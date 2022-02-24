That risky strategy has now paid dividends following Russia’s actual invasion, rendering both its denials about the impending invasion and its claims about the root cause significantly undercut.

Even though all involved had hoped the outcome would be different, President Biden in a Thursday news conference emphasized the accuracy and transparency of the intelligence.

“We’ve been transparent with the world. We’ve shared declassified evidence about Russia’s plans and cyberattacks and false pretexts so that there could be no confusion or coverup about what Putin was doing,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

Biden added: “For weeks — for weeks — we have been warning that this would happen, and now it’s unfolding largely as we predicted.”

This wasn’t without its fits and starts. In one particularly painful exchange, a State Department spokesman tried to pass off his summary of the intelligence for the actual intelligence, prompting a dogged AP reporter to rightly push back and ask for more.

The reporter cited the George W. Bush administration’s claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which turned out to be nonexistent. The spokesman suggested the reporter was finding “solace in information that the Russians are putting out” — a ridiculous charge, but one that highlighted the potential pitfalls of this approach.

Similarly, some intelligence leaked suggesting the invasion might begin as soon as Feb. 16, with Biden reportedly having shared the potential start date with Western leaders. While that intelligence was sufficiently couched and wasn’t presented as a final product, critics of the intelligence community — left, right and center — wondered aloud whether the intel was turning out to be wrong yet again. Russia wound up announcing a military pullback from Ukraine’s borders to coincide with that date.

And Russia itself joined in casting doubt — continuing months of denials of an invasion that has now taken place.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, used a news conference on Feb. 16 to mock the date. “Good afternoon. Sorry for being a little late,” she said. “I was just checking whether we were invading Ukraine or not. Spoiler: We are not.”

A tweet from the MFA on her comments featured a GIF of a tumbleweed.

💬 #Zakharova: Today we mark another day of the “start of war with Ukraine,” which did not happen again, to the Western media outlets’ regret, no matter how hard they whip up the hysteria.



❗️ See for yourselves what the collective Western media and officials’ words are worth. pic.twitter.com/m6IUaPnUsp — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 16, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added: “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

Just a week later, Russia indeed invaded, and President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a “special military operation.” The stated reason was a “constant threat” that Ukraine posed to the Russian people. But that becomes a significantly more difficult argument to make when U.S. intelligence had predicted an invasion, you denied it was taking place, and then suddenly you do it.

Indeed, even amid the pushback on the Feb. 16 date, U.S. intelligence suggested Russia’s military “withdrawal” was a deliberate ruse, and administration officials stuck to their guns. Biden doubled down on predicting a Russian invasion within “the next several days.”

Doubters apparently included China. Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, wrote that the “most direct reaction on the morning of February 22 in the Chinese policy community is a sense of shock.”

“Having subscribed to the theory that Putin was only posturing and that U.S. intelligence was inaccurate as in the case of invading Iraq,” she wrote, “the Chinese were not anticipating a real invasion by Russia.”

European allies also privately cast doubt on the firmness of the intelligence and suggested the United States hadn’t shared enough to convince them.

For all of these reasons and more, the decision to be transparent was a fraught one. Intelligence is, by necessity, an imprecise business. Getting it wrong — especially after trumpeting it so loudly and given our not-so-distant history with wartime intel from Iraq — is a recipe for a severe loss of credibility. There’s also the need to balance how much you share, given that saying too much could expose your sources and methods. (For this apparent reason, the intelligence often lacked granular detail, which creates problems like the one described above.) There’s a reason this was largely without precedent.

But the Biden administration made a calculated decision that, in this case, it was worth the risks. As the Brookings Institution’s Jessica Brandt wrote last week, it did so as it came to understand the significance of information warfare in such conflicts.

“By launching a proactive campaign to call the Kremlin’s bluffs, the White House hopes to foil Moscow’s plans,” she wrote. “But even if, as seems likely, it falls short of that goal, Washington’s campaign of disclosures could make it more difficult for the Kremlin to deploy disinformation to deflect culpability for its actions in the aftermath of an intervention, and help build public support in the United States and Europe for a sharper response.”