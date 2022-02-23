Some history is useful. In 2013, Ukraine’s president was Viktor Yanukovych, a member of a political party called the Party of Regions. He ran for president in 2004, as well, in a contest viewed by international observers as deeply corrupt. Yanukovych was initially identified as the victor over Viktor Yushchenko, but that result was invalidated after widespread protests (dubbed the Orange Revolution) that focused on questions about the validity of the vote. Yanukovych lost a second runoff vote.

There were also questions about the manner in which Yushchenko fell suddenly and dramatically ill during the campaign. He was apparently a victim of poisoning with the chemical dioxin. That Yushchenko was fervently supportive of moving Ukraine politically closer to Europe and further from Russia contributed to a sense that Russia may have had a hand in Yushchenko’s illness.

After his loss, Yanukovych and the Party of Regions brought in an American consultant who could bolster their political position. That consultant was Paul Manafort. He helped the party solidify power and, in 2010, helped Yanukovych win the presidency. That election, too, involved allegations of fraud but less so, in part, one diplomat speculated, because “Russian influence has been muted.” With Yanukovych’s victory, though, Russia gained far more influence in the country.

That brings us back to 2013. That November, Yanukovych refused to sign a free-trade agreement with the European Union, triggering a new round of protests that lasted several months. In February, riot police overran a protest camp, leaving about 100 people dead and hundreds injured. A few days later, Yanukovych fled the country. Ukraine’s parliament voted unanimously to impeach him.

Yanukovych appealed to Russia to help return him to power. In eastern Ukraine, geographically and politically closer to Russia (and therefore the center of Yanukovych’s support in 2010), protests in support of Yanukovych began. In April 2014, separatists declared two regions of eastern Ukraine independent “people’s republics.” It was those two regions that Putin recognized as independent this week, but Russia was already providing support to military forces opposing the Ukrainian government in the regions.

By that point, Russia had already annexed the southern peninsula of Crimea. This triggered broad international opprobrium, including the ouster of Putin from the group of international leaders known as the Group of Eight. (It is now the Group of Seven.) In the United States, though, Putin found some support — if only because he provided a contrast with Democratic President Barack Obama.

Trump, whose Miss Universe pageant had been held in Moscow the year before (spurring Trump to wonder publicly if Putin might become his “best friend”), joined other Republican voices in celebrating Putin’s demonstrated geopolitical strength.

“We have to show some strength. I mean, Putin has eaten Obama’s lunch, therefore our lunch, for a long period of time,” he said during an appearance on the “Today” show. “And I just hope that Obama, who’s not looking too good, doesn’t do something very foolish and very stupid to show his manhood. I just hope that doesn’t happen.”

As Russia was bolstering its support for opposition actors in Ukraine, it was beginning its efforts to influence American politics. The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election determined that the agency responsible for influencing social media in the United States, the Internet Research Agency, began its focus on U.S. campaigns in April 2014. In June of that year, two agency employees traveled to the United States to gather information aimed at aiding that effort. By 2015, the agency was spending thousands of dollars a month on ads aimed at elevating dissent in the country’s political conversation. It’s also understood that hackers working for Russian intelligence agencies first accessed the Democratic Party’s network that summer.

The summer of 2015 is also when Trump declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. It was a campaign predicated largely on domestic, not foreign, issues — in part because of Trump’s lack of familiarity with geopolitical debates. Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd that August about allowing Ukraine to join NATO, Trump replied that “whether it goes in or doesn’t go in, I wouldn’t care.”

That he was running a campaign focused on a rejection of business as usual in Washington tied Trump more closely to Russia in two ways. The first was that Russia’s influence efforts soon focused on seeking to boost his candidacy amplify the threat posed to the established political order. (Messages obtained by investigators from February 2016 indicated that both Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.] were being boosted by the Internet Research Agency campaign.) The second was that well-known Republican campaign operatives avoided his candidacy, both because there was a surfeit of better-known candidates and because, at the outset, he didn’t seem likely to win.

So when Trump in the spring of 2016 was looking for someone to help manage his delegate-counting efforts before the convention, he took the recommendation of his longtime political adviser Roger Stone: Hire Manafort, who had previously done consulting work alongside Stone.

Manafort’s reputation was well-known elsewhere, which is one reason he was available. He was also already on the FBI’s radar screen by that point. But Manafort had experience and offered to work for free, so he got the job. Eventually, he took over as campaign manager, ousted only once new reports about his payments from the Party of Regions drew new, unwanted attention to his ties to Russia.

The months before the 2016 election are well-documented. Manafort reached out to a Russian oligarch to whom he owed money, apparently seeking to use his position with the campaign to help resolve that debt.

