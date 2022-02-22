Several days later — on Monday, to be specific — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country was recognizing the independence of two regions in which Russia has for years exerted influence. In short order, Russia began moving some of the military forces that had for weeks been massed at Ukraine’s border into those areas. The invasion was underway.

Story continues below advertisement

The false-flag efforts, though, have been much less successful.

Biden’s prediction that Russia would create a pretext for its actions was probably grounded in available intelligence, but it could also have simply followed from recent history. As The Washington Post reported last week, Russia has long used misrepresented acts of violence as a predicate for taking desired action. Putin’s rise to power in 1999 was boosted by his response to a series of bombings that left hundreds dead — bombings suspected of having possibly been conducted by the government to target Chechnya. Russia’s efforts to undercut Ukraine have been “like one continuous false-flag operation,” one expert told The Washington Post. “It just gets turned on and off periodically.”

Advertisement

In the past several days, there have been a flurry of alleged attacks near the Ukraine-Russia border, ones attributed to Ukrainian actors in Russian media. Over the same period, the Russian government attempted to argue that it was de-escalating its position, moving troops away from the region. But it is no longer 1999 and, thanks in part to Russia’s pattern of misinformation centered on Ukraine, Russia’s apparent efforts to mislead the world have been quickly dismantled.

Story continues below advertisement

No one is better positioned to evaluate Russia’s efforts than Eliot Higgins, founder of the open-source investigation team Bellingcat. He and his team have been tracking the reports emerging from Ukraine and — often — quickly dispatching them. Over the weekend, for example, contributors using a wide range of tools were quickly able to determine that a video purportedly showing Ukrainian saboteurs entering Russia was actually filmed in Ukraine, near the location of a previous claim about an attack on a Russian outpost. The vehicle purportedly used to transport the “saboteurs” was one used not by the Ukrainian military but by the Russians.

“These are genuinely some of the most idiotic efforts at disinformation I’ve seen,” Higgins said on Twitter. “I expected to be lied to, but I didn’t expect all those lies to be so blatantly dumb. I’m actually offended at the poor quality of this propaganda and feel bad for Russia for having produced it.”

Advertisement

In another example, the informal open-source team was able to pick apart a purported act of attempted sabotage shared by the self-declared government of one of the breakaway regions. In short order, contributors had used sophisticated analysis tools to determine that the video had appropriated audio from other online videos and overlaid them onto video to create a fictional attack.

Sound from the second explosion does not fade out in the "chlorine" vid. Instead it seems to abruptly cut. When played alongside YouTube vid from 2010 it shows that's when soldiers watching explosions started making "oooo" noises in the 2010 vid (complete with my annoying cursor) pic.twitter.com/Im1OvrP3Ts — August Graham (@AugustGraham) February 19, 2022

The role of technology here is important. Several claims made by Russia or its allies have been debunked or exposed using technologies that provide unique insights into the region and situation. Researchers were able to use wildfire tracking satellite technology from NASA to spot conflagrations in the region where the Russian outpost was purportedly attacked — narrowing down the time and place when the apparently staged explosions took place. The location of the “saboteur incursion” and that attack had already been identified using broadly available satellite imagery.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the more embarrassing revelations was made by Bellingcat’s Aric Toler. The Russian-allied leaders of separatist groups in each of the regions Russia has since formally entered published videos on Friday recommending that citizens evacuate in the face of acts of violence that had unfolded over the preceding several hours. But, looking at the metadata for the uploaded videos — information about how and when the videos were created — Toler and others found that the videos appeared to have been created two days prior.

Advertisement

That is, before the purported attacks to which they were allegedly responding.

Russia’s efforts to present a specific narrative has also been made more difficult simply by the ubiquity of technology. The buildup of troops at the border with Ukraine was documented numerous times by regular people who then shared videos and photos on social media, making it easy to identify where troops had been deployed and even the routes they’d taken to get there.

Story continues below advertisement

Observers have spent years tracking Russia’s activity in the region. As I wrote in 2018, Bellingcat was formed immediately before the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 by a Russian antiaircraft missile over Ukraine in 2014. Bellingcat’s work to track the missile launcher and dig up evidence of Russian culpability helped investigators determine what actually happened. In the eight years since, the community has grown more robust and more experienced, attention that now makes Russia’s efforts at disinformation much easier to dismantle.

Advertisement

“The confirmation this was an attempted false flag was established through the combined efforts of an informal community connected through social media, which currently seems to be one of the strongest counters against Russian disinformation around Ukraine,” Higgins wrote on Twitter about the video debunked by analyzing audio. He attributed the genesis of that community to the Malaysia Airlines investigation and the broader pushback against Russia’s unfounded claims.

Of course, it’s fair to assume that Russia and its allies are less concerned about what Western observers say on social media and in Western news outlets than what its own media outlets claim about what’s underway. Those outlets, like Tass and Sputnik, are dutifully echoing debunked claims like the one about the saboteurs. To an outside observer, the idea that Russia clustered tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border and then was somehow victimized into invading is nonsensical. But Putin isn’t trying to generate support from people who approach the situation with that sort of skepticism.

So we arrive at a point that’s both relieving and frustrating. There have been attempts — often shoddy ones — to rationalize what Russia planned to do in Ukraine all along. Those attempts were quickly picked apart and gained little traction in the West where they might have been propaganda victories for Russia.