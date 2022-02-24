“Putin is the aggressor,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday afternoon. “Putin chose this war. And now, he and his country will bear the consequences. Today, I’m authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia.”
The sanctions target not only some of Russia’s largest state-owned banks, but also companies in virtually every major sector of the economy. The Biden administration and allies in Europe and Asia are also cutting off Russia’s access to key components crucial to their emerging and high-tech industries.
Biden said the sanctions are “going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.”
“We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies,” he said.
Though the sanctions and export controls are not likely to move Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull his troops out of Ukraine, they will have an immediate effect on the financial sector, cause a further drop in the ruble, probably trigger capital flight, and send a powerful signal, analysts say, that much of the world opposes Russia’s stoking of the largest European security crisis since World War II.