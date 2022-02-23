Trump added a new entry to his long-running string of Putin-sympathetic commentary Tuesday. In an interview in which he expounded on the situation for one of the first times, he used the opportunity to effusively praise Putin’s strategic acumen.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’ ” Trump said. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

Trump added: “Here’s a guy that says, you know, ‘I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent’ — he used the word ‘independent’ — ‘and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.' ” You gotta say that’s pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response.”

Some of Trump’s defenders, including on Fox News, have tried to play off the comments as Trump trolling the media. But you needn’t look far to see the fruits of Trump’s labor.

Story continues below advertisement

Arguably the second most significant player in the evolving GOP view of Russia and Putin has been Fox’s own Tucker Carlson. On Tuesday night, he suggested that maybe people shouldn’t hate Putin because Putin hadn’t wronged them in a direct and personal way.

Advertisement

“Before that happens, it might be worth asking yourself … why do I hate Putin so much?” Carlson said. “Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?”

Carlson concluded: “These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps needless to say, but someone can be bad — even very bad — regardless of whether they harm you personally. And Carlson wasn’t just arguing against U.S. intervention in Ukraine; he was arguing against viewing Putin negatively, period.

Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday liked a tweet from conservative provocateur Candace Owens which declared that “WE are at fault” for what Putin is doing right now. The tweet also urged people to read a transcript of Putin’s recent speech to “know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine.” That’s the president’s son promoting a starkly pro-Putin outlook on the situation.

I suggest every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address. As I’ve said for month— NATO (under direction from the United States) is violating previous agreements and expanding eastward. WE are at fault. https://t.co/NDmou8I36H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 22, 2022

And Trump’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo has walked something of a fine line. He has labeled Putin the “aggressor” in Ukraine and said we shouldn’t “love him, like him or bend a knee to him.” But Pompeo has repeatedly echoed Trump’s effusive praise for Putin’s formidability and even spoken somewhat cavalierly about Putin’s human rights abuses.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I think about some of the things they do in the diplomatic space and some of the things they do in this space where they go ‘off’ people, I think that’s counterproductive,” Pompeo said this week. “I shared that with him very directly. … I think those things just make it really hard for Western leaders to engage with you, because it lights up all the human rights issues.”

Advertisement

Pompeo added of Putin’s response: “He would smile with me at a look that reminded me it’s a tough world out there. I consider him a[n] elegantly sophisticated counterpart … ”

Plenty of others have downplayed the Russian invasion threat and suggested it has been manufactured to distract from other unrelated issues the Biden administration is facing. Chief among them was Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, who as recently as last week asked whether the whole thing might be an elaborate “ruse.” Owens, too, made that point a month ago — saying there was “quite literally no Russian threat” — before arriving at the idea that the threat is real, but is somehow our fault.

Story continues below advertisement

To be clear, there is a difference between questioning the need to get involved in Ukraine and praising Putin or suggesting Putin isn’t to blame for what’s taking place. And the commentary from some of the most prominent Republicans and conservatives has erred in that latter direction. With the likes of Trump and others, the Putin praise is often unaccompanied by any moral judgments.

Advertisement

Given that — and especially given Carlson’s commentary — it’s probably worth noting what they’re waving away in the process. It might be true that Putin hasn’t come to your house and called you a racist, but that’s generally not the standard for deciding whether someone is a nefarious person or leader.

To wit:

Story continues below advertisement