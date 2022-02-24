Until the Capitol Police Board more fully implements “countermeasures to mitigate risks” on Capitol Hill, a Government Accountability Office report says, the panel “is not fulfilling its responsibility in overseeing the Capitol Police’s protection of Congress and the Capitol Building.”

Separately, but on the same day last week, Michael A. Bolton, the Capitol Police inspector general told a House Administration Committee hearing that although the force has “made security improvements throughout the Capitol complex, much work still needs to be addressed in relation to training, intelligence, cultural change and operational planning.”

Bolton urged “an overall cultural change … to move the department into a protective agency as opposed to a traditional police department.” All Capitol Police training, “no matter what it is,” he added, should be “driven by that mission of protection.”

GAO’s report highlighted several deficiencies within the police force and its oversight board both in relation to Jan. 6 and in its general planning for security at the Capitol, including:

Protest planning on Jan. 6 “did not reflect the potential for extreme violence aimed at the Capitol and did not include contingencies for support from other agencies.” Despite information that “protesters could be armed and were planning to target Congress, the Capitol Police’s plans focused on a manageable, largely non-violent protest at the Capitol.”

The police received the assistance of about 2,000 personnel from other agencies on Jan. 6, but the police and its board “lacked clear, detailed procedures” on outside assistance. “Without such procedures, the Capitol Police and the Board may be hampered in their ability to request aid quickly and effectively in future emergencies.”

“The Capitol Police’s process for assessing and mitigating physical security risks to the Capitol complex is not comprehensive or documented.”

“The Capitol Police conducts regular security assessments of the Capitol complex and buildings, but it does so without a documented procedure to ensure completeness and consistency.”

Although the force “makes security recommendations, it does not have the authority to implement them.” That rests with the Capitol Police Board , but it “does not have a process for formally considering or making decisions on the recommendations.” That leaves the force and the board with “no assurance” they “are not overlooking potential security risks.”

GAO made four recommendations on securing outside police assistance and managing risks. The department agreed with the recommendations, “which we have already addressed,” it said in an email to The Washington Post.

The board, composed of the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms and the architect of the Capitol, along with the police chief as a nonvoting ex officio member, took no position on the recommendations. A letter from the board included in the GAO report said the panel is “committed to implementing any physical security upgrades that will secure the safety of the Capitol complex.” The board did not respond to questions from The Post.

At the remotely conducted House hearing, Bolton said 39 of his office’s 104 recommendations, made in eight “flash reports” on the attack that sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election defeat, have been implemented. Out of 200 planned “security enhancements,” the police department promised, he added, only 61 “have supporting documentation to support those enhancements that have occurred.”

Bolton’s suggestion to move the Capitol Police from a traditional police culture to a protective mission was bolstered by examples of routine police work not related to Congress in testimony from Daniel Schuman, policy director at the Demand Progress Education Fund, an advocacy organization.

His group’s research indicates that “the Capitol Police spent a lot of time arresting people for things like smoking pot on their porch five blocks from the Capitol, or going to Union Station and helping to remove unhoused people from Union Station, which is not something that one would expect … of the security force focused on protecting the Capitol,” Schuman told committee members.

No congressional hearing about the insurrection would be complete, in this political environment, without Republican attempts to spread blame from Trump supporters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“The Capitol is no better prepared today than it was on January 6,” said Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.), the top Republican on the committee. “And that failure rests squarely on the shoulders of Speaker Pelosi, Capitol Police leadership and the Capitol Police Board.”

While noting the board “is made up of political appointees answerable to congressional leadership, including Speaker Pelosi,” he neglected to mention that Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.), the Republican majority leader at the time of the attack, was part of that congressional leadership. Davis’s staff would not say why McConnell’s name was omitted in this context, as other Republicans also have done.

The committee chairwoman, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), cited “systemic deficiencies” within the police department but also paid respects to the “more than 140 law enforcement officers … injured that day, many grievously.”