Democrats are determined to move swiftly to confirm Jackson, whom Biden elevated last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) has publicly set a goal of confirming Biden’s nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.
Analysis: 4 issues to watch in the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation fight
Jackson has been considered the front-runner throughout much of the process. Although the hearings are expected to be contentious, given the stakes and the 50-50 Senate — another finalist, J. Michelle Childs, was the preferred pick for some Republicans — Jackson was confirmed to a federal appeals court just last year, and she has had some bipartisan support.
It’s not clear at this point how much resistance Republicans will put up to her nomination, given it won’t change the balance of power on the court and Democrats have the necessary 50 votes. But it’s worth looking at any potential hurdles she might face. Although both of Jackson’s confirmations — last year and in 2012 to a federal-district court — were relatively amicable, Republicans have isolated a few things that could come up.
One line of potential attack spanned both her confirmations, but without Republicans going at it too hard: her representation of a Guantánamo Bay detainee, Khi Ali Gul.
Biden informed Jackson of pick Thursday night, official says
Biden formally informed Jackson on Thursday night that he planned to nominate her to replace Breyer — for whom Jackson clerked — according to an official with knowledge of the process.
The others in contention for the nomination — California Supreme Court Justice Leondra R. Kruger and U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs — were notified Friday morning, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to confirm private conversations.
Police group praises Jackson, says she would 'treat issues related to law enforcement fairly and justly'
The Fraternal Order of Police praised Jackson on Friday morning, giving the former public defender a notable boost from the country’s largest policing organization.
In a statement, Patrick Yoes, the group’s president, said Jackson hailed from “a law enforcement family,” highlighting that her uncles and brother had all worked in policing. As a result, Yoes said, “she should know quite well the difficulties and dangers our officers face in the line of duty every single day.”
Yoes also pointed to Jackson’s experience on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, acknowledging that the policing group was “not always in total accord with her views” there. But, Yoes said, the people and groups involved in discussing sentencing issues — including Jackson — remained engaged with each other, leading to compromises and, eventually, he said, the First Step Act signed in 2018.
“There is little doubt that she has the temperament, intellect, legal experience, and family background to have earned this appointment,” Yoes said. “We are reassured that, should she be confirmed, she would approach her future cases with an open mind and treat issues related to law enforcement fairly and justly.”
Former House speaker Paul Ryan congratulates Jackson
Former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) congratulated Jackson on her nomination Friday morning, saying he and his wife, Janna, are “incredibly happy” for Jackson and her family.
Ryan and Jackson are distantly related by marriage. Janna Ryan’s sister is married to the twin brother of Jackson’s husband. While Jackson and Ryan do not share the same politics, Ryan has spoken highly of the judge, praising her during her 2012 confirmation hearing for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
In a tweet Friday — shared with closed replies — Ryan shared the same support he voiced for Jackson in 2012.
“Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal,” Ryan said.
Clerk for a Supreme Court justice, then get appointed to the job
Is a clerkship for a Supreme Court justice becoming a prerequisite for getting the lifetime appointment itself?
If Jackson is confirmed to the high court, she would become the fifth straight justice to have earlier served at the Marble Palace as a clerk. And she would become the third person to take the place of the justice for whom she worked. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who replaced William H. Rehnquist, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who replaced Anthony M. Kennedy, will be sitting just down the bench from Jackson.
Jackson, of course, would replace her old boss, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who himself was a clerk at the high court.
All three of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the court — Kavanaugh, Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — were clerks. Barrett served Justice Antonin Scalia, and Gorsuch is a Kennedy alumnus.
Among the Democratic nominees, Justice Elena Kagan clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the court.
Ivy League law schools supply many clerks, and the Supreme Court reflects that, as well. If Jackson is confirmed, there would be four justices from Harvard (the others being Roberts, Kagan and Gorsuch) and four from Yale (Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor and Kavanaugh). Barrett graduated from Notre Dame.
Rep. Beatty says CBC members will be 'laser-focused' on ensuring fair hearing for Jackson
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Friday that Black lawmakers will be “laser-focused” on ensuring that Jackson “receives a full and fair hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
“We are also prepared to combat anyone who may use personal attacks or bigoted language to discredit Judge Jackson,” Beatty said in a statement. “Sadly, we know that Black women in positions of power often face the ugliest forms of racist and sexist attacks. Despite this, in the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘we shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ ”
In recent weeks, Black female lawmakers have sought to avoid pitting potential nominees against each other in their public remarks, aiming to make sure Biden’s eventual choice would not be tainted or diminished by Democratic infighting ahead of expected Republican attacks.
The Republican National Committee on Friday immediately cast Jackson as “a radical, left-wing activist who would rubberstamp Biden’s disastrous agenda.”
“By picking Jackson, Biden put far-left special interests ahead of defending Americans’ rights and liberties,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “The Republican National Committee will make sure voters know just how radical Jackson is and remember at the ballot box in November.”
'Bold. Principled. Qualified': CBC women hail Jackson's historic nomination
Female members of the Congressional Black Caucus hailed Biden’s expected nomination of Jackson on Friday, describing the move as historic and praising Jackson’s qualifications.
“Bold. Principled. Qualified. Dedicated to justice,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said in a tweet. “@POTUS has met the moment w/ the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson & we must have swift confirmation.”
Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) said that for years, she has “had the privilege of witnessing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s greatness as a judge.”
“Now, the entire nation will see for itself. Congratulations, Ketanji, on your historic nomination to the United States Supreme Court,” Wilson tweeted.
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) congratulated Jackson and quoted a Bible verse: “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary and they shall walk and not faint.”
