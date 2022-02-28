The Women’s Health Protection Act, which was introduced in 2013, would enshrine the right to abortion in federal law, while blocking many of the abortion restrictions that have passed in several states. The House passed the bill last September, largely along party lines.

The bill would eliminate a list of what proponents describe as “medically unnecessary” antiabortion restrictions, including mandatory waiting periods, antiabortion counseling, telemedicine bans and various regulations on the layout, structure and staffing policies at abortion clinics, which have forced many clinics to shutter.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Some Republican lawmakers who support abortion rights have called the bill “extreme,” arguing that the legislation goes “way beyond” the precedents established in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The Women’s Health Protection Act has been reintroduced in Congress four times since 2013 — but it wasn’t until Texas implemented its restrictive abortion ban in September that the bill received a vote in either chamber. The Texas law essentially bans abortion after six weeks.

With strong support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who decried what she called the Supreme Court’s “flagrantly unconstitutional” decision to let the Texas law stand, the bill passed in the House less than a month after the Texas ban took effect, with support from all but one Democrat.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Across the country, it’s a dark, dark time for women’s reproductive rights,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday in remarks on the Senate floor, adding, “it looks like the Supreme Court is close to drastically restricting this right in the coming months.”

The measure, introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), was co-sponsored by all but two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, who are both opposed to abortion.

In a recent statement, Casey said he would vote to allow the start of debate on the bill, calling out Republicans for what he described as their “clear and unrelenting use of this issue as a political weapon.” He did not signal how he would vote on the measure itself if given the opportunity.

Many of the Democratic senators considered vulnerable in November have been vocal in their support of the measure. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has tweeted about the bill multiple times, saying she is “proud” to co-sponsor such a “critical” piece of legislation.

Your constitutional rights shouldn’t change based on your zip code – the Women’s Health Protection Act will protect a woman’s reproductive rights regardless of where she lives. I'm proud to #ActForWomen by co-sponsoring this critical legislation. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) May 23, 2019

Across the country, approximately 60 percent of people think abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a number that has stayed roughly the same for three decades.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the Supreme Court decision, expected this summer, lawmakers have been racing to pass antiabortion bills in Republican-led states across the country. At least 11 states have proposed abortion bans modeled after the Texas law that banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while empowering private citizens to enforce the law through civil litigation. Others are mimicking the Mississippi law currently before the Supreme Court, which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats in Washington are energized to do all they can to protect abortion rights, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who has been an outspoken advocate of the Women’s Health Protection Act and shared her own abortion story in the New York Times in 2019. But if the bill fails to pass the Senate, she said, there’s not much more the federal government can do.