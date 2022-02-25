Democrats are determined to move swiftly to confirm Jackson, whom Biden elevated last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) has publicly set a goal of confirming Biden’s nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.
Here's what to know
The Supreme Court's prolonged lack of diversity, visualized
For almost all of its history, the U.S. Supreme Court has been made up of White men.
Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the court for the first time, to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson would be only the eighth person in the court’s 233-year history who was not a White man.
A number of Senate Republicans have pushed back against Biden’s promise specifically to add a Black woman to the court, saying she would simply be a beneficiary of affirmative action rather than chosen because of her qualifications.
But only modern presidents have placed a premium on racial and gender diversity when nominating lifelong appointees to the Supreme Court — a stark reality visible in the court’s class photos.
Diversity has trickled into the court in modern times, and there are indications that it has made a difference, such as when the court allowed a state to ban Confederate flag license plates and cross burning, rejecting free-speech arguments. Sometimes, the impact of diversity rippled out from a fiery dissent by a justice that animated minority groups and helped drive a political conversation.
Democrats have just enough votes to confirm Jackson, if they stick together
With the Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, Democrats have just enough votes to confirm President Biden’s pick if they all back her, since Vice President Harris could break any ties.
Still, Biden has made it clear he would like to attract at least a handful of GOP votes, and he has reached out to several Republicans who seem most likely to break ranks.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview that he is hopeful the confirmation process will be “very expeditious.”
But Supreme Court confirmations have become increasingly contentious in recent years, and the days when a nominee could win near-unanimous Senate approval have been replaced by increasingly partisan votes.
Before Ketanji Brown Jackson, Barbara Jordan was almost the first Black woman on the Supreme Court
It was a hot spring afternoon in Austin, and Jane Hickie was overdressed. She had just come from the governor’s mansion to the home of Barbara Jordan, the legendary former congresswoman who was now an ethics professor at the University of Texas. They sat on Jordan’s uncovered back deck in the Texas sunshine.
A few hours earlier, President Bill Clinton had called Hickie’s friend and boss, Texas Gov. Ann Richards, while Hickie sat nearby. Clinton asked her something, and Richards, a close friend of Jordan’s, told him she would send Hickie to find out and let him know, Hickie remembered last week in a call with The Washington Post.
Now she was sitting in front of Jordan, who was casually dressed in “slacks and Oxford shirt,” to deliver Clinton’s proposition.
“President Clinton would like you to consider being nominated for the Supreme Court,” Hickie told her.
Jordan, famous for a baritone voice with which she had given pivotal speeches, looked at her and laughed — a big “melodious” laugh. Then, Hickie recalled, Jordan joked, “Oh, think who I’d have to sit next to!”
Jordan was relaxed and cordial, Hickie said. And Jordan was firm, concluding, “No. I like my life.”
How a Supreme Court nominee becomes a justice
Jackson’s nomination must win confirmation in the Senate. Here’s the confirmation process for the president’s nominee:
Republicans rammed through a change in Senate rules in 2017 to ensure the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s first nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, with a simple majority vote after blocking President Barack Obama from filling the vacancy for much of 2016. That change will probably smooth the path for confirmation, although the Senate remains evenly divided, with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.
How long it takes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee
It has taken about 72 days on average to confirm the sitting justices for the Supreme Court, dating back to Justice Clarence Thomas’s confirmation in 1991.
In fall 2020, despite the dying wishes of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republicans pushed through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in a matter of weeks. President Donald Trump nominated her on Sept. 26, and she was confirmed Oct. 26, eight days before the election.
“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement last month.
Durbin is determined to make history as he works to confirm Biden's Supreme Court pick
As a college intern in the 1960s, a young Richard J. Durbin was awed by the United States Senate as a grand theater of democracy, a solemn forum where men of distinction engaged in momentous, nation-changing debates.
That job, helping answer mail for legendary Sen. Paul H. Douglas of Illinois, helped launch Durbin’s six-decade political career. Now, after nearly 40 years of congressional service, Durbin is finally about to make his star turn on the Senate’s biggest stage.
The 77-year-old Democrat will hold the gavel when the Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearings as soon as next month on President Biden’s forthcoming nominee to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer.
Charting Breyer's center-left path on the Supreme Court
Regardless of Biden’s pick to fill the Supreme Court seat Justice Stephen G. Breyer plans to vacate this summer, the court will retain its six-seat conservative majority. But the decision, one of the most consequential a president can make, offers Biden an opportunity to give someone of his ideological choosing a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court.
Breyer has followed a center-left ideology during nearly three decades on the court, according to a measure of voting records called Martin-Quinn scores. The scores place Supreme Court justices on a left-right scale based on how often they vote with each other.
Activists who defended Harris now mobilizing for Supreme Court pick
Black activists and women’s groups that banded together to protect Kamala D. Harris from racist and sexist attacks before and after the 2020 election are remobilizing for the battle over Biden’s upcoming Supreme Court nomination, concerned that the president’s pledge to pick a Black woman has sparked racially charged challenges that are already impacting potential candidates.
UltraViolet, a women’s rights group, will announce it is reactivating the Women’s Disinformation Defense Project — launched during Biden’s search for a vice president — to combat racist posts on social media.
The She Will Rise initiative, which has worked to establish a Black woman on the high court since before Biden was elected, is also stepping up efforts on behalf of the prospective nominee. The Black Women’s Roundtable is planning a rally at the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington and regular huddles with the White House, among other actions.