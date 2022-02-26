The committee determined that Haines failed to inform defense attorneys that the witness — an inmate who claimed to have heard a cellmate confess to killing Levy — had previously talked to authorities about his own gang involvement, even though he testified at the Levy trial that he had never entered into such cooperation previously.

Few homicides in the nation’s capital have garnered as much international attention as Levy’s death. In 2001, Levy was a 24-year-old Washington intern with the Federal Bureau of Prisons who was having an affair with a married California congressman when she disappeared.

Her skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park about a year later, but it wasn’t until 2009 that authorities charged the man they said had killed her: an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador and onetime gang member who had been convicted of assaulting two women in the Northwest Washington park.

When a jury found Ingmar Guandique guilty of murder in 2010, it seemed that the case had finally come to a close. But two years later, that conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered after questions surfaced about the key witness in the case. Then, just months before the second trial was to begin, a new team of prosecutors in 2016 abruptly dropped all charges against Guandique, who had maintained that he had nothing to do with Levy’s death. So far, no one has been held to account for her killing.

During the 2010 trial, Haines, the lead prosecutor, called Guandique’s former cellmate Armando Morales, who testified that Guandique told him he killed Levy in Rock Creek Park. Morales also told the D.C. Superior Court jury he had never cooperated — or tried to cooperate — with authorities in any other criminal cases.

It was later determined Morales had debriefed in meetings with authorities in an effort to seek a cooperation deal.

The committee determined that Haines acted “intentionally” and that she “knew that Morales had previously debriefed to law enforcement, assessed it, and consciously elected not to disclose it,” which was a legal violation in criminal cases.

Haines, the committee also determined, “knew, as she reasonably should have known, that the evidence of Morales’s debriefing tended to negate the guilt of” Guandique. And it was found that she “intentionally failed to disclose it, and defense counsel did not have the opportunity to challenge Morales with it.”

During the six days of hearings last year, Haines testified that she had notified Guandique’s public defenders about Morales’s previous cooperation via a document she inserted into Morales’s files that were passed to Guandique’s attorneys before Morales took the witness stand. Haines said she believed Guandique’s attorneys “misplaced” the document. Guandique’s attorneys testified that they never received the document.

Haines’s attorney Justin Dillon said that his client did not commit prosecutorial misconduct and that the Justice Department — which employed Haines as a federal prosecutor based in Washington — had previously investigated the same allegations and found no such evidence. “That the Hearing Committee somehow managed to find otherwise is baffling, disappointing, and just plain wrong,” he said.

The committee said it found no evidence of such misconduct involving Haines’s co-counsel, Fernando Campoamor-Sánchez, and recommended all charges against him be dismissed. Mark Lynch, Campoamor-Sánchez’s attorney, declined to comment.

Hamilton P. Fox III, the prosecuting attorney who argued the cases against Haines and Campoamor-Sánchez, also declined to comment on the committee’s findings.

The committee’s decision and suggested suspension can be appealed by any of the parties before the Court of Appeals issues its final ruling. None of the attorneys, however, indicated their intentions.