The court restricted the new case to whether applying Colorado’s law “to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The court will hear the case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, in the term that begins in October.

According to her filings in the Supreme Court, Lorie Smith is an artist and website designer who plans to go into the wedding website business. She wants to create only websites that “that promote her understanding of marriage as between one man and one woman, and she would like to post an online statement explaining she can only speak messages that are consistent with her religious convictions.”

But Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) doesn’t allow businesses to withhold their services from LGBTQ customers.

A lower court ruled for the state, and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit agreed in a 2-to-1 vote. The panel agreed Colorado was restricting Smith’s speech but said it could be justified.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Colorado has a compelling interest in protecting both the dignity interests of members of marginalized groups and their material interests in accessing the commercial marketplace,” Judge Mary Beck Briscoe wrote.

Dissenting Judge Tim Tymkovich cited George Orwell and said the decision imposes government-approved messages on individuals, subverting “our core understandings of the First Amendment.”

Colorado had asked the Supreme Court not to take up the case. It said Smith was looking for a fight, because she has never offered her services and turned down a same-sex couple, nor is there evidence that Colorado is looking to punish her for her views.