The organization Higher Heights for America, which encourages Black women to run for elected office, noted that Black women “have shown how powerful our activism and organizing can be in politics, yet we are still grossly underrepresented in leadership on every level.”
“There are currently zero Black women on the Supreme Court, zero Black women in the Senate, zero Black women Governors, and zero Black women who have ever served as President of this country,” the group’s president and CEO, Glynda C. Carr, said in a statement.
Biden, Carr added, “recognizes the value of diversity in his administration and has been living out that truth in the selections that he has made.”
McConnell signals likely opposition to Jackson's nomination
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled his likely opposition to Jackson’s nomination, noting in a statement that he had voted against her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago.
McConnell congratulated Jackson and said he looked forward to “meeting with her in person and studying her record, legal views, and judicial philosophy.”
But, in addition to prominently mentioning his previous opposition, McConnell noted that one of her prior rulings was unanimously reversed by her present colleagues on the D.C. Circuit, and he said he understands that Jackson is “the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”
Several advocacy groups have been gearing up to back Biden’s eventual nominee in the confirmation process.
“With that said, I look forward to carefully reviewing Judge Jackson’s nomination during the vigorous and thorough Senate process that the American people deserve,” McConnell said.
Schumer and Durbin praise Jackson, promise swift action
President Biden called Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday morning to inform him of his choice of Jackson, according to an individual familiar with the call.
In a statement, Schumer praised the nominee, calling the selection “an important step toward ensuring the Supreme Court reflects the nation as a whole.”
“As the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice in the Court’s 232-year-history, she will inspire countless future generations of Americans,” Schumer said in a statement. “With her exceptional qualifications, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a Justice who will uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including the voiceless and vulnerable.”
The individual who described the call spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly about a private conversation.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin, who is both chairman of the Judiciary Committee and the Democratic whip in the Senate, promised to move swiftly on the nomination.
“To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story,” Durbin said. “Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support.”
“We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to,” Durbin added.
South Carolina's Republican senators are disappointed by Biden's choice
Republican Sens. Lindsey O. Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina both expressed disappointment in Biden’s decision to name Jackson to the Supreme Court, given that they backed fellow South Carolinian Judge J. Michelle Childs.
In a statement, Scott said he looks forward to meeting with Jackson and “vetting her record, as I have done for all previous nominees to the Supreme Court during my time in the Senate.”
However, “as a fellow South Carolinian and the product of some of America’s finest public schools, I believe Judge Michelle Childs would have been an excellent nominee to our nation’s highest court,” Scott said.
“I am disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to nominate a highly-qualified judge who would have garnered widespread bipartisan support,” Scott added.
Graham was quick to express his disappointment on Twitter, accusing liberal Democrats of dissuading Biden from nominating Childs.
“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” Graham said, adding that he does expect “a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
Biden's Supreme Court pick is hearing three D.C. Circuit cases this morning
Even as news was breaking about Biden’s plan to pick Jackson for the Supreme Court, the D.C. Circuit judge was still busy doing her day job. Jackson is part of a three-judge panel Friday morning hearing oral arguments in a trio of appeals court cases.
There was no mention when the hearing began that less than an hour earlier news outlets had begun reporting that Jackson was Biden’s choice to succeed retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Instead, Jackson and her colleagues — Judges Robert L. Wilkins and Patricia A. Millett — were questioning lawyers in the first case about federal railroad regulations.
In the past, Supreme Court nominees who are sitting judges have stepped back from the day-to-day work of their courts to avoid potential conflicts. But Biden’s announcement that he plans to tap Jackson came after the D.C. Circuit arguments were already underway Friday morning.
Analysis: What to know about Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's pick for the Supreme Court
From the moment President Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Jackson has been the likeliest pick. And that is who he will nominate on Friday to fill retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s seat.
Here’s why and what you need to know about her.
She’s got a background made for a Supreme Court nominee: Jackson grew up in Miami, her mom a public school teacher and her father a lawyer for the school board. One of her uncles was the city’s police chief.
Biden praises Jackson, calling her 'one of our nation's brightest legal minds'
In a statement Friday morning, Biden said he was “proud” to announce Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, calling her “one of our nation’s brightest legal minds.”
Jackson, the president said, “will be an exceptional justice.”
In a statement, the White House said Biden “conducted a rigorous process to identify” retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s replacement.
“President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” the White House said. “He also sought a nominee — much like Justice Breyer — who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty.”
The White House said Biden, as a former, longtime chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, “took seriously the Constitution’s requirement that he make this appointment ‘by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate,’ seeking the advice of Senators in both parties.”
Jackson, who is one of Breyer’s former clerks, “has broad experience across the legal profession,” the White House said, and is “an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”
Democrats hope Sen. Luján makes a quick recovery from stroke with vote on Supreme Court nominee looming
Senate Democrats are hoping Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) makes a quick recovery from a stroke he suffered in early February as they look ahead to a potentially close vote on confirming Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Republicans eliminated the 60-vote filibuster threshold to confirm Supreme Court nominees after President Donald Trump nominated Justice Neil M. Gorsuch in 2017. Democrats may have to rely on Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote in the evenly divided Senate to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court. To do so, they need Luján’s vote if no Republicans break with their party to support Jackson.
Jackson received three Republican votes — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) — when she was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year. But Graham, citing the reports on Jackson, tweeted Friday that her expected nomination shows that Biden has been won over by the “radical Left,” signaling he could reverse course on a Supreme Court nomination vote.
Luján has said he expects to be back at work soon. In a video released nearly two weeks ago, the New Mexico Democrat said he plans to return to the Capitol in time to consider and vote for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.
“I am doing well,” Luján said. “I am going to make a full recovery. I am going to walk out of here, and I am going to beat this. And I am going to be stronger once I come out.”