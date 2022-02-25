In a letter to sent Thursday evening to Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero, Maloney asked for a “detailed description of the contents of the boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago … and identification of any items that are classified and the level of classification” by March 10.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She also requested a description of any potential reviews conducted by other federal agencies of the contents of the recovered boxes, all presidential records transferred to the Archives that Trump “had torn up, destroyed, mutilated, or attempted to tear up, destroy or mutilate,” and communications between the Trump White House and the Archives related to the Presidential Records Act.

“I am deeply concerned that former president Trump may have violated the law through his intentional efforts to remove and destroy records that belong to the American people,” Maloney wrote. “This Committee plans to get to the bottom of what happened and assess whether further action is needed to prevent the destruction of additional presidential records and recover those records that are still missing.”

The letter suggests that the House committee headed by Maloney was broadening its efforts to probe the breadth of potential records act violations under Trump, who frequently flouted the legal requirements to safeguard documents produced during his presidency and, at times, seemed intent on destroying records instead.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The letter cited revelations from the Archives that the Trump White House failed to capture presidential records on social medial platforms, and is “continuing to search for missing records from the Trump Administration” due to White House staffers who conducted official business “using nonofficial electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded to their official electronic messaging accounts.”

Maloney asked for all documents and communications between Trump White House officials relating to the use of personal accounts for official business, the destruction of presidential records, the discovery of “paper in a toilet” in the White House or White House residence, and communications with Trump about the Presidential Records Act.

Maloney added a request to prioritize from former White House chiefs of staff Mark Meadows, John F. Kelly and Reince Priebus; former White House counsel Donald McGahn and Mark Meadows; former deputy White House counsel Stefan Passantino; and former aides Nicholas Luna, Derek Lyons, Robert Porter and Madeleine Westerhout.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that the Justice Department has been in touch with the Archives about the discovery of classified material in boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, but stopped short promising a full investigation.