“I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden wrote on Twitter on Friday as he announced his selection. “Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

Biden will formally announce Jackson’s nomination on Friday afternoon at the White House, where he will be joined by the judge.

Jackson, who would bring a diverse personal and professional background to the high court, would join a significantly diminished liberal wing if confirmed. She was a law clerk for Breyer in 1999, and she helped shape federal sentencing policy on the U.S. Sentencing Commission after stints at private law firms.

At the federal public defender’s office in D.C. for 2½ years, Jackson represented indigent clients in criminal cases and detainees held at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. She would be the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant experience as a criminal defense attorney, something often stressed by her backers.

Jackson’s confirmation would not affect the current conservative 6-to-3 supermajority on the court. She would be likely to vote with liberals on the most contentious issues facing the Supreme Court, including affirmative action, abortion, LGBTQ protections and gun rights — but she would be replacing another liberal more than 30 years her senior.

But if Jackson’s Ivy League credentials are similar to other modern justices, the importance of her nomination is singular. She would be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court after more than two centuries. And for the first time in history, there would be near-parity on the court, with five men and four women. As recently as 2009, there was only one woman.

Along with Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, a third of the court for the first time would be made up of people of color.

Biden’s promise to choose a Black woman was applauded by Black leaders and the civil rights community, while some Republicans complained that the president was applying a racial litmus test. The other two leading candidates were J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court.

Along with his selection of Vice President Harris as his running mate, Biden’s pattern of elevating women and minorities to prominent government posts is now likely to be among his biggest legacies. Biden’s choice could also provide Democrats a political boost by energizing Black voters ahead of November’s midterms. The president’s popularity has been sagging, including among some African American voters who say he has not fulfilled his promises of sweeping change.

More immediately, the nomination will kick off a Senate fight that is likely to be bitter, if recent confirmation battles are any indication. Liberal and civil rights groups are ready to tout Jackson’s qualifications and temperament and push back against any attacks they see as racist or sexist. Republicans and conservatives, meanwhile, have been drawing up plans to dismiss any Biden nominee as radical and outside the mainstream.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he looked forward to reviewing Jackson’s record but also signaled he would likely oppose her nomination.

“I voted against confirming Judge Jackson to her current position less than a year ago,” he said. “Since then, I understand that she has published a total of two opinions, both in the last few weeks, and that one of her prior rulings was just reversed by a unanimous panel of her present colleagues on the D.C. Circuit. I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”

Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsay O. Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), all backed Jackson when she was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in a 53-to-44 vote.

Although Jackson won bipartisan support for her D.C. Circuit spot last June, the stakes are significantly higher for a Supreme Court nominee, and there is no guarantee that the three GOP senators who backed her last time would do so again for the high court.

Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., in 1970 and grew up in Miami in a family that valued public service. Her parents began their careers as public school teachers. Two uncles were law enforcement officers, including one who became Miami’s police chief.

A high school debate champion and class president, Jackson earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard, where she met her future husband Patrick Jackson, a surgeon. She went on to work as a law clerk for three federal judges, including Breyer.

In eight years on the U.S. District Court, Jackson has presided over hundreds of cases. Republican lawmakers are likely to revive questions about several of her rulings against the Trump administration. She ordered Trump’s former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with a House subpoena, for example, declaring “presidents are not kings.”

Jackson also issued a nationwide preliminary injunction that blocked the Trump administration from expanding its power to deport migrants who illegally entered the United States by using a fast-track process.

At her D.C. Circuit confirmation hearing last spring, Jackson committed to being a neutral, fair-minded judge in response to questions from Republicans.

“I know very well what my obligations are, what my duties are, not to rule with partisan advantage in mind, not to tailor or craft my decisions in order to try to gain influence or do anything of the sort,” Jackson told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It doesn’t make a difference whether or not the argument is coming from a death row inmate or the president of the United States,” she said. “I’m not injecting my personal views.”

Senate Democrats have been eager for Biden to make his Supreme Court selection and move quickly on confirmation, although the initial hope of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) that the process would take no more than a month now appears unlikely.

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) says he wants to lead a smooth confirmation process in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Will delays or "dog whistle" politics occur? (The Washington Post)

Democrats want to be sure that all 48 Democratic senators, plus the two independents who vote with them, are present for any confirmation vote. Various health considerations, including covid-19 diagnoses, have often foiled Senate leaders’ plans in recent months, and Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who suffered a stroke in late January, is expected to return to Washington sometime in March.

In the interim, public scrutiny during the confirmation process will fall on a handful of senators whose votes have been much sought-after in the Biden era.