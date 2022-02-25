President Biden called federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson “one of our nation’s brightest legal minds” as he announced his intention Friday to nominate her for a seat on the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who announced his retirement last month.

Biden is following through on a promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. He plans to introduce Jackson at a White House event about 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Democrats are determined to move swiftly to confirm Jackson, whom Biden elevated last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) has publicly set a goal of confirming Biden’s nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.

Here’s what to know