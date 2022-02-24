Midway through the interview, Laura Ingraham noted that “we are just learning that U.S. officials are looking at a potential amphibious landing now in Odessa, Ukraine.” The clear implication was that this was Russia engaging in the potential amphibious landing as part of its attack, but Trump took it as the United States itself “looking at” such an action.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After Ingraham broached the topic, the interview cut away to what was happening at the United Nations. When she returned to her guest, he was ready to use the report to go after one of his favorite targets: those same “U.S. officials.”

“Well, I think the whole thing, again, would have never happened. It shouldn’t happen. And it’s a very sad thing,” Trump said. “But you know what is also very dangerous is, you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans, because you and everyone else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly, not being doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura.”

Laura Ingraham says president of Ukraine asking Putin not to invade his country was a “pathetic display.” Then has to explain to Trump that America wasn’t launching an amphibious attack on Ukraine. (Which Trump thought should be kept secret). pic.twitter.com/q9MXu09Zr4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 24, 2022

Ingraham quickly cut in and emphasized that this wasn’t, in fact, what Fox was reporting.

Story continues below advertisement

“No, those are the Russian — the Russian amphibious landing,” Ingraham said.

Advertisement

“Oh, I thought you said we were sending people in,” Trump said.

“No, I did not. No, no. No, no, no,” Ingraham replied. “That would be news.”

And indeed it would be. While Ingraham’s initial phrasing was indeed a bit ambiguous, the Biden administration has said repeatedly that American troops would not be used even if Russia did invade Ukraine. Just hours earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reinforced this, saying flatly, “We are not going to be in a war with Russia or putting military troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting Russia.”

Were the United States to have so quickly pulled a 180 on that — and, given the gravity of such a decision — it probably would have merited more than a brief reference to what U.S. officials were saying about new developments. And yet Trump seemed to believe the U.S. military was on the move and decided to criticize his own government on the basis of his incorrect assumption.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps most important, the prospect of an amphibious Russian attack in Odessa has been in the news for weeks, with Russian ships recently entering the Black Sea near Odessa’s commercial ports. “Eleven amphibious ships ring the Black Sea coast, ready to disgorge marines onto Ukraine’s southern underbelly,” Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported Feb. 13.

Earlier in the same interview with Ingraham on Wednesday night, Trump used the opportunity to suggest that President Biden was missing in action.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ingraham said: “We understand that President Biden is monitoring the situation at the White House now and is going to talk to the G-7 tomorrow. … And he’s going to talk to the nation at some point tomorrow as well. Your reaction to that approach?”

“I don’t think he’s monitoring,” Trump said. “I think he is probably sleeping right now.”