ford and Volvo for the collection and recycling of used lithium-ion batteries at its Nevada-based facilities. The aim is to extract lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite, according to the White House fact sheet.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also plans to use the event to tout initiatives funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by Biden last year, including a $140 million demonstration project to recover rare earth elements and critical minerals from coal ash and other mine waste, reducing the need for new mining.