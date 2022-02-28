Biden on Friday announced his nomination of Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, a historic choice that fulfills the president’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and would make Jackson, 51, just the third African American in the high court’s 233-year history.

Jones said the White House is hopeful that Jackson will garner support from members of both parties but said he is taking nothing for granted.

“At a different time, at a different place, I think that this lady would get incredible support across the aisle,” Jones said. “But we live in a different world a little bit, so we know we’re going to have to work for some votes, but we’re going to work very hard. I do think she’s got the credentials and the background and the experience that should get bipartisan support. We’re absolutely hopeful for that.”

Three Republican senators voted to confirm Jackson last year when Biden elevated her to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She was confirmed to that court after a relatively uncontentious Senate hearing.

On Friday, two of those Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — were noncommittal in statements about Jackson’s nomination. The third — Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) — said in a tweet that Jackson’s nomination showed that “the radical Left” had successfully influenced Biden’s pick. Graham had advocated for Michelle Childs, a federal judge from South Carolina, who was also interviewed by Biden for the soon-to-be-open Supreme Court seat.

Asked whether he expects Republican support for Jackson this time, Jones said, “We certainly hope so … but we’re not gonna take any vote for granted one way or another. We’re going to try to meet with as many senators as possible. Our objective is to get as many votes as possible.”

Jackson will not need the support of any Republicans to be confirmed if all 50 members of the Democratic caucus support her and Vice President Harris casts a tiebreaking vote in the evenly divided chamber.

Jackson’s meetings this week include one Wednesday with Schumer, scheduled for 10 a.m.