As perhaps no one knows better these days than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

On Tuesday morning, Politico had a scoop: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), had produced a comprehensive document articulating a specific policy platform. It’s an interesting document, merging feverish culture-war fights with traditional Republican economic policies. (Among its elements, it advocates that those currently exempted from federal income taxes pay something each year. The exemption generally applies to lower-income Americans who pay a higher proportion of their incomes in sales taxes.) The document includes building a wall on the border with Mexico — a wall to be named after Donald Trump, naturally — with restrictions on raising the national debt ceiling.

It is also very much a Rick Scott campaign document. Scott told Politico that it wasn’t a function of his chairmanship of the NRSC and that the document itself reinforces that. It pushes people not to a GOP fundraising mechanism but to a website paid for by Scott’s personal committee where one can donate to Scott’s campaign. That said, it garnered the attention it did because of Scott’s position. While telling Politico that this was his own vision, he also insisted that it was “important to tell people what we’re gonna do.” That “we’re” suggests that this is not simply Scott presenting a Scottian view of the path forward but, instead, his party’s.

The reason that there is a need to tell people what the party will do, of course, is that McConnell has been so determined not to. This isn’t some commentary on the nature of Republican politics, some meta-analysis of the validity of what McConnell hopes to accomplish. It is, instead, the repeated and triumphant proclamation of McConnell himself: that American voters would find out what Republicans would do with power once they granted them that power in the midterms. McConnell has been asked repeatedly what the Senate GOP’s policy position is, and he has repeatedly smiled and said something to the effect of, “You’ll see.”

As leader of the Republican caucus in the Senate, he determined that his team would not meet the media’s demand for an articulated platform. The politics here are pretty obvious, on the outside and on the inside. From the inside, this avoids forcing McConnell to mediate some agreement between senators and Senate candidates eager to appeal to Trump’s hard-right base with his more moderate core of allies. From the outside, Republicans are already well-positioned for the midterms, simply given historical patterns, and McConnell has little interest in giving voters a reason not to cast ballots for his party. Make the midterms all about President Biden instead of some feverish culture-war fight that might alienate suburban voters.

In other words, McConnell created a vacuum. And — whoooosh — here comes Rick Scott. The guy was trending on Twitter for a while Tuesday morning, having decided to meet the obvious demand for some sort of articulated platform. He probably got a lot of new sign-ups for his email list and maybe some campaign contributions … but he also triggered a robust debate over precisely the controversial subjects McConnell was hoping to avoid discussing.

This is not the first time in recent months that McConnell has tried to force a position within his caucus that left space for grandstanding. After the 2020 election, McConnell tried to navigate Trump’s insistences about the election being stolen by, at first, withholding judgment on the outcome until electors cast their electoral college ballots on Dec. 14. Immediately thereafter, though, he acknowledged Biden’s win and sought to keep his caucus from joining efforts to challenge the result of the presidential election. Members of the House, being members of the House, pledged to contest the electoral-vote count on Jan. 6. McConnell pushed to keep his team from doing the same thing.

In other words, McConnell created a vacuum. And — whoooosh — here came Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Hawley moved first, announcing that he had no choice but to object to the electoral votes cast by Pennsylvania because of Reasons. Then Cruz, never one to let a stand go un-granded, announced that he’d assembled a number of colleagues who would together demand a committee audit the vote in “contested” states, by which he meant states that Trump had lost.

Ultimately, McConnell’s efforts to restrain the Senate did prevent the chamber from undertaking the sort of demonstration that unfolded in the House, where most Republican representatives voted in opposition to validly cast electoral college votes even after it was obvious they were allying on the issue with the insurrectionists who had briefly delayed that vote. But he couldn’t keep Hawley, Cruz and his allies from taking advantage of the opportunity to get praise from Trump and accolades from Trump’s supporters.

It’s certainly the case that Trump is a through line here. McConnell is to some extent trying to have the Senate remain an establishment bulwark against Trumpism. At times, that means standing athwart Trump’s obviously toxic positions; at times, that means trying to keep the two sides from coming into conflict. But the fundamental appeal of Trumpism to Republican politicians is that it bears rewards from a fervent pro-Trump base — a base that believes Trumpism is a fundamental aspect of public service. It’s the prisoner’s dilemma, where McConnell keeps choosing to cooperate and keeps getting burned by members of his caucus who want the bigger payout.