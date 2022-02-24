With Democrats only narrowly in control of the House and Senate, Biden’s track record on legislation is mixed, primarily because he failed to persuade all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus to support a slimmed-down version of his Build Back Better plan. As a result, Biden’s failure rate was about three times as high as his success rate. By contrast, President Barack Obama did reasonably well in fulfilling his legislative priorities until Republicans won back control of Congress.

Biden: “The International Monetary Fund is now estimating our economy will grow at a rate of more than 6 percent this year.”

✔️ Not quite, but Biden’s citation is close enough for government work. Real gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, increased 5.7 percent in 2021 (from the 2020 annual level to the 2021 annual level), in contrast to a decrease of 3.4 percent in 2020, according to the Commerce Department.

Biden: “The American Jobs Plan creates jobs replacing 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines so every American can drink clean water.”

✔️ Biden’s 10-year $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan evolved into a smaller bipartisan infrastructure bill that authorized about $566 billion of gross budget authority (and tax cuts), which will be spent mostly but not entirely over five years. Nevertheless, it stands among his biggest accomplishments of his first year in office. About $55 billion is devoted to wastewater, drinking water and water supply. In December, the White House released a plan that included guidance that outlines “the critical steps local water systems should take to achieve 100% lead service line replacement.”

Biden: “It creates jobs connecting every American with high-speed Internet, including 35 percent of the rural America that still doesn’t have it.”

✔️ The infrastructure bill included $65 billion allocated to broadband expansion, which will be administered by the Commerce Department.

Biden: “The American Jobs Plan will create jobs that will lay thousands of miles of transmission lines needed to build a resilient and fully clean grid.”

✔️ The infrastructure bill gave authority to the Energy Department to designate national transmission corridors for clean electricity projects and cleared up a legal ambiguity concerning the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s authority over state regulators.

Biden: “The American Jobs Plan will put engineers and construction workers to work building more energy-efficient buildings and homes. Electrical workers — IBEW [International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union] members — installing 500,000 charging stations along our highways so we can own the electric car market.”

✔️ The infrastructure bill includes $5 billion for states to build a national charging network and an additional $2.5 billion for a competitive grant program for communities that the administration says “will put us on the path to a convenient and equitable network of 500,000 chargers.”

Biden: “I’m calling on Congress to pass the Protect the Right to Organize Act — the PRO Act — and send it to my desk so we can support the right to unionize.”

❌ The House passed the pro-union bill in 2021, on a vote of 225 to 206, but there was not enough Republican support to pass it in the Senate.

Biden: “While you’re thinking about sending things to my desk, let’s raise the minimum wage to $15.”

❌ A bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 was introduced in both houses, but no action was taken. Biden on his own authority directed that nearly 70,000 federal workers be paid $15 an hour, starting in January, and that 300,000 employees of federal contractors see raises to $15 over the course of the year.

Biden: “Let’s get the Paycheck Fairness Act to my desk as well — equal pay. It’s been much too long.”

❌ The measure to eliminate pay disparities between men and women was blocked in the Senate.

Biden: “The secretary of defense can tell you — and those of you on, who work on national security issues know — the Defense Department has an agency called DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency. … The National Institute of Health — the NIH — I believe, should create a similar Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.”

❌ Legislation to create such an agency was introduced in October but has not passed either chamber of Congress.

Biden: “My American Families Plan guarantees four additional years of public education for every person in America, starting as early as we can … It shows that adding two years of universal high-quality preschool for every 3-year-old and 4-year-old, no matter what background they come from, it puts them in the position to be able to compete all the way through 12 years. … When you add two years of free community college on top of that, you begin to change the dynamic.”

Advertisement

❌ Biden’s American Families Plan picked up pieces of the Jobs Plan discarded from the infrastructure bill and was repackaged as a much-smaller plan dubbed Build Back Better — which passed the House but stalled in the Senate. The version that passed the House put a six-year time limit on universal pre-K, while funding for tuition-free community college was eliminated from the compromise package.

Biden: “We’ll increase Pell Grants and invest in Historical Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges, Minority-Serving Institutions.”

❌✔️ The failed version of Build Back Better contained only a modest increase in Pell Grants and less money than planned for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). But the American Rescue Plan provided $3.7 billion to HBCUs and the Education Department discharged $1.6 billion in debt.

