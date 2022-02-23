Usually, the Administrative Procedure Act requires extensive notice and comment before repealing such rules, and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the Biden administration’s strategy of abandoning its defense of the rule in court and then enacting a new one raised the question of “collusive action.”

“I’m not questioning anybody’s motives. I’m questioning the ease with which a decision in your favor will make it for an incoming administration to avoid notice-and-comment review,” the chief justice said to Deputy Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher, representing the Biden administration.

From the other side of the court’s ideological divide, Justice Elena Kagan had similar concerns. “The real issue to me is the evasion of notice and comment,” she said to Fletcher.

Kagan told him that in defending the administration’s action, he should “assume that that is a problem and that we shouldn’t be greenlighting that behavior for your administration or any other administration.”

The substance of the actual rule in question was not in front of the court. President Donald Trump’s “public charge” rule, approved in 2019, denied green cards to immigrants if they had relied too much on social welfare programs such as food stamps. It was in effect about a year, but courts across the country judged it at odds with the Immigration and Naturalization Act, and a district judge in Illinois in November 2020 said it could not be implemented nationwide.

Fletcher told the court the incoming Biden administration thought the rule was wrong, as well as ineffective. “We know that it affected only about five of the approximately 50,000 adjustment of status applications to which it was applied,” Fletcher said.

The Biden administration acquiesced to the Illinois judge’s decision, and moved to dismiss the remaining cases around the country. That left states that favored the public charge rule without recourse, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) told the justices Wednesday.

“This was an unprecedented legal maneuver,” Brnovich said. He and other Republican state attorneys general want to intervene to defend the rule, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which covers the West, turned him down.

But Brnovich was whipsawed by questions, also from both sides of the court’s ideological divide, that at times appeared to leave him tongue-tied.

Among them: How could a state intervene in a rule no longer in force? What gave his state standing to be involved in federal immigration policy? Had he tried to overturn the judge in Illinois? Had he sued under the Administrative Procedure Act? Why can’t a new administration simply comply with an adverse lower court ruling if it thinks the rule is incorrect?

“There’s a kind of mismatch here between what you’re saying went wrong and what you’re saying you want,” said Kagan, adding that Brnovich was “trying to intervene in a suit that’s completely dead that never applied to you in the first place.”

When Brnovich again said the government’s actions were unprecedented, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh interrupted. “It’s very much not unprecedented, as Justice [Clarence] Thomas says, for the government to acquiesce in an adverse judgment invalidating a rule. That is not unprecedented at all.”

Helen H. Hong, representing California governments that opposed Trump’s rule, said she agreed with Arizona that it was important for state and local governments to be able to intervene in cases, so the Supreme Court need not make a broad decision in the case.

“The 2019 Public Charge Rule was vacated through a final judgment in a separate case in a different circuit, and there is no rule left for [Arizona] to defend in the courts below,” Hong said. “This case can be resolved on that straightforward basis alone.”

Meanwhile, Fletcher said the Biden administration is at work on a new version of the immigration rule.