Other Trump campaign representatives had contact with Russia through other conduits: Carter Page traveled to Moscow. George Papadopoulos was told that Russia accessed emails stolen from Hillary Clinton. Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked attorney met to discuss sanctions — a meeting predicated on the idea that Russia wanted to aid Trump’s election by providing dirt on Clinton. (“If it’s what you say, I love it,” Trump Jr. replied to that idea.) Russia used WikiLeaks to release material stolen from the Democratic Party and, later, from Clinton aide John Podesta. Stone repeatedly intimated that he had foreknowledge of what WikiLeaks was going to release. Manafort met with one of his former associates, one understood to be linked to Russian intelligence, and handed over proprietary polling information from the campaign. Trump embraced the WikiLeaks releases and, at one point, called for Russia to publish emails stolen from Clinton. (Within hours, Russia’s hackers tried to access her private email server.)

Perhaps most important to the current moment was the decision to soften pro-Ukraine language in the Republican Party platform at the 2016 convention. A delegate to the convention later pointed to a Trump aide as the reason that language in favor of arming Ukraine was softened to more general support.

After Trump’s narrow win, details of the multipronged investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the election emerged. Intelligence indicated that Putin had directly advocated for promoting Trump and undercutting Clinton; details later came out about how that effort was undertaken. One effect of this becoming public was that Trump — concerned about perceptions that he had backed his way into the White House — was prompted to reject the determinations of intelligence officials and, by extension, to play down the evidence that Russia had wanted to help him win. (Whether it did is a subject of debate; if it did, it was through the WikiLeaks releases and not the social media effort.)

Again, Trump’s predilection for Russia as president is well-documented. He sided with Putin repeatedly on the question of 2016 interference, finding it personally more useful to shrug at what Russia did than to elevate questions about how he won. He lashed out against intelligence agencies and the FBI’s probe of Russian interference and complained constantly about America’s allies.

The day after firing the director of the FBI in an obvious effort to derail the Russia probe, he took the unusual step of inviting Russia’s ambassador and foreign minister to a meeting in the Oval Office. He questioned America’s participation in NATO during the campaign and, as president, criticized NATO allies and the organization. He demonstrated more interest in becoming friends with autocrats such as Putin and only rarely spoke out against Russian interests. Putin wanted an American president who would weaken or ignore U.S. alliances, and he soon enjoyed the benefits of having one.

In 2019, Ukraine held another presidential election. This time, the country elected Volodymyr Zelensky, a well-known television personality who promised to target corruption. This was an ongoing problem in the country. In 2015, a number of international leaders called on Ukraine’s then-president to fire Viktor Shokin, the country’s top prosecutor, alleging that he had failed to aggressively combat corruption. At one point, the United States, in partnership with other international organizations, threatened to withhold loan guarantees if Shokin were not ousted. He was. Zelensky’s election was predicated on continuing that improvement.

Trump saw Zelensky as useful for other reasons, however. He was already looking ahead to his 2020 reelection bid and understood that Joe Biden was most likely going to be his opponent. Trump seized on a false allegation that the U.S. pressure to oust Shokin — delivered by Biden as vice president — stemmed from a promise by Shokin to investigate an energy company for which Biden’s son Hunter served as a board member.

There has been no evidence to support this claim; it appears to have originated from a vengeful Shokin. But Trump thought that having Ukraine investigate the actions of Joe and Hunter Biden — or at least to announce such an investigation — would aid his reelection effort. So, speaking to Zelensky by phone in July 2019, he urged him to announce such an investigation.

Over the next several months, a diplomatic effort operating outside traditional governmental pathways sought to extract such an announcement from Zelensky’s team. Trump allies halted planned military assistance to Ukraine when no announcement of an investigation was forthcoming. (In that call with Zelensky, Trump infamously replied to the Ukrainian president’s request to buy weapons by saying, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”)

Zelensky hoped for a White House meeting send a message to Russia that the United States was unquestionably allied with Ukraine; Trump and his team delayed it indefinitely as they sought the announcement of the Biden probe. It was only once the government’s failure to provide the assistance drew public attention that aid was actually released — and that attention led to Trump’s eventual impeachment for leveraging his position to try toto aid his 2020 campaign.

Again, though, one effect was to position Trump and his party as opposing Ukraine. That was literal to some extent, given the actual proven effort to withhold aid. But it was also rhetorical. To defend Trump’s interactions with Zelensky, Trump allies tried to cast Ukraine — not Russia — as the political body that had wanted to influence the 2016 election (despite a dearth of evidence to that effect) and, therefore, as the bad actor in the situation.

American intelligence agencies believe that Russia again tried to boost Trump’s candidacy during his 2020 reelection bid, although not on the same scale as four years earlier. It was not successful, despite Trump’s claims of victory since then.