Democrats are determined to move swiftly to confirm Jackson, whom Biden elevated last year to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) has publicly set a goal of confirming Biden’s nominee before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.
Here’s what to know
South Carolina's Republican senators are disappointed by Biden's choice
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina both expressed disappointment in Biden’s decision to name Jackson to the Supreme Court, given that they backed fellow South Carolinian Judge Michelle Childs.
In a statement, Scott said he looks forward to meeting with Jackson and “vetting her record, as I have done for all previous nominees to the Supreme Court during my time in the Senate.”
However, “as a fellow South Carolinian and the product of some of America’s finest public schools, I believe Judge Michelle Childs would have been an excellent nominee to our nation’s highest court,” Scott said.
“I am disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to nominate a highly-qualified judge who would have garnered widespread bipartisan support,” Scott added.
Graham was quick to express his disappointment on Twitter, accusing liberal Democrats of dissuading Biden from nominating Childs.
“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” Graham said, adding that he does expect “a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
Biden's Supreme Court pick is hearing three D.C. Circuit cases this morning
Even as news was breaking about Biden’s plan to pick Jackson for the Supreme Court, the D.C. Circuit judge was still busy doing her day job. Jackson is part of a three-judge panel Friday morning hearing oral arguments in a trio of appeals court cases.
There was no mention when the hearing began that less than an hour earlier news outlets had begun reporting that Jackson was Biden’s choice to succeed retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Instead, Jackson and her colleagues — Judges Robert Wilkins and Patricia Millett — were questioning lawyers in the first case about federal railroad regulations.
In the past, Supreme Court nominees who are sitting judges have stepped back from the day-to-day work of their courts to avoid potential conflicts. But Biden’s announcement that he plans to tap Jackson came after the D.C. Circuit arguments were already underway Friday morning.
'Bold. Principled. Qualified': CBC women hail Jackson's historic nomination
Female members of the Congressional Black Caucus hailed Biden’s expected nomination of Jackson on Friday, describing the move as historic and praising Jackson’s qualifications.
“Bold. Principled. Qualified. Dedicated to justice,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said in a tweet. “@POTUS has met the moment w/ the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson & we must have swift confirmation.”
Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) said that for years, she has “had the privilege of witnessing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s greatness as a judge.”
“Now, the entire nation will see for itself. Congratulations, Ketanji, on your historic nomination to the United States Supreme Court,” Wilson tweeted.
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) congratulated Jackson and quoted a Bible verse: “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary and they shall walk and not faint.”
Analysis: What to know about Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's pick for the Supreme Court
From the moment President Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Jackson has been the likeliest pick. And that is who he will nominate on Friday to fill retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s seat.
Here’s why and what you need to know about her.
She’s got a background made for a Supreme Court nominee: Jackson grew up in Miami, her mom a public school teacher and her father a lawyer for the school board. One of her uncles was the city’s police chief.
Biden praises Jackson, calling her 'one of our nation's brightest legal minds'
In a statement Friday morning, Biden said he was “proud” to announce Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, calling her “one of our nation’s brightest legal minds.”
Jackson, the president said, “will be an exceptional justice.”
In a statement, the White House said Biden “conducted a rigorous process to identify” retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s replacement.
“President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” the White House said. “He also sought a nominee — much like Justice Breyer — who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty.”
The White House said Biden, as a former, longtime chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, “took seriously the Constitution’s requirement that he make this appointment ‘by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate,’ seeking the advice of Senators in both parties.”
Jackson, who is one of Breyer’s former clerks, “has broad experience across the legal profession,” the White House said, and is “an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”
Democrats hope Sen. Luján makes a quick recovery from stroke with vote on Supreme Court nominee looming
Senate Democrats are hoping Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) makes a quick recovery from a stroke he suffered in early February as they look ahead to a potentially close vote on confirming Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Republicans eliminated the 60-vote filibuster threshold to confirm Supreme Court nominees after President Donald Trump nominated Justice Neil M. Gorsuch in 2017. Democrats may have to rely on Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote in the evenly divided Senate to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court. To do so, they need Luján’s vote if no Republicans break with their party to support Jackson.
Jackson received three Republican votes — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) — when she was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year. But Graham, citing the reports on Jackson, tweeted Friday that her expected nomination shows that Biden has been won over by the “radical Left,” signaling he could reverse course on a Supreme Court nomination vote.
Luján has said he expects to be back at work soon. In a video released nearly two weeks ago, the New Mexico Democrat said he plans to return to the Capitol in time to consider and vote for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.
“I am doing well,” Luján said. “I am going to make a full recovery. I am going to walk out of here, and I am going to beat this. And I am going to be stronger once I come out.”
The Supreme Court's prolonged lack of diversity, visualized
For almost all of its history, the U.S. Supreme Court has been made up of White men.
Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the court for the first time, to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson would be only the eighth person in the court’s 233-year history who was not a White man.