Biden: “I’m proposing a legislation to guarantee that low- and middle-income families will pay no more than 7 percent of their income for high-quality care for children up to the age of 5.”

❌ This was also in Build Back Better, and so it also has not become law.

Biden: “The American Families Plan will finally provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave and medical leave — family and medical leave.”

❌ The final version of Build Back Better did not include this provision.

Biden: “Let’s extend that child-care tax credit at least through the end of 2025.”

❌ Biden’s inability to win approval of Build Back Better meant the temporary boost in the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan that Democrats hoped to keep going was terminated with the start of a new year.

Biden: “Let’s give Medicare the power to save hundreds of billions of dollars by negotiating lower drug prescription prices.”

❌ Build Back Better would have allowed the federal government to negotiate for some high-cost drugs covered under Medicare Part B (medical services and prevention) and Part D (drugs).

Biden: “I will not impose any tax increase on people making less than $400,000.”

✔️ Biden kept his promise on this score.

Biden: “We’re going to reform corporate taxes so they pay their fair share and help pay for the public investments their businesses will benefit from as well.”

❌ Build Back Better, as passed in the House, would have included a corporate tax increase, but it had been scaled back.

Biden: “We take the top tax bracket for the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans — those making over $400,000 or more — back up to where it was when George W. Bush was president when he started: 39.6 percent. That’s where it was when George W. was president.”

❌ This idea did not even make it into the final version of Build Back Better because of opposition by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

Biden: “We’re going to get rid of the loopholes that allow Americans who make more than a million dollars a year and pay a lower tax rate on their capital gains than Americans who receive a paycheck.”

❌ The House version of Build Back Better included a 5 percent surcharge on gross income over $10 million and a 3.8 percent surcharge on profits made by high-income S corporation owners. But it did not close this loophole — and paradoxically, it would have repealed the $10,000 limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT. That provision would have mainly benefited the wealthy.

Biden: “The IRS is going to crack down on millionaires and billionaires who cheat on their taxes.”

❌ Build Back Better would have increased funding for IRS enforcement, but so far Biden’s efforts to reinvigorate the IRS have fallen short.

Biden: “American leadership means ending the forever war in Afghanistan. … after 20 years of value — valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring those troops home.”

✔️ Biden kept firm to his pledge to have U.S. troops depart Afghanistan — but, boy, it was messy.

Biden: “My fellow Americans, we have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and to enact police reform in George Floyd’s name that passed the House already.”

❌ Bipartisan negotiations to reach an agreement overhauling the nation’s policing practices collapsed in September.

Biden: “I also hope Congress can get to my desk the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ Americans.”

❌ In January, a group composed of 503 corporations — including 160 Fortune 500 companies — backed this legislation, which passed the House but remains stalled in the Senate.

Biden: “Let’s authorize the Violence Against Women Act, which has been law for 27 years.”

❌ VAMA expired in 2019, and reauthorization has been stalled because of a gun-control provision — the so-called boyfriend loophole — that generated GOP opposition. A new version of the bill, introduced this month, does not contain the provision, which would have prevented the purchase of guns by people convicted of domestic violence against a partner they had not married.

Biden: “I will do everything in my power to protect the American people from this epidemic of gun violence, but it’s time for Congress to act as well. … We need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of Democrat colleagues and close the loopholes requiring a background check on purchases of guns. We need a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And don’t tell me it can’t be done. We did it before, and it worked.”

❌ No progress has been made in advancing gun-control legislation, let alone enhanced background checks and an assault weapons ban. The Biden administration instead has pushed executive actions aimed at stemming un-serialized, privately made firearms known as ghost guns and distributing funding for community violence intervention programs.

Biden: “On Day One of my presidency, I kept my commitment and sent a comprehensive immigration bill to the United States Congress. … We also have to get at the root problem of why people are fleeing.”

❌ No progress has been made on immigration legislation, even as apprehensions of undocumented immigrants at the border soared to new highs in Biden’s first year.

Biden: “Congress needs to pass legislation this year to finally secure protection for 'dreamers’ — the young people who have only known America as their home.”

❌ The House in 2021 passed the latest version of this legislation, which would give a path to citizenship for “dreamers” who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents as children or who overstayed their visas as children. But the Senate remains a roadblock.

Biden: “Congress should pass H.R. 1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and send it to my desk right away.”

❌ Senate Republicans have blocked debate on these bills.

