The New York Times first reported Inhofe’s impending retirement Thursday. Inhofe confirmed the news Friday in an interview with The Oklahoman.

“There has to be one day where you say, ‘All right, this is going to be it,’” Inhofe told the newspaper.

A spokeswoman for Inhofe did not respond to requests for comment. In a sign that an announcement was imminent, Inhofe’s top Senate aide, chief of staff Luke Holland, unveiled a campaign website Friday.

“Luke is proud to have the endorsement of Senator Inhofe,” it reads. Inhofe confirmed in the Oklahoman interview that he would campaign for Holland ahead of a June 28 primary.

Under Oklahoma law, a Senate vacancy occurring before March 1 of an election year sets up a special election for November to coincide with this year’s already-scheduled midterm elections.

Should Inhofe leave office before the special election is certified, GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt could appoint a temporary replacement, who under state law would be barred from running in the special election. One person familiar with Inhofe’s decision said he informed Stitt of his intention to retire in a Thursday phone call.

Inhofe, who won reelection with 63 percent of the vote in 2020, had previously signaled his current six-year term would be his last. But he has indicated to allies in recent months that he has been considering an early retirement due to his wife’s declining health.

Inhofe's seat would be heavily favored to stay in Republican hands. No Democrat has won major statewide office since 2006, and Donald Trump carried the state with 65 percent of the vote in 2020.

A former state legislator, Tulsa mayor and four-term U.S. House member, Inhofe was first elected to the Senate in the 1994 Republican wave, succeeding veteran Democrat David Boren.

Hailing from a state where oil and gas production is an economic keystone, Inhofe has long been an eager and willing foe of environmentalists who have called for a global shift to renewable energy to combat climate change. For years in the early 2000s, he used the chairmanship of the Senate Environment and Public Works committee to promote his views.

In 2012 Inhofe published a book, “The Greatest Hoax: How the Global Warming Conspiracy Threatens Your Future,” attacking those calling for an end to fossil fuels. He gained national attention in 2015 for tossing a snowball on the Senate floor during a frigid day in Washington, calling it further proof of his climate views, which are at direct odds with mainstream climate science.

While those views made him a boogeyman for liberals, he has also been willing to cut deals with Democrats — including a 2016 rewrite of the federal law regulating toxic chemicals that he negotiated with Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), one of the Senate’s most outspoken liberals. Serving as Armed Services Committee chairman during much of the Trump administration, he negotiated yearly defense bills with Democrats.

Inhofe's retirement is likely to set off a hard-fought scramble for the GOP nomination, with Stitt a potential front-running candidate.

Besides Holland, other possible candidates include Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern, former state House speaker T.W. Shannon and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.