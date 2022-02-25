But even as Jackson’s selection was considered the most likely to fill a slot Biden promised would be reserved for a Black woman, there was some pressure on Biden to go in a different direction. In particular, that meant picking fellow federal judge J. Michelle Childs, who had the backing of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and was considered more amenable to Republicans.

With the selection set to become official this afternoon, here are a few early takeaways.

1. Biden goes with a base choice

Childs had some high-profile support and seemed more easily confirmable. That’s a not-at-all-insignificant consideration in a 50-50 Senate in which Democrats have the necessary 50 votes, but one of those 50 Democratic senators recently suffered a stroke. But Biden decided to go with more of a base choice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While Childs is well-regarded, some Republicans’ decision to telegraph potential support for her certainly cut both ways. Childs was also viewed suspiciously by some labor groups, a key constituency in the Democratic Party. This stemmed mostly from her work in the private sector on behalf of employers fighting worker claims. Childs is also known to be very tough on crime at a time in which Democrats have trended more toward sentencing reform.

In picking Jackson, though, Biden and Democrats can still credibly point to her bipartisan support. She got the votes of three Senate Republicans when she was confirmed to a federal appeals court post just last year. During her 2012 confirmation hearings for a district judgeship, she received effusive praise from none other then former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), to whom she is related by marriage.

Jackson’s previous hearings were relatively amicable affairs, even as Republicans previewed a number of potential criticisms that they could push harder this time around. Biden seems to believe she’ll be confirmed regardless, though, and will be challenging Republicans to push back on the first Black woman nominated to the court.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There’s also what it means practically speaking. The liberal wing of the court faces a historic 6-3 deficit after President Donald Trump was able to confirm three justices in his four years. Nominating a justice who is more moderate risked rendering that wing potentially less potent. While Jackson is hardly as a fire-breathing liberal, as even Republicans admitted in her confirmation hearings, there’s a reason left-leaning groups raised concerns about Childs and not her.

2. Where the votes could come from

It’s very early, but we already have a few senators to watch.

The biggest question, of course, is whether Jackson will get 50 votes from Democrats — not because there are reasons to think any of them would vote against her, but because 50 votes would be sufficient, and recent history suggests having all 50 Democrats there to vote isn’t a complete given.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When Jackson was confirmed to a federal appeals court last year, she got three GOP votes from the Republican senators who most frequently cross the aisle on such votes: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). All three will have the chance to vote on her again.

Graham, a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has shown significantly more deference to Biden’s ability to pick judges than virtually any other GOP senator. But right away Friday, he suggested he might fight against Jackson’s nomination, saying her selection over his preferred choice of Childs shows “the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again.”

If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again.



The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2022

Collins, for what it’s worth, has signaled she could oppose Biden’s nominee on process grounds. She voted against conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett last year because she said the process was too rushed, and she has raised similar concerns about Biden’s timetable.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Murkowski has also suggested this vote could be different for her.

“It is at a level that commands its own evaluation, separate and above everything that we have considered to date,” Murkowski recently told The Post’s Seung Min Kim.

3. The significance of the moment

Even before Biden made his choice, some on the right were attacking it. The problem, according to them, was that he had pledged to reserve the seat for a Black woman. They suggested it was akin to a “quota” or “affirmative action.” They made that argument even though both Ronald Reagan and Trump promised to nominate women to the court — with those same critics raising no such concerns about Trump’s gender-based promise less than two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

But it was also clear other Republicans weren’t comfortable with this line of attack, and it remains to be seen how much it will be a feature of the GOP pushback. On the one hand, it plays big with the GOP base; on the other, it would mean GOP senators would be fighting against the selection of the first Black woman on the Supreme Court precisely because she’s a Black woman.

Advertisement

Now they’ll have to contend with that issue less in the abstract, because there’s an actual nominee.

Jackson’s selection is indeed historic. Of the 115 justices in our nation’s history, all but seven have been White men, and we’ve only had two Black men — Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas. Black women also account for less than 2 percent of all federal judges throughout history.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden’s pledge was clearly made with politics in mind. Black women are a hugely important piece of the Democratic coalition, and they proved extremely important to his win in the 2020 primaries and the general election. It was also something Clyburn pushed, as The Post’s Cleve Wootson and Marianna Sotomayor wrote recently:

All parties left the meeting with the impression that Biden’s pledge would make it into the last debate before the primary. But after Biden didn’t mention it during the first half, Clyburn excused himself from the crowd to find the candidate backstage. “He basically said, from what I gathered, ‘Vice President Biden, if you don’t bring this up, you’re not going to win,’” [Rep. Bennie G.] Thompson (D-Miss.) recalled. Biden made the pledge near the end of the debate, squeezing it in when he was asked his favorite motto.