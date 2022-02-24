“Biden doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing,” former president Donald Trump said on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Tuesday night.

“If Donald Trump were president, none of this crap would be going on,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday on Fox News, “because you got to be strong. When you’re weak is when everything falls apart. And Biden is weak and Trump was strong.”

Praising Trump for being strong on Russia ignores the fact that Trump was arguably the most lenient U.S. president toward Russia in modern times: Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the benefit of the doubt over Russia’s election interference in 2016, rather than trusting investigations led by his own party that said Russia did it. The Republican-controlled Congress trusted Trump so little to impose sanctions on Russia for its meddling that they passed a law forcing him to do so, with a veto-proof majority.

He said Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea was then-President Obama’s fault, not Putin’s. And he advocated for weakening the international alliance, NATO, that is now pushing back against Russia’s assault on Ukraine, while allowing Russia back into powerful international groups. And he was impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine to extract political favors. Just this week, Trump described Putin’s sending Russian troops into rebel-held areas of Ukraine as “genius,” “savvy” and “smart.”

But setting aside the holes in their argument about Trump being strong on Russia, these Republicans rarely explain what, exactly, it is that Biden has done to come across as weak on Russia. Equally, they don’t say what Trump would do differently.

One broader GOP criticism of Biden is that he didn’t institute tough sanctions on Russia before the attack. That was the source of a breakdown in congressional negotiations as they tried to pass their own sanctions package against Russia: Democrats wanted to impose sanctions only after a Russia incursion, and Republicans wanted preemptive sanctions in place to try to deter Russia.

Biden has been using the Democratic strategy of escalating sanctions as things progress, with the apparent aim of having something in the bank to deter Russia from a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. Some sanctions experts were skeptical that holding out the toughest economic punishments for later would work as a deterrent.

“It is clear that the sanction threats have failed to deter Russia,” said international sanctions expert Maria Shagina, speaking to The Fix earlier this week, “and any lukewarm response will likely embolden Russia rather than contain it.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) issued a statement Wednesday night saying “we needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action.”

But he didn’t criticize Biden for being weak, suggesting there is a difference among some Republicans between Biden choosing the wrong path, in their eyes, of deterring Russia, and what drove Putin to attack. Biden immediately ruled out sending in American soldiers to defend Ukraine, but so has Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who has said that would be a mistake.

On Fox News on Wednesday, host Sean Hannity asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) why he thought Putin was so determined on invading Ukraine. Rubio — no ally of the Biden administration — made no mention of Biden. Putin, he said, is driven by his own geopolitics: “I think Ukraine is in possession of the fourth largest — they’re the fourth largest natural gas deposits in the world. They were the breadbasket of the Soviet Union. You know, Ukraine is the fourth largest wheat producer in the world, the fifth largest corn producer.”

Some Republicans have praised Biden’s sending of troops to NATO allies and, among those that support international alliances, have rarely complained of Biden’s leadership uniting the West against Russia.

One of the most explicit condemnations of Biden as being weak came from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who drew on Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan this summer. “I don’t believe Vladimir Putin would have a couple hundred thousand troops on the border of Ukraine had we not precipitously withdrawn from Afghanistan last August, but that’s where we are,” he said.

In leaving Afghanistan, he was arguing, Biden demonstrated an unwillingness to engage on the international stage in tough conflicts, which emboldened Putin to launch his own.

But Trump also wanted out of Afghanistan. He brokered a deal with the Taliban to end the war, and he actively wanted nothing to do with most major international conflicts.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who for years has been saying Russia is America’s No. 1 geopolitical foe (over, say, China or global terrorism), criticized Trump’s inward-looking “America First” policy. In a statement, he said: “Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided ‘reset,’ and the shortsightedness of ‘America First.’ ”

(Romney also criticized the Obama administration; then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton famously brought a “reset” button to one of her first meetings with her counterpart in Russia in 2009.)

Biden likely agrees with a number of his Republican critics that China is the real threat to the United States. He said as much to justify the end of the war in Afghanistan, which ultimately served to leave the country to the Taliban. The Wall Street Journal details how the Biden administration tried to smooth over things with Russia last year so it could focus on China:

Managing relations with Moscow would help the administration concentrate on the military, economic and technological competition with Beijing. Toward this end, Mr. Biden held a summit meeting in June with Mr. Putin to forge what the White House called a “stable, predictable” relationship.

But even if that strategy backfired, it’s not a bold, new approach for Washington.