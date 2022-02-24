There are no easy answers.

One thing we know so far is that Americans don’t want to go to war, and Biden has made it abundantly clear that we won’t be doing so in Ukraine. A poll released Wednesday showed only one-quarter of Americans want the United States to take on a major role in the conflict. White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the same day, “We are not going to be in a war with Russia or putting military troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting Russia.”

At the outset, Americans also generally don’t hold Biden responsible for the conflict. Another poll released Wednesday showed that half the country — including almost half of Republicans — blame Vladimir Putin for the crisis in Ukraine. Just 25 percent of Americans blamed Biden, despite some Republicans pinning the blame on him in various and often vague ways.

With that much seemingly settled for now, the question becomes how much Americans are willing to entertain when it comes to helping Ukraine and trying to combat Russia.

The lever for now is sanctions. But even that limited step is dicey. A CBS News poll showed more Americans (53 percent) said that the United States should “stay out of any negotiations around the situation with Russia and Ukraine” rather than side with Ukraine (43 percent). (This view, notably, could change now that the invasion has begun.)

Another poll showed that 69 percent of Americans supported additional sanctions on Russia. But when it was noted that such sanctions would possibly and presumably lead to rises in fuel and gas prices, support for them dropped to only about half.

Gas prices have been a particular thorn in Biden’s side, both because of the direct impact they have an Americans’ perception of the economy and because of the historic inflation they have contributed to. In that way, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could scarcely have come at a worse time on the domestic political front. While presidents have very limited control over gas prices, as many as 6 in 10 Americans have blamed Biden in some measure for those rising prices.

For now, as with the broader conflict, Americans are more apt to blame Putin than Biden for what happens to fuel prices moving forward, another poll shows. But they are also ready to lay the blame at Biden’s feet; the poll showed 76 percent of Americans said Putin would be responsible for that, but 58 percent said the same of Biden.

Recognizing the pain at the pump that could lie ahead, Biden and the White House have been rather blunt in asking for patience and unity amid further potential sticker shock.

“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home,” Biden said Tuesday. “We need to be honest about that.”

He added at another point: “I want to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at a Russian economy, not ours.”

Psaki was asked Wednesday about gas prices that had already risen to around $5 per gallon in one of the most expensive states, California, and she said the administration was looking at all options to stem a further increase. But she again emphasized there will be costs.

“I think as you heard the president say last week, standing up for our values is not without cost,” Psaki said. “What we’re trying to do is minimize that cost.”

Psaki declined to project just how bad it might get.

Leveling with the country about that emerging reality is one thing; getting them to buy into accepting those costs is another matter entirely. And as Philip Bump wrote this morning, that’s hardly a given — especially with high-profile factions on the right rationalizing what Putin is doing and effectively arguing that the United States has no interest in what’s happening in Ukraine. That view doesn’t yet permeate the right, but it’s peeking through at a moment in which people are beginning to pay attention to the issue in earnest. And more establishment-oriented Republicans don’t seem to have any real appetite to combat it, beyond stating their own opposing views.

We’ve seen how that’s worked out for them on myriad other issues. The easy and readily available argument for Biden critics will be to blame him if and when already very high inflation and gas prices climb higher. Some analysts have suggested an energy shock caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis could shave one percentage point off the gross domestic product and send the annual inflation rate from 7.5 percent up to 10 percent — the highest in more than 40 years — or higher.