All of which is completely fair. Even at the time, many misunderstood or misconstrued Romney’s comments, which weren’t necessarily about Moscow aiming nukes at the Lower 48.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But what we can also say is that, to the extent he’s been proved right, that was arguably the case long ago — at least in the minds of the American people.

Just two years after Romney’s comment, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. A few months later, the Pew Research Center asked which country people saw as posing the greatest threat to the United States in the future. Lo and behold, Russia shot to No. 1, with 23 percent naming it — higher than China’s 19 percent.

In the years since, we’ve seen a number of different efforts to get at this question, with Russia generally leading — save for a few momentary shifts.

Pew has continued to poll a similar question, finding that Americans in 2017 said Russia was the biggest “danger” to the United States, 31 percent to 22 percent over North Korea.

By 2015, Gallup had also shown Russia cresting China and others on a slightly different question — who is our biggest “enemy” — with 18 percent naming Russia and 12 percent naming China. Ever since, things have stayed more or less the same, save for a big surge by North Korea (to 51 percent) amid the “fire and fury” talk in 2017 and China’s own big surge (to 46 percent) due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. Aside from those, Russia has remained No. 1 since the Crimea annexation. (Gallup’s 2014 poll came shortly before then.)

Indeed, this hasn’t even been the first time we’ve had a round of “Was Romney right?” discourse. We did this not just in 2014, but also in 2016-2017 and 2019.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But as with Romney’s original comment, it’s worth parsing exactly what we’re talking about. Though there’s obviously some overlap, a top “geopolitical foe” isn’t necessarily the same as a top “threat” or “danger”; the former term might connote more of a strategic adversary than an imminent danger. Even after the Crimea annexation, Romney agreed with Obama that Russia was more of a “regional power” and wasn’t really a direct threat to the U.S. homeland.

Even as Russia has been most consistently at the top when it comes to the latter measures, partisanship has crept in.

As Philip Bump noted a few months back, President Donald Trump’s sympathetic posture toward Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, created a gap in perceptions of Russia’s threat that we hadn’t really seen before. While Pew polling showed Republicans had been slightly more likely to view Russia as a threat since 2005, Democrats’ concern about Russia shot up after it interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, while GOP concern actually fell somewhat. Suddenly, Democrats for the first time since 2005 were significantly more worried about Russia than Republicans. That lives on today somewhat, with some leading Republicans and conservatives questioning whether there is any real U.S. interest in what’s happening in Eastern Europe.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement