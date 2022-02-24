Biden is expected to outline those sanctions in a speech early this afternoon after conferring with the leaders of Canada, Britain, Japan, France, Germany and Italy. He spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late Wednesday night.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the U.S. and its allies to cut Russia off from the international financial transaction alert system known as Swift — considered one of the more damaging economic measures that could be inflicted.

The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list:



1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

“By 9 a.m. Thursday, roughly four hours after launching their attack on Ukraine, Russian forces had targeted Ukrainian military sites across the Texas-size country, according to Ukraine’s defense forces,” our colleague Sudarsan Raghavan reports.

“Intensive shelling hit Ukrainian military units in the east, and rockets and bombs fell on several airfields, including Boryspil, the main international airport outside the capital, Kyiv. Other military facilities were also targeted in what appeared to be an effort to significantly weaken Ukraine’s military infrastructure.”

Global leaders react

The European Union will hit Russia with tough new sanctions for its “barbaric attack” on Ukraine, officials said Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that Putin is responsible for “bringing war back to Europe” and that the bloc will convene Thursday to work on fresh measures to hold him accountable. “With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets,” she said. “We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernise.”

Finland President Sauli Niinistö:

I strongly condemn the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine. Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) February 24, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.



President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.



The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

What we’re reading about the attack:

On K Street

What we know about the sanctions against the Russian bank VEB

The backstory on a sanctioned Russian bank: President Biden imposed sanctions on Russia’s Vnesheconomnank (VEB) on Tuesday in retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine — exactly the outcome the bank was trying to avoid three years ago when it hired a high-priced Washington lobbyist.

The lobbyist, former Rep. John Sweeney (R-N.Y.), waged a nine-month campaign to bolster VEB’s image in Washington and avoid potential sanctions. The lobbying effort sheds light on the lengths to which some Russian interests have gone to escape sanctions since the Ukrainian conflict began eight years ago.

VEB hired Sweeney in 2019 to lobby on “potential new sanctions legislation” that could it affect its activities, according to a copy of the contract filed with the Justice Department. The contract paid Sweeney $62,500 a month — a high fee even by the bloated standards of K Street. The work ended in May 2020.

Part of Sweeney’s value: He had ties to the Trump administration. He’d worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and served on his transition team.

(Sweeney would go to work on Trump’s 2020 campaign, including Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results, according to the Albany Times-Union. Rudy Giuliani told reporters the day after the election that Sweeney had “been going around the country collecting” information on election irregularities on Trump’s behalf.)

Sweeney’s lobbying campaign on behalf of VEB targeted the highest levels of the Trump administration.

He called top White House aides including Mick Mulvaney, Mark Meadows and Kellyanne Conway to discuss sanctions, according to disclosure filings. He spoke several times with Eric Ueland, the White House legislative affairs director, and Brian Jack, the White House political director. And he tried to set up meetings for VEB’s chairman with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and several lawmakers.

The offices of three Republican senators Sweeney contacted told The Early that they never met with VEB.

VEB had been under sanctions since 2014, when the Obama administration imposed them in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Crimea. But the bank was facing an additional threat in 2019: Members of Congress introduced two new Russia sanctions bills that VEB worried would deepen its troubles. The bank tried to convince lawmakers that it had restructured its operations since 2014 and should not be subject to additional sanctions, according to Sweeney and a person familiar with the matter.

Sweeney also argued that Democrats were trying to impose sanctions on Russia “to bash the president in an election year.”

“This sustained layering of sanctions on Russia has produced unintended consequences,” he wrote in a January 2020 op-ed for RealClearDefense. “The critical flaw in pursuing this policy is overuse — nobody has stopped to look at what pulling the same lever over and over again is doing. Because of that shortsightedness, we have not contemplated the long-term effects, so China took advantage of our perpetual focus on Russia and rushed in to fill the void.”

The argument didn’t work.

Sweeney reported talking about sanctions three times with Alex Willette, Trump's White House deputy political director. But Willette said on Wednesday that he didn’t recall any specific conversations with Sweeney and that he had no responsibility for any sanctions policy.

VEB did manage to secure a meeting in 2019 with aides to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who introduced one of the sanctions bills with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). VEB asked “to be removed from the Senators’ legislation, but we were not willing to make the change,” according to a Van Hollen aide.

“Obviously we were not particularly successful,” Sweeney said on Wednesday in a brief interview.

Still, neither sanctions bill ever came up for a floor vote, giving VEB a measure of relief — until Biden imposed sanctions this week.

On the Hill

Capitol Police still lack security improvements after Jan. 6, watchdogs say

Room for improvement: “Almost 14 months after last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, its police force remains a work in progress — with much work needed before there is sufficient improvement,” our colleague Joe Davidson reports. “Two new government watchdog reports on the U.S. Capitol Police department’s response to the violent assault on democracy by supporters of former president Donald Trump found a variety of serious law enforcement weaknesses that persist more than a year later.”

“Until the Capitol Police Board more fully implements ‘countermeasures to mitigate risks’ on Capitol Hill, a Government Accountability Office report says, the panel ‘is not fulfilling its responsibility in overseeing the Capitol Police’s protection of Congress and the Capitol Building.’”

GAO’s report highlighted several deficiencies, including:

“Protest planning on Jan. 6 ‘did not reflect the potential for extreme violence aimed at the Capitol and did not include contingencies for support from other agencies.’”

“The police received the assistance of about 2,000 personnel from other agencies on Jan. 6, but the police and its board ‘lacked clear, detailed procedures’ on outside assistance.”

“The Capitol Police’s process for assessing and mitigating physical security risks to the Capitol complex is not comprehensive or documented.”

“The Capitol Police conducts regular security assessments of the Capitol complex and buildings, but it does so without a documented procedure to ensure completeness and consistency.”

“Although the force ‘makes security recommendations, it does not have the authority to implement them.’ That rests with the Capitol Police Board, but it ‘does not have a process for formally considering or making decisions on the recommendations.’”

The Data

Texas primaries and a disputed congressional map, visualized: “Domingo García had been thinking of running for Congress again. The former Texas state representative and current director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), America’s oldest Latino civil rights group, hoped there would be a new majority-Latino district near Dallas where he could run competitively,” our colleague Harry Stevens reports.

“Texas grew so much over the past decade that the state earned two additional congressional seats following the 2020 Census. In Dallas, where García lives, the Latino population had swelled by half a million between 2010 and 2020.”

“Yet when the Republican-controlled legislature redrew the state’s congressional map to account for those population changes, the contorted shapes around the area resulted in no new majority-Latino district. Early voting is underway in the state’s midterm primary ahead of Election Day on March 1. García is not on the ballot.”

“A lawsuit filed by LULAC argues Texas’s new congressional map discriminates against racial and ethnic minorities. The case, which has been consolidated with suits from other civil rights groups and the federal government, is not scheduled to go to trial until September, meaning the disputed congressional districts will almost certainly be in place when Texans elect their representatives in November.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. after Russia began its assault on multiple Ukrainian cities:

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. @SergiyKyslytsya: "There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell ambassador." pic.twitter.com/exlYjFf7f9 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2022