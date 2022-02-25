It was a hot spring afternoon in Austin, and Jane Hickie was overdressed. She had just come from the governor’s mansion to the home of Barbara Jordan, the legendary former congresswoman who was now an ethics professor at the University of Texas. They sat on Jordan’s uncovered back deck in the Texas sunshine.

A few hours earlier, President Bill Clinton had called Hickie’s friend and boss, Texas Gov. Ann Richards, while Hickie sat nearby. Clinton asked her something, and Richards, a close friend of Jordan’s, told him she would send Hickie to find out and let him know, Hickie remembered last week in a call with The Washington Post.

Now she was sitting in front of Jordan, who was casually dressed in “slacks and Oxford shirt,” to deliver Clinton’s proposition.

“President Clinton would like you to consider being nominated for the Supreme Court,” Hickie told her.

Jordan, famous for a baritone voice with which she had given pivotal speeches, looked at her and laughed — a big “melodious” laugh. Then, Hickie recalled, Jordan joked, “Oh, think who I’d have to sit next to!”