“Putin is the aggressor,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday afternoon. “Putin chose this war. And now, he and his country will bear the consequences. Today, I’m authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia.”

The sanctions target not only Russia’s largest state-owned banks but also a number of Russian political and business elites, as well as companies in virtually every major sector of the economy. The Biden administration and allies in Europe and Asia are also cutting off Russia’s access to key components crucial to their emerging and high-tech industries.

Biden emphasized that the coalition of countries working with the United States represents more than half the global economy, and that the sanctions are “going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.”

“We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies,” he said.

The Biden administration identified a number of people considered Russian elites and their family members who are being targeted by the latest sanctions. They include Sergei B. Ivanov, a former top Putin aide; Ivanov’s son, Sergei S. Ivanov, the chief executive of state-run diamond company Alrosa, which was also sanctioned Thursday; Igor Sechin, a close Putin ally who runs the Russian oil giant Rosneft; and VTB Bank executives Andrey Puchkov and Yuriy Solviev.

Though the sanctions and export controls are not likely to move Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull his troops out of Ukraine, they will have an immediate effect on the financial sector, cause a further drop in the ruble, probably trigger capital flight, and send a powerful signal, analysts say, that much of the world opposes Russia’s stoking of the largest European security crisis since World War II.

Biden noted that the partners joining with the United States include the 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany and Italy, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan and Australia.

“We will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, to be part of the global economy,” as well as their ability to finance their military, he said.

The United States is targeting Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank that, by itself, Biden noted, holds more than a third of Russia’s banking assets. Washington is also sanctioning Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, not only freezing its assets but cutting it off from all transactions with U.S. companies, individuals and other entities.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain will impose an asset freeze against all major Russian banks, including VTB.

The White House said that with the latest round of sanctions, the United States has “now targeted all 10 of Russia’s largest financial institutions,” which in total hold nearly 80 percent of Russian banking sector assets.

Already, Biden said, the initial set of sanctions imposed Tuesday against two Russian state-owned banks and on Russian sovereign debt have taken a toll. “Russian government borrowing rates spiked by over 15 percent,” he said.

With Thursday’s actions, he said, “we’ve now sanctioned Russian banks that together hold around 1 trillion dollars in assets.”

“President Biden has delivered on his threat of swift and severe consequences,” said Edward Fishman, an adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a former State Department official who worked on sanctions in the Obama administration. “Not only will this cause immense financial dislocation but also signals that no sector of the Russian economy is off-limits.”

Some commentators had expressed concern earlier, Fishman said, that “if the U.S. laid down the hammer [on sanctions], it would break the unity between the United States and Europe. But that’s not the case here. I think they threaded the needle in a way that’s impressive.’’

Congressional Democrats hailed Biden’s move, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pledging that “the response of America and our allies will be severe, ongoing and devastating for Russia, economically, diplomatically, and strategically."

Some Republicans argued that Biden’s action was too little, too late.

“The president should have exercised his extensive authorities to impose certain tough sanctions early enough to actually deter invasion and weaken Russia,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement.

McConnell also said Congress “would support truly devastating sanctions against the Kremlin and its enablers.” For his part, Biden declined to say Thursday whether he plans to personally sanction Putin, saying only, “It’s on the table.”

In his remarks at the White House, Biden described the potential impact of the sanctions as far-reaching. Together, he said, the actions of the United States and its partners are expected to bring more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports to a halt.