A number of Senate Republicans have pushed back against Biden’s promise specifically to add a Black woman to the court, saying she would simply be a beneficiary of affirmative action rather than chosen because of her qualifications.
But only modern presidents have placed a premium on racial and gender diversity when nominating lifelong appointees to the Supreme Court — a stark reality visible in the court’s class photos.
Diversity has trickled into the court in modern times, and there are indications that it has made a difference, such as when the court allowed a state to ban Confederate flag license plates and cross burning, rejecting free-speech arguments. Sometimes, the impact of diversity rippled out from a fiery dissent by a justice that animated minority groups and helped drive a political conversation.
Democrats have just enough votes to confirm Jackson, if they stick together
With the Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, Democrats have just enough votes to confirm President Biden’s pick if they all back her, since Vice President Harris could break any ties.
Still, Biden has made it clear he would like to attract at least a handful of GOP votes, and he has reached out to several Republicans who seem most likely to break ranks.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview that he is hopeful the confirmation process will be “very expeditious.”
But Supreme Court confirmations have become increasingly contentious in recent years, and the days when a nominee could win near-unanimous Senate approval have been replaced by increasingly partisan votes.
Before Ketanji Brown Jackson, Barbara Jordan was almost the first Black woman on the Supreme Court
It was a hot spring afternoon in Austin, and Jane Hickie was overdressed. She had just come from the governor’s mansion to the home of Barbara Jordan, the legendary former congresswoman who was now an ethics professor at the University of Texas. They sat on Jordan’s uncovered back deck in the Texas sunshine.
A few hours earlier, President Bill Clinton had called Hickie’s friend and boss, Texas Gov. Ann Richards, while Hickie sat nearby. Clinton asked her something, and Richards, a close friend of Jordan’s, told him she would send Hickie to find out and let him know, Hickie remembered last week in a call with The Washington Post.
Now she was sitting in front of Jordan, who was casually dressed in “slacks and Oxford shirt,” to deliver Clinton’s proposition.
“President Clinton would like you to consider being nominated for the Supreme Court,” Hickie told her.
Jordan, famous for a baritone voice with which she had given pivotal speeches, looked at her and laughed — a big “melodious” laugh. Then, Hickie recalled, Jordan joked, “Oh, think who I’d have to sit next to!”
Jordan was relaxed and cordial, Hickie said. And Jordan was firm, concluding, “No. I like my life.”
How a Supreme Court nominee becomes a justice
Jackson’s nomination must win confirmation in the Senate. Here’s the confirmation process for the president’s nominee:
Republicans rammed through a change in Senate rules in 2017 to ensure the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s first nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, with a simple majority vote after blocking President Barack Obama from filling the vacancy for much of 2016. That change will probably smooth the path for confirmation, although the Senate remains evenly divided, with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.
How long it takes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee
It has taken about 72 days on average to confirm the sitting justices for the Supreme Court, dating back to Justice Clarence Thomas’s confirmation in 1991.
In fall 2020, despite the dying wishes of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republicans pushed through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in a matter of weeks. President Donald Trump nominated her on Sept. 26, and she was confirmed Oct. 26, eight days before the election.
“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement last month.
Durbin is determined to make history as he works to confirm Biden's Supreme Court pick
As a college intern in the 1960s, a young Richard J. Durbin was awed by the United States Senate as a grand theater of democracy, a solemn forum where men of distinction engaged in momentous, nation-changing debates.
That job, helping answer mail for legendary Sen. Paul H. Douglas of Illinois, helped launch Durbin’s six-decade political career. Now, after nearly 40 years of congressional service, Durbin is finally about to make his star turn on the Senate’s biggest stage.
The 77-year-old Democrat will hold the gavel when the Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearings as soon as next month on President Biden’s forthcoming nominee to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer.
Charting Breyer's center-left path on the Supreme Court
Regardless of Biden’s pick to fill the Supreme Court seat Justice Stephen G. Breyer plans to vacate this summer, the court will retain its six-seat conservative majority. But the decision, one of the most consequential a president can make, offers Biden an opportunity to give someone of his ideological choosing a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court.
Breyer has followed a center-left ideology during nearly three decades on the court, according to a measure of voting records called Martin-Quinn scores. The scores place Supreme Court justices on a left-right scale based on how often they vote with each other.
Activists who defended Harris now mobilizing for Supreme Court pick
Black activists and women’s groups that banded together to protect Kamala D. Harris from racist and sexist attacks before and after the 2020 election are remobilizing for the battle over Biden’s upcoming Supreme Court nomination, concerned that the president’s pledge to pick a Black woman has sparked racially charged challenges that are already impacting potential candidates.
UltraViolet, a women’s rights group, will announce it is reactivating the Women’s Disinformation Defense Project — launched during Biden’s search for a vice president — to combat racist posts on social media.
The She Will Rise initiative, which has worked to establish a Black woman on the high court since before Biden was elected, is also stepping up efforts on behalf of the prospective nominee. The Black Women’s Roundtable is planning a rally at the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington and regular huddles with the White House, among other actions.