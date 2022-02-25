President Biden plans to introduce federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his pick for the Supreme Court, at a White House event on Friday afternoon. Biden is following through on a promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court in its 233-year history to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who announced his retirement last month.

Democrats are determined to move swiftly to confirm Jackson, whom Biden elevated last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) has publicly set a goal of confirming Biden’s nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.

Here’s